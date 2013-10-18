Middleton's Allergy 2-Volume Set
8th Edition
Principles and Practice (Expert Consult Premium Edition - Enhanced Online Features and Print)
Description
Boasting a worldwide reputation as the leading text in allergy and immunology, Middleton's Allergy continues its steadfast tradition of providing comprehensive coverage of state-of-the-art basic science, as well as authoritative guidance on the clinical concepts of day-to-day diagnosis and management of allergic disorders. Offering timely information thats suited for clinicians and researchers alike, Middletons is a user-friendly and versatile source for the knowledge you need to provide optimal care to your patients!
"A valuable source of reference and pre-sifted information ...the editors are to be commending in keeping the book up-to-date and clinically valuable." Reviewed by: Imnunology News, March 2015
Key Features
- Stay on top of continuous new developments in clinical allergy and immunology through online access to the Expert Consult site, which will feature regular updates as well as the fully searchable contents.
- Find all of the information you need quickly and easily with a glossary of allergy and immunology terms; highlighted key points for each chapter; hundreds of crystal-clear images with a full-color format, and access to relevant websites.
Table of Contents
Volume 1
SECTION A
Basic Sciences Underlying Allergy and
Immunology
1 Innate Immunity
2 Adaptive Immunity
3 Immunoglobulin Structure and Function
4 Immune Tolerance
5 Cytokines in Allergic Inflammation
6 Cellular Adhesion in Inflammation
7 Chemokines
8 The Complement System
9 Lipid Mediators of Hypersensitivity and Inflammation
10 Molecular Biology and Genetic Engineering
11 Signal Transduction
12 Biology of Lymphocytes
13 Antigen-Presenting Dendritic Cells
14 Biology of Mast Cells and Their Mediators
15 Biology of Basophils
16 Biology of Eosinophils
17 Biology of Neutrophils
18 Biology of Monocytes and Macrophages
19 Airway Epithelial Cells
20 Noncontractile Functions of Airway Smooth Muscle
21 Pathophysiology of Allergic Inflammation
22 Genetics and Epigenetics in Allergic Diseases and Asthma
23 Immunobiology of IgE and IgE Receptors
24 Neuronal Control of Airway Function in Allergy
25 Resolution of Allergic Inflammation
SECTION B
Aerobiology and Allergens
26 The Structure and Function of Allergens
27 Aerobiology of Outdoor Allergens
28 Indoor Allergens
29 Preparation and Standardization of Allergen Extracts
30 Air Pollution: Indoor and Outdoor
31 Particulate and Pollen Interactions
32 Effect of the Food Matrix and Processing on the Allergenic Activity of Foods
SECTION C
The Skin
33 Structure of the Skin and Cutaneous Immunology
34 Atopic Dermatitis
35 Contact Dermatitis
36 Urticaria and Angioedema
37 Hereditary Angioedema and Bradykinin- Mediated Angioedema
38 Immune Complex–Mediated Diseases
SECTION D
The Eye
39 Allergic and Immunologic Diseases of the Eye
SECTION E
Respiratory Tract
40 The Nose and Control of Nasal Airflow
41 Nasal Provocation Testing
42 Allergic and Nonallergic Rhinitis
43 Rhinosinusitis and Nasal Polyps
44 Development, Structure, and Physiology in Normal Lung and in Asthma
45 Respiratory Tract Mucosal Immunology
46 Airway Smooth Muscle Function in Asthma: Extracellular Matrix and Airway Remodeling
47 Airway Mucus and the Mucociliary System
48 Epidemiology of Asthma and Allergic Airway Diseases
49 Ontogeny of Immune Development and Its Relationship to Allergic Diseases and Asthma
50 Asthma Pathogenesis
51 Mouse Models of Allergic Airways Disease
52 Diagnosis of Asthma in Infants and Children
53 Management of Asthma in Infants and Children
54 Diagnosis of Asthma in Adults
55 Management of Asthma in Adolescents and Adults
56 Emergency Treatment and Approach to the Patient with Acute Asthma
57 Approach to the Patient with Exercise- Induced Bronchoconstriction
58 Asthma and Allergic Diseases during Pregnancy
59 Occupational Allergy and Asthma
60 Pathology of Asthma
61 Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis and Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
62 Immunologic Nonasthmatic Diseases of the Lung
63 Approach to the Patient with Chronic Cough
64 Bronchial Challenge Testing
65 Lung Imaging
66 Aerosols and Aerosol Drug Delivery Systems
Volume 2
SECTION F
Gastrointestinal Tract
67 Gastrointestinal Mucosal Immunology
68 Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disorders
SECTION G
Systemic Disease
69 Clinical Significance of Immunoglobulin E
70 In Vivo Methods for the Study and Diagnosis of Allergy
71 Approach to the Patient with Recurrent Infections
72 Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases
73 Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Allergic Disease
74 Laboratory Tests for Allergic and Immunodeficiency Diseases
75 Eosinophilia and Eosinophil-Related Disorders
76 Mastocytosis
77 Anaphylaxis
78 Insect Allergy
79 Drug Allergy
80 Hypersensitivity to Aspirin and Other Nonsteroidal Antiinflammatory Drugs
81 Reactions to Foods
82 Reactions to Food and Drug Additives
83 Oral Food Challenge Testing
84 Food Allergy Management
85 Adverse Reactions to Vaccines for Infectious Diseases
SECTION H
Therapeutics
86 Allergen Control for Prevention and
Management of Allergic Diseases
87 Injection Immunotherapy for Inhalant Allergens
88 Sublingual Immunotherapy for Inhalant Allergens
89 Principles of Pharmacotherapeutics
90 Pharmacogenomics of Asthma Therapies
91 Adherence
92 Anti-Immunoglobulin E Therapy
93 Cytokine-Specific Therapy in Asthma
94 Histamine and H1 Antihistamines
95 Inhaled β2-Agonists
96 Theophylline and Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors
97 Anticholinergic Therapies
98 The Chromones: Cromolyn Sodium and Nedocromil Sodium
99 Glucocorticosteroids
100 Antileukotriene Therapy in Asthma
101 Unconventional Theories and Unproven Methods in Allergy
102 Complementary and Alternative Medicine
Appendixes
APPENDIX A CD Molecules
APPENDIX B Internet Resources for Allergy and
Immunology Professionals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1896
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 18th October 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245036
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323113328
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323085939
About the Author
N. Adkinson Jr.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Department of Medicine, John Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA
Bruce Bochner
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Director, Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Department of Medicine, John Hopkins University of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA
A Burks
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Pediatrics, Physician-in-Chief, North Carolina Children's Hospital, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA
William Busse
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Allergy, Pulmonary, and Critical Care Medicine, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin, USA
Stephen Holgate
Affiliations and Expertise
MRC Professor of Immunopharmacology, Clinical and Experimental Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Southampton University and General Hospital, Southampton, UK
Robert Lemanske
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics & Medicine, Head, Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin USA
Robyn O'Hehir
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Department of Allergy, Immunology and Respiratory Medicine, Alfred Hospital and Monash University, Melbourne Victoria, Australia
Reviews
"This is an extremely well-written book...References are generally complete and up-to-date. The quality of the figures and diagrams is outstanding. The design leads to efficiency and ease of reading with colour coding of different sections and clear tables and flow diagrams."
BMA Book Awards 2009 - judges comments