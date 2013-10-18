Middleton's Allergy 2-Volume Set

Volume 1

SECTION A

Basic Sciences Underlying Allergy and

Immunology

1 Innate Immunity

2 Adaptive Immunity

3 Immunoglobulin Structure and Function

4 Immune Tolerance

5 Cytokines in Allergic Inflammation

6 Cellular Adhesion in Inflammation

7 Chemokines

8 The Complement System

9 Lipid Mediators of Hypersensitivity and Inflammation

10 Molecular Biology and Genetic Engineering

11 Signal Transduction

12 Biology of Lymphocytes

13 Antigen-Presenting Dendritic Cells

14 Biology of Mast Cells and Their Mediators

15 Biology of Basophils

16 Biology of Eosinophils

17 Biology of Neutrophils

18 Biology of Monocytes and Macrophages

19 Airway Epithelial Cells

20 Noncontractile Functions of Airway Smooth Muscle

21 Pathophysiology of Allergic Inflammation

22 Genetics and Epigenetics in Allergic Diseases and Asthma

23 Immunobiology of IgE and IgE Receptors

24 Neuronal Control of Airway Function in Allergy

25 Resolution of Allergic Inflammation

SECTION B

Aerobiology and Allergens

26 The Structure and Function of Allergens

27 Aerobiology of Outdoor Allergens

28 Indoor Allergens

29 Preparation and Standardization of Allergen Extracts

30 Air Pollution: Indoor and Outdoor

31 Particulate and Pollen Interactions

32 Effect of the Food Matrix and Processing on the Allergenic Activity of Foods

SECTION C

The Skin

33 Structure of the Skin and Cutaneous Immunology

34 Atopic Dermatitis

35 Contact Dermatitis

36 Urticaria and Angioedema

37 Hereditary Angioedema and Bradykinin- Mediated Angioedema

38 Immune Complex–Mediated Diseases

SECTION D

The Eye

39 Allergic and Immunologic Diseases of the Eye

SECTION E

Respiratory Tract

40 The Nose and Control of Nasal Airflow

41 Nasal Provocation Testing

42 Allergic and Nonallergic Rhinitis

43 Rhinosinusitis and Nasal Polyps

44 Development, Structure, and Physiology in Normal Lung and in Asthma

45 Respiratory Tract Mucosal Immunology

46 Airway Smooth Muscle Function in Asthma: Extracellular Matrix and Airway Remodeling

47 Airway Mucus and the Mucociliary System

48 Epidemiology of Asthma and Allergic Airway Diseases

49 Ontogeny of Immune Development and Its Relationship to Allergic Diseases and Asthma

50 Asthma Pathogenesis

51 Mouse Models of Allergic Airways Disease

52 Diagnosis of Asthma in Infants and Children

53 Management of Asthma in Infants and Children

54 Diagnosis of Asthma in Adults

55 Management of Asthma in Adolescents and Adults

56 Emergency Treatment and Approach to the Patient with Acute Asthma

57 Approach to the Patient with Exercise- Induced Bronchoconstriction

58 Asthma and Allergic Diseases during Pregnancy

59 Occupational Allergy and Asthma

60 Pathology of Asthma

61 Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis and Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis

62 Immunologic Nonasthmatic Diseases of the Lung

63 Approach to the Patient with Chronic Cough

64 Bronchial Challenge Testing

65 Lung Imaging

66 Aerosols and Aerosol Drug Delivery Systems

Volume 2

SECTION F

Gastrointestinal Tract

67 Gastrointestinal Mucosal Immunology

68 Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disorders

SECTION G

Systemic Disease

69 Clinical Significance of Immunoglobulin E

70 In Vivo Methods for the Study and Diagnosis of Allergy

71 Approach to the Patient with Recurrent Infections

72 Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases

73 Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Allergic Disease

74 Laboratory Tests for Allergic and Immunodeficiency Diseases

75 Eosinophilia and Eosinophil-Related Disorders

76 Mastocytosis

77 Anaphylaxis

78 Insect Allergy

79 Drug Allergy

80 Hypersensitivity to Aspirin and Other Nonsteroidal Antiinflammatory Drugs

81 Reactions to Foods

82 Reactions to Food and Drug Additives

83 Oral Food Challenge Testing

84 Food Allergy Management

85 Adverse Reactions to Vaccines for Infectious Diseases

SECTION H

Therapeutics

86 Allergen Control for Prevention and

Management of Allergic Diseases

87 Injection Immunotherapy for Inhalant Allergens

88 Sublingual Immunotherapy for Inhalant Allergens

89 Principles of Pharmacotherapeutics

90 Pharmacogenomics of Asthma Therapies

91 Adherence

92 Anti-Immunoglobulin E Therapy

93 Cytokine-Specific Therapy in Asthma

94 Histamine and H1 Antihistamines

95 Inhaled β2-Agonists

96 Theophylline and Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors

97 Anticholinergic Therapies

98 The Chromones: Cromolyn Sodium and Nedocromil Sodium

99 Glucocorticosteroids

100 Antileukotriene Therapy in Asthma

101 Unconventional Theories and Unproven Methods in Allergy

102 Complementary and Alternative Medicine

Appendixes

APPENDIX A CD Molecules

APPENDIX B Internet Resources for Allergy and

Immunology Professionals