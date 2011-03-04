Medical Transcription - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9781437704396, 9780323511599

Medical Transcription

7th Edition

Techniques and Procedures

Authors: Marcy Diehl
eBook ISBN: 9780323511599
eBook ISBN: 9781455708482
Paperback ISBN: 9781437704396
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th March 2011
Page Count: 560
Description

Master the fundamentals of medical transcription and meet the challenges of the evolving medical transcription field with Medical Transcription: Techniques and Procedures, 7th Edition. Respected authority Marcy O. Diehl delivers proven, practical training in the skills and technology essential to your success, including proofreading, editing, speech recognition technology, and more. This new edition also reflects an increased emphasis on medical editing and other related fields to keep you current with the changing medical transcription profession and fully prepare you for your role in health information management.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage and practical exercises demonstrate fundamental editing/transcription concepts and boost your proficiency in:

    • Punctuation

    • Capitalization

    • Numbers

    • Abbreviations and symbols

    • Word endings

    • Formation of plural forms

  • Exercises and helpful hints enhance your proofreading and editing skills and help you prevent common errors.

  • Extensive practice and review exercises on Evolve reinforce your understanding and give you the experience to confidently move into the transcription workforce.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Career Role and Responsibilities

1. The Medical Transcription's Career, Including Ethical and Legal Responsibilities

 

Section 2: Tools of Transcription

2. Equipment and Technology

 

Section 3: Transcription Guidelines

3. Punctuation

4. Capitalization

5. Transcribing Numbers, Figures, and Abbreviations

6. Letter Transcription

7. Proofreading, Making Corrections, and Quality Assurance

8. Using Reference Books: Learn How to Get Help From the Experts

9. Word Endings: Plurals, Nouns, and Adjectives

10. Grammar Review

 

Section 4: Medical Records and Reports

11. Outpatient Medical Chart Notes and Daily Progress Notes

12. Preparation of a History and Physical Examination Report

13. Preparation of Miscellaneous Medical Reports

 

Section 5: Correspondence and Business Documents

14. Writing Business Documents: Email, Memos, Agendas, Minutes, and Policies

15. Making the Transition from MT to Speech Recognition Editor

16. Establishing Your Career and Applying for Transcribing Positions

 

Section 6: Appendices

A: Answers to Tests

B: Reference Materials

C: Medical Documents

D. Rules and Helpful Hints for Transcribing

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323511599
eBook ISBN:
9781455708482
Paperback ISBN:
9781437704396

About the Author

Marcy Diehl

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Medical Transcriptionist Specialist Curriculum, Grossmont Community College, El Cajon, California

