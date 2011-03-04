Medical Transcription
7th Edition
Techniques and Procedures
Description
Master the fundamentals of medical transcription and meet the challenges of the evolving medical transcription field with Medical Transcription: Techniques and Procedures, 7th Edition. Respected authority Marcy O. Diehl delivers proven, practical training in the skills and technology essential to your success, including proofreading, editing, speech recognition technology, and more. This new edition also reflects an increased emphasis on medical editing and other related fields to keep you current with the changing medical transcription profession and fully prepare you for your role in health information management.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage and practical exercises demonstrate fundamental editing/transcription concepts and boost your proficiency in:
- Punctuation
- Capitalization
- Numbers
- Abbreviations and symbols
- Word endings
- Formation of plural forms
- Exercises and helpful hints enhance your proofreading and editing skills and help you prevent common errors.
- Extensive practice and review exercises on Evolve reinforce your understanding and give you the experience to confidently move into the transcription workforce.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Career Role and Responsibilities
1. The Medical Transcription's Career, Including Ethical and Legal Responsibilities
Section 2: Tools of Transcription
2. Equipment and Technology
Section 3: Transcription Guidelines
3. Punctuation
4. Capitalization
5. Transcribing Numbers, Figures, and Abbreviations
6. Letter Transcription
7. Proofreading, Making Corrections, and Quality Assurance
8. Using Reference Books: Learn How to Get Help From the Experts
9. Word Endings: Plurals, Nouns, and Adjectives
10. Grammar Review
Section 4: Medical Records and Reports
11. Outpatient Medical Chart Notes and Daily Progress Notes
12. Preparation of a History and Physical Examination Report
13. Preparation of Miscellaneous Medical Reports
Section 5: Correspondence and Business Documents
14. Writing Business Documents: Email, Memos, Agendas, Minutes, and Policies
15. Making the Transition from MT to Speech Recognition Editor
16. Establishing Your Career and Applying for Transcribing Positions
Section 6: Appendices
A: Answers to Tests
B: Reference Materials
C: Medical Documents
D. Rules and Helpful Hints for Transcribing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 4th March 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323511599
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455708482
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781437704396
About the Author
Marcy Diehl
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Medical Transcriptionist Specialist Curriculum, Grossmont Community College, El Cajon, California