Master the fundamentals of medical transcription and meet the challenges of the evolving medical transcription field with Medical Transcription: Techniques and Procedures, 7th Edition. Respected authority Marcy O. Diehl delivers proven, practical training in the skills and technology essential to your success, including proofreading, editing, speech recognition technology, and more. This new edition also reflects an increased emphasis on medical editing and other related fields to keep you current with the changing medical transcription profession and fully prepare you for your role in health information management.