Medical Surgical Nursing: Volume1
1st Edition
Preparatory Manual for Undergraduates
Table of Contents
UNIT I INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 1 Concept of Health and Illness .................................. 2
CHAPTER 2 Medical and Surgical Asepsis .................................11
CHAPTER 3 Infl ammation and Infection ....................................14
CHAPTER 4 Immunity ..............................................................27
CHAPTER 5 Wound Healing ......................................................33
CHAPTER 6 Care of Surgical Patient .........................................39
UNIT II COMMON SIGNS, SYMPTOMS AND MANAGEMENT
CHAPTER 7 Fluid and Electrolyte Imbalances ............................50
CHAPTER 8 Vomiting ...............................................................59
CHAPTER 9 Dyspnoea ..............................................................63
CHAPTER 10 Respiratory Obstruction ........................................68
CHAPTER 11 Fever ..................................................................71
CHAPTER 12 Shock .................................................................74
CHAPTER 13 Syncope ..............................................................94
CHAPTER 14 Pain ...................................................................99
CHAPTER 15 Urinary Incontinence ..........................................106
CHAPTER 16 Oedema ............................................................111
CHAPTER 17 Geriatric Care ....................................................114
UNIT III RESPIRATORY DISORDERS
CHAPTER 18 Nursing Assessment ..........................................................120
CHAPTER 19 Upper Respiratory Tract Infections ......................125
CHAPTER 20 Bronchial Asthma ..............................................131
CHAPTER 21 Empyema ..........................................................136
CHAPTER 22 Atelectasis ........................................................139
CHAPTER 23 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)....143
CHAPTER 24 Bronchiectasis ...................................................152
CHAPTER 25 Pneumonia ........................................................155
CHAPTER 26 Pulmonary Tuberculosis ......................................158
CHAPTER 27 Lung Abscess ....................................................162
CHAPTER 28 Pleural Effusion .................................................164
CHAPTER 29 Chest Injuries ....................................................167
CHAPTER 30 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) .......171
CHAPTER 31 Pulmonary Embolism .........................................178
CHAPTER 32 Respiratory System Treatment Modalities .............181
UNIT IV GASTROINTESTINAL SYSTEM
CHAPTER 33 Nursing Assessment ...........................................190
CHAPTER 34 Disorders of the Oral Cavity ................................196
CHAPTER 35 Disorders of Oesophagus ....................................200
CHAPTER 36 Disorders of Stomach .........................................207
CHAPTER 37 Disorders of Small Intestines ..............................217
CHAPTER 38 Disorders of Large Intestines ................................221
CHAPTER 39 Anal and Rectal Disorders ..................................234
CHAPTER 40 Disorders of Pancreas.........................................238
CHAPTER 41 Disorders of Liver...............................................244
CHAPTER 42 Disorders of Gall Bladder ....................................255
CHAPTER 43 Special Therapies ..............................................266
UNIT V DISORDERS OF THE CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM
CHAPTER 44 Cardiovascular Assessment .................................274
CHAPTER 45 Vascular Disorders .............................................279
CHAPTER 46 Disorders of Coronary Artery Disease ....................301
CHAPTER 47 Valvular Disorders ..............................................316
CHAPTER 48 Cardiomyopathy .................................................357
CHAPTER 49 Arrhythmias .......................................................366
CHAPTER 50 Congestive Cardiac Failure ..................................373
CHAPTER 51 Blood Disorders .................................................389
CHAPTER 52 Special Treatment Modalities ..............................417
UNIT VI GENITOURINARY SYSTEM
CHAPTER 53 Nursing Assessment ...........................................426
CHAPTER 54 Infections and Infl ammations of Genitourinary System .............................................................432
CHAPTER 55 Nephrotic Syndrome ..........................................452
CHAPTER 56 Renal Calculus ..................................................456
CHAPTER 57 Renal Tumours ..................................................461
CHAPTER 58 Renal Failure.....................................................463
CHAPTER 59 Congenital Disorders of Kidney ...........................483
CHAPTER 60 Cancers of Genitourinary Tract ............................493
CHAPTER 61 Urinary Bladder Dysfunction ...............................496
CHAPTER 62 Special Therapies ..............................................502
UNIT VII MALE REPRODUCTIVE DISORDERS
CHAPTER 63 Nursing Assessment ...........................................510
CHAPTER 64 Congenital Disorders ..........................................513
CHAPTER 65 Conditions Affecting the Testes and Adjacent
Structures .........................................................516
CHAPTER 66 Conditions Affecting the Penis ............................521
CHAPTER 67 Prostate Disorders ..............................................523
CHAPTER 68 Infertility ...........................................................529
CHAPTER 69 Breast Disorders ................................................534
CHAPTER 70 Special Therapies ..............................................537
UNIT VIII ENDOCRINE SYSTEM
CHAPTER 71 Nursing Assessment ...........................................540
CHAPTER 72 Disorders of Thyroid ...........................................544
CHAPTER 73 Disorders of Parathyroid .....................................559
CHAPTER 74 Diabetes Mellitus ...............................................564
CHAPTER 75 Disorders of Adrenals .........................................574
CHAPTER 76 Disorders of Pituitary .........................................582
UNIT IX DISORDERS OF INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEM
CHAPTER 77 Nursing Assessment ...........................................592
CHAPTER 78 Lesions and Abrasions ........................................596
CHAPTER 79 Special Therapies Related to Skin Disorders ........616
UNIT X MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM
CHAPTER 80 Nursing Assessment ...........................................622
CHAPTER 81 Disorders of Muscles, Ligaments and Joints .........627
CHAPTER 82 Fractures ..........................................................632
CHAPTER 83 Osteomyelitis .....................................................640
CHAPTER 84 Bone Tumours ...................................................643
CHAPTER 85 Osteomalacia .....................................................646
CHAPTER 86 Osteoporosis ......................................................649
CHAPTER 87 Osteoarthritis .....................................................652
CHAPTER 88 Rheumatoid Arthritis ..........................................655
CHAPTER 89 Amputation .......................................................658
CHAPTER 90 Paget’s Disease (Osteitis Deformans) .....................663
CHAPTER 91 General Procedures and Treatment Modalities ......666
UNIT XI IMMUNOLOGICAL DISORDERS
CHAPTER 92 Nursing Assessment ...........................................680
CHAPTER 93 Immunodefi ciency Disorders ...............................683
CHAPTER 94 Acquired Immunodefi ciency Syndrome (AIDS) ......695
UNIT XII IMMUNOLOGICAL DISORDERS
CHAPTER 95 Nursing Management of the Patients with Communicable Diseases ..............................720
UNIT XIII PERIOPERATIVE NURSING
CHAPTER 96 Perioperative Nursing Care .................................772
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2016
- Published:
- 27th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131243763
About the Author
A.LIZY SONIA
Mrs. Lizy Sonia is currently working as professor in Apollo College of Nursing Chennai.In ten years of her teaching experience, she has actively contributed several articals in state and national journals and has presented various papers and posters at state and national levels.She has attended various training programs and has experienced being an examiner at different universities. Also, she is member of Trained Nurses Association of India, Christian Medical Association of India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal,Apollo College of Nursing,Chennai