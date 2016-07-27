Medical Surgical Nursing: Volume1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131243763

Medical Surgical Nursing: Volume1

1st Edition

Preparatory Manual for Undergraduates

Authors: A.LIZY SONIA Shaina Sharma
Paperback ISBN: 9788131243763
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 27th July 2016
Page Count: 324
Table of Contents

UNIT I INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 1 Concept of Health and Illness .................................. 2

CHAPTER 2 Medical and Surgical Asepsis .................................11

CHAPTER 3 Infl ammation and Infection ....................................14

CHAPTER 4 Immunity ..............................................................27

CHAPTER 5 Wound Healing ......................................................33

CHAPTER 6 Care of Surgical Patient .........................................39

UNIT II COMMON SIGNS, SYMPTOMS AND MANAGEMENT

CHAPTER 7 Fluid and Electrolyte Imbalances ............................50

CHAPTER 8 Vomiting ...............................................................59

CHAPTER 9 Dyspnoea ..............................................................63

CHAPTER 10 Respiratory Obstruction ........................................68

CHAPTER 11 Fever ..................................................................71

CHAPTER 12 Shock .................................................................74

CHAPTER 13 Syncope ..............................................................94

CHAPTER 14 Pain ...................................................................99

CHAPTER 15 Urinary Incontinence ..........................................106

CHAPTER 16 Oedema ............................................................111

CHAPTER 17 Geriatric Care ....................................................114

UNIT III RESPIRATORY DISORDERS

CHAPTER 18 Nursing Assessment ..........................................................120

CHAPTER 19 Upper Respiratory Tract Infections ......................125

CHAPTER 20 Bronchial Asthma ..............................................131

CHAPTER 21 Empyema ..........................................................136

CHAPTER 22 Atelectasis ........................................................139

CHAPTER 23 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)....143

CHAPTER 24 Bronchiectasis ...................................................152

CHAPTER 25 Pneumonia ........................................................155

CHAPTER 26 Pulmonary Tuberculosis ......................................158

CHAPTER 27 Lung Abscess ....................................................162

CHAPTER 28 Pleural Effusion .................................................164

CHAPTER 29 Chest Injuries ....................................................167

CHAPTER 30 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) .......171

CHAPTER 31 Pulmonary Embolism .........................................178

CHAPTER 32 Respiratory System Treatment Modalities .............181

UNIT IV GASTROINTESTINAL SYSTEM

CHAPTER 33 Nursing Assessment ...........................................190

CHAPTER 34 Disorders of the Oral Cavity ................................196

CHAPTER 35 Disorders of Oesophagus ....................................200

CHAPTER 36 Disorders of Stomach .........................................207

CHAPTER 37 Disorders of Small Intestines ..............................217

CHAPTER 38 Disorders of Large Intestines ................................221

CHAPTER 39 Anal and Rectal Disorders ..................................234

CHAPTER 40 Disorders of Pancreas.........................................238

CHAPTER 41 Disorders of Liver...............................................244

CHAPTER 42 Disorders of Gall Bladder ....................................255

CHAPTER 43 Special Therapies ..............................................266

UNIT V DISORDERS OF THE CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM

CHAPTER 44 Cardiovascular Assessment .................................274

CHAPTER 45 Vascular Disorders .............................................279

CHAPTER 46 Disorders of Coronary Artery Disease ....................301

CHAPTER 47 Valvular Disorders ..............................................316

CHAPTER 48 Cardiomyopathy .................................................357

CHAPTER 49 Arrhythmias .......................................................366

CHAPTER 50 Congestive Cardiac Failure ..................................373

CHAPTER 51 Blood Disorders .................................................389

CHAPTER 52 Special Treatment Modalities ..............................417

UNIT VI GENITOURINARY SYSTEM

CHAPTER 53 Nursing Assessment ...........................................426

CHAPTER 54 Infections and Infl ammations of Genitourinary System .............................................................432

CHAPTER 55 Nephrotic Syndrome ..........................................452

CHAPTER 56 Renal Calculus ..................................................456

CHAPTER 57 Renal Tumours ..................................................461

CHAPTER 58 Renal Failure.....................................................463

CHAPTER 59 Congenital Disorders of Kidney ...........................483

CHAPTER 60 Cancers of Genitourinary Tract ............................493

CHAPTER 61 Urinary Bladder Dysfunction ...............................496

CHAPTER 62 Special Therapies ..............................................502

UNIT VII MALE REPRODUCTIVE DISORDERS

CHAPTER 63 Nursing Assessment ...........................................510

CHAPTER 64 Congenital Disorders ..........................................513

CHAPTER 65 Conditions Affecting the Testes and Adjacent

Structures .........................................................516

CHAPTER 66 Conditions Affecting the Penis ............................521

CHAPTER 67 Prostate Disorders ..............................................523

CHAPTER 68 Infertility ...........................................................529

CHAPTER 69 Breast Disorders ................................................534

CHAPTER 70 Special Therapies ..............................................537

UNIT VIII ENDOCRINE SYSTEM

CHAPTER 71 Nursing Assessment ...........................................540

CHAPTER 72 Disorders of Thyroid ...........................................544

CHAPTER 73 Disorders of Parathyroid .....................................559

CHAPTER 74 Diabetes Mellitus ...............................................564

CHAPTER 75 Disorders of Adrenals .........................................574

CHAPTER 76 Disorders of Pituitary .........................................582

UNIT IX DISORDERS OF INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEM

CHAPTER 77 Nursing Assessment ...........................................592

CHAPTER 78 Lesions and Abrasions ........................................596

CHAPTER 79 Special Therapies Related to Skin Disorders ........616

UNIT X MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM

CHAPTER 80 Nursing Assessment ...........................................622

CHAPTER 81 Disorders of Muscles, Ligaments and Joints .........627

CHAPTER 82 Fractures ..........................................................632

CHAPTER 83 Osteomyelitis .....................................................640

CHAPTER 84 Bone Tumours ...................................................643

CHAPTER 85 Osteomalacia .....................................................646

CHAPTER 86 Osteoporosis ......................................................649

CHAPTER 87 Osteoarthritis .....................................................652

CHAPTER 88 Rheumatoid Arthritis ..........................................655

CHAPTER 89 Amputation .......................................................658

CHAPTER 90 Paget’s Disease (Osteitis Deformans) .....................663

CHAPTER 91 General Procedures and Treatment Modalities ......666

UNIT XI IMMUNOLOGICAL DISORDERS

CHAPTER 92 Nursing Assessment ...........................................680

CHAPTER 93 Immunodefi ciency Disorders ...............................683

CHAPTER 94 Acquired Immunodefi ciency Syndrome (AIDS) ......695

UNIT XII IMMUNOLOGICAL DISORDERS

CHAPTER 95 Nursing Management of the Patients with Communicable Diseases ..............................720

UNIT XIII PERIOPERATIVE NURSING

CHAPTER 96 Perioperative Nursing Care .................................772

About the Author

A.LIZY SONIA

Mrs. Lizy Sonia is currently working as professor in Apollo College of Nursing Chennai.In ten years of her teaching experience, she has actively contributed several articals in state and national journals and has presented various papers and posters at state and national levels.She has attended various training programs and has experienced being an examiner at different universities. Also, she is member of Trained Nurses Association of India, Christian Medical Association of India.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal,Apollo College of Nursing,Chennai

Shaina Sharma

