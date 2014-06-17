Medical-Surgical Nursing - Single-Volume Text and Elsevier Adaptive Learning Package
9th Edition
Corresponding chapter-by-chapter to Medical-Surgical Nursing, 9e, Elsevier Adaptive Learning combines the power of brain science with sophisticated, patented Cerego algorithms to help you learn faster and remember longer. It’s fun; it’s engaging; and it’s constantly tracking your performance and adapting to deliver content precisely when it’s needed to ensure core information is transformed into lasting knowledge.
- An individual study schedule reduces cognitive workload and helps you become a more effective learner by automatically guiding the learning and review process.
- The mobile app offers a seamless learning experience between your smartphone and the web with your memory profile maintained and managed in the cloud.
- UNIQUE! Your memory strength is profiled at the course, chapter, and item level to identify personal learning and forgetting patterns.
- UNIQUE! Material is re-presented just before you would naturally forget it to counteract memory decay.
- A personalized learning pathway is established based on your learning profile, memory map, and time required to demonstrate information mastery.
- The comprehensive student dashboard allows you to view your personal learning progress.
Table of Contents
Section One – Concepts in Nursing Practice
1. Professional Nursing Practice
2. Health Disparities and Culturally Competent Care
3. Health History and Physical Examination
4. Patient and Caregiver Teaching
5. Chronic Illness and Older Adults
6. Complementary and Alternative Therapies
7. Stress and Stress Management
8. Sleep and Sleep Disorders
9. Pain
10. Palliative Care at End of Life
11. Addictive Behaviors
Section Two – Pathophysiologic Mechanisms of Disease
12. Inflammation and Wound Healing
13. Genetics and Genomics
14. Altered Immune Responses and Transplantation
15. Infection
16. Cancer
17. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances
Section Three – Perioperative Care
18. Nursing Management: Preoperative Care
19. Nursing Management: Intraoperative Care
20. Nursing Management: Postoperative Care
Section Four – Problems Related to Altered Sensory Input
21. Nursing Assessment: Visual and Auditory Systems
22. Nursing Management: Visual and Auditory Problems
23. Nursing Assessment: Integumentary System
24. Nursing Management: Integumentary Problems
25. Nursing Management: Burns
Section Five – Problems of Oxygenation: Ventilation
26. Nursing Assessment: Respiratory System
27. Nursing Management: Upper Respiratory Problems
28. Nursing Management: Lower Respiratory Problems
29. Nursing Management: Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases
Section Six – Problems of Oxygenation: Transport
30. Nursing Assessment: Hematologic System
31. Nursing Management: Hematologic Problems
Section Seven – Problems of Oxygenation: Perfusion
32. Nursing Assessment: Cardiovascular System
33. Nursing Management: Hypertension
34. Nursing Management: Coronary Artery Disease and Acute Coronary Syndrome
35. Nursing Management: Heart Failure
36. Nursing Management: Dysrhythmias
37. Nursing Management: Inflammatory and Structural Heart Disorders
38. Nursing Management: Vascular Disorders
Section Eight – Problems of Ingestion, Digestion, Absorption, and Elimination
39. Nursing Assessment: Gastrointestinal System
40. Nursing Management: Nutritional Problems
41. Nursing Management: Obesity
42. Nursing Management: Upper Gastrointestinal Problems
43. Nursing Management: Lower Gastrointestinal Problems
44. Nursing Management: Liver, Pancreas, and Biliary Tract Problems
Section Nine – Problems of Urinary Function
45. Nursing Assessment: Urinary System
46. Nursing Management: Renal and Urologic Problems
47. Nursing Management: Acute Renal Failure and Chronic Kidney Disease
Section Ten – Problems Related to Regulatory and Reproductive Mechanisms
48. Nursing Assessment: Endocrine System
49. Nursing Management: Diabetes Mellitus
50. Nursing Management: Endocrine Problems
51. Nursing Assessment: Reproductive System
52. Nursing Management: Breast Disorders
53. Nursing Management: Sexually Transmitted Diseases
54. Nursing Management: Female Reproductive Problems
55. Nursing Management: Male Reproductive Problems
Section Eleven – Problems Related to Movement and Coordination
56. Nursing Assessment: Nervous System
57. Nursing Management: Acute Intracranial Problems
58. Nursing Management: Stroke
59. Nursing Management: Chronic Neurologic Problems
60. Nursing Management: Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia
61. Nursing Management: Peripheral Nerve and Spinal Cord Problems
62. Nursing Assessment: Musculoskeletal System
63. Nursing Management: Musculoskeletal Trauma and Orthopedic Surgery
64. Nursing Management: Musculoskeletal Problems
65. Nursing Management: Arthritis and Connective Tissue Diseases
Section Twelve – Nursing Care in Specialized Settings
66. Nursing Management: Critical Care
67. Nursing Management: Shock, Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome
68. Nursing Management: Respiratory Failure and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
69. Nursing Management: Emergency, Terrorism, and Disaster Nursing
Appendix A. Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers
Appendix B. Nursing Diagnoses
Appendix C. Laboratory Reference Intervals
Glossary
Illustration Credits
Index
- English
- © Elsevier 2015
- 17th June 2014
- Elsevier
- 9780323288583
Sharon Lewis
Sharon L. Lewis, RN, PhD, FAAN
Research Professor, Castella Distinguished Professor, School of Nursing, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX
Shannon Dirksen
Shannon Ruff Dirksen, RN, PhD
Associate Professor, College of Nursing and Health Innovation, Arizona State University, Phoenix, AZ
Margaret Heitkemper
Margaret M. Heitkemper, RN, PhD, FAAN
Professor and Chairperson, Biobehavioral Nursing and Health Systems, Elizabeth Sterling Soule Endowed Chair in Nursing, School of Nursing; Adjunct Professor, Division of Gastroenterology, School of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, WA
Linda Bucher
Linda Bucher, RN, PhD, CEN, CNE
Professor, School of Nursing, University of Delaware, Newark, DE; Staff Nurse, Emergency Department, Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mt. Holly, NJ