Mechanisms of Eukaryotic DNA Recombination
1st Edition
Description
Mechanisms of Eukaryotic DNA Recombination is a collection of papers that discusses advances in eukaryotic genetic recombination. Papers address issues in eukaryotic genetic recombination, particularly DNA integration in mammalian genomes, genetic recombination in Drosophila or Caenorhabditis; the manipulation of the mouse genome; genome organization; and genetic recombination in protozoa. One paper discusses chromatid interactions during intrachromosomal recombination in mammalian cells, namely, intrachromatid and sister chromatid. Another paper analyzes the implication for chromosomal recombination and gene targeting; results on extrachromosomal recombination show that circles are inefficient substrates for recombination even if only one of two substrates in an intermolecular reaction is circular. One author discusses the genetics and molecular biology of recombination, citing the work of Watson and Crick, stating that crossing-over occurs between genes (not within them). He also explains that the formation and resolution of recombination intermediaries depend on enzyme or other proteins. This book will prove invaluable to cellular biologists, microbiologists, and researchers engaged in genetics and general biology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I Targeted DNA Integration in Mammalian Cells
1 Chromatid Interactions during Intrachromosomal Recombination in Mammalian Cells
Introduction
Results and Discussion
Conclusion
References
2 Studies on Extrachromosomal Homologous Recombination in Mammalian Cells: Implications for Chromosomal Recombination and Gene Targeting
Introduction
Results
Discussion
References
3 Homologous Recombination in Embryonic Stem Cells as a Means to Generate Mice with Defined Mutations
Introduction
General Strategy
Microinjection of Mutated Hox-1.1 Fragments into Embryonic Stem Cells
Cloning of Homologous Recombined Cell Lines
Generation of Chimeric Animals with Homologously Recombined Cells
Discussion
References
4 Identification and Targeted Mutation of Developmental Genes in Mouse Embryonic Stem Cells
Introduction
Embryonic Stem Cell Technology
Identification of New Domains of Gene Action in Developing Embryos
Targeted Mutation of Cloned Genes
Problems and Prospects
References
Part II DNA Insertion Phenomena
5 Developmental Mutations Generated by Retroviral Insertional Mutagenesis
Introduction
Results and Discussion
Summary and Conclusion
References
6 Transfer of Yeast Artificial Chromosomes into Cultured Cells: A New Method for Manipulating the Mammalian Genome
Introduction
Results
Conclusions and Future Prospects
References
7 Sex-Dependent de Novo Methylation of the Transgene and Its Insertional Locus on Mouse Chromosome
Introduction
Results
References
8 A Role for Transcription in Antibody Switch Recombination
Introduction
Results and Discussion
Model for the Mechanism of Switch Recombination
References
Part III Genetic Recombination in Drosophila and Caenorhabditis
9 Genetic and Molecular Studies of a Simple Meiotic System
Introduction
Partner Choice and the Nature of Distributive Pairing
The Segregation of Nonexchange Chromosomes
Summary
References
10 Diversity among DrosophUa Transposable Elements and in Their Effects on Gene Expression
Introduction
Classes of Transposable Elements
Regulation of Element Activity
Alteration of Gene Expression
Summary
References
11 Meiotic Recombination in Caenorhabditis elegans
Introduction
Homolog Recognition
Pairing and Recombination
Frequency of Recombination
Distribution of Recombination Events along the Chromosome
Disjunction
Summary
References
Part Iv Genetic Recombination in Yeasts and Ustilago
12 Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Proteins That Promote Hybrid DNA Formation In Vitro
Introduction
The Strand-Exchange Protein, SEP1, from Saccharomyces Cerevisiae
Additional Factors Involved in Hybrid DNA Formation In Vitro
Mr 34,000 Single-Stranded DNA-Binding Protein [Fragment of yRPA (yRFA)]
Stimulatory Factor 1
Discussion
References
13 Gap Repair in Vitro Catalyzed by Cell-Free Extracts from Yeast
Introduction
Results and Discussion
References
14 Meiotic Recombination in Schizosaccharomyces Pombe: Genes, Enzymes, and Sites
Introduction
Genes
Enzymes
Sites
Summary
References
15 Genetics and Molecular Biology of Recombination
Introduction
Recombination and Heteroduplex DNA
Mutants Defective in Recombination
Recombination Proteins
Molecular Analysis
References
Part V Genetic Recombination in Trypanosomes and Plasmodium
16 Chromosome and Telomere Structure in Trypanosoma Brucei
Introduction
Organization of the Trypanosoma brucei Genome; Presence of Chromosome Homologs
Minichromosome Structure
Concluding Remarks
References
17 Use of DNA Sequence Homology and Pseudogenes for the Construction of Active Variable Surface Antigen Genes in Trypanosoma equiperdum: How Ordered Expression Is Established
Introduction
Early- and Late-Appearing Variable Surface Glycoproteins
Early Genes Have Complete Silent Copies, whereas Late Silent Copy Genes Are Defective
The Use of DNA Sequence Homology to Generate Ordered Expression of the Late-Appearing Variable Cell Surface Glycoprotein Genes
5-3 Joining
A Possible Molecular Mechanism for Late-Variable Surface Glycoprotein Expression-Linked Copy Formation
Why Pseudogenes?
References
18 Chromosomal Size Variations in Plasmodium fcdeiparum
Introduction
Intragenic Recombination in a Major Antigen of Plasmodium Falciparum
Size Polymorphisms in Plasmodium Falciparum Chromosomes
Chromosome Size Polymorphisms Generated by Deletion of Subtelomeric Repeats
Deletions Involving Coding Sequences
The Multidrug Resistance Gene oi Plasmodium Falciparum and Chromosome Size Polymorphisms
Conclusion
References
Index
