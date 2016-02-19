Mechanisms of Eukaryotic DNA Recombination is a collection of papers that discusses advances in eukaryotic genetic recombination. Papers address issues in eukaryotic genetic recombination, particularly DNA integration in mammalian genomes, genetic recombination in Drosophila or Caenorhabditis; the manipulation of the mouse genome; genome organization; and genetic recombination in protozoa. One paper discusses chromatid interactions during intrachromosomal recombination in mammalian cells, namely, intrachromatid and sister chromatid. Another paper analyzes the implication for chromosomal recombination and gene targeting; results on extrachromosomal recombination show that circles are inefficient substrates for recombination even if only one of two substrates in an intermolecular reaction is circular. One author discusses the genetics and molecular biology of recombination, citing the work of Watson and Crick, stating that crossing-over occurs between genes (not within them). He also explains that the formation and resolution of recombination intermediaries depend on enzyme or other proteins. This book will prove invaluable to cellular biologists, microbiologists, and researchers engaged in genetics and general biology.

Table of Contents



Preface

Part I Targeted DNA Integration in Mammalian Cells

1 Chromatid Interactions during Intrachromosomal Recombination in Mammalian Cells

Introduction

Results and Discussion

Conclusion

References

2 Studies on Extrachromosomal Homologous Recombination in Mammalian Cells: Implications for Chromosomal Recombination and Gene Targeting

Introduction

Results

Discussion

References

3 Homologous Recombination in Embryonic Stem Cells as a Means to Generate Mice with Defined Mutations

Introduction

General Strategy

Microinjection of Mutated Hox-1.1 Fragments into Embryonic Stem Cells

Cloning of Homologous Recombined Cell Lines

Generation of Chimeric Animals with Homologously Recombined Cells

Discussion

References

4 Identification and Targeted Mutation of Developmental Genes in Mouse Embryonic Stem Cells

Introduction

Embryonic Stem Cell Technology

Identification of New Domains of Gene Action in Developing Embryos

Targeted Mutation of Cloned Genes

Problems and Prospects

References

Part II DNA Insertion Phenomena

5 Developmental Mutations Generated by Retroviral Insertional Mutagenesis

Introduction

Results and Discussion

Summary and Conclusion

References

6 Transfer of Yeast Artificial Chromosomes into Cultured Cells: A New Method for Manipulating the Mammalian Genome

Introduction

Results

Conclusions and Future Prospects

References

7 Sex-Dependent de Novo Methylation of the Transgene and Its Insertional Locus on Mouse Chromosome

Introduction

Results

References

8 A Role for Transcription in Antibody Switch Recombination

Introduction

Results and Discussion

Model for the Mechanism of Switch Recombination

References

Part III Genetic Recombination in Drosophila and Caenorhabditis

9 Genetic and Molecular Studies of a Simple Meiotic System

Introduction

Partner Choice and the Nature of Distributive Pairing

The Segregation of Nonexchange Chromosomes

Summary

References

10 Diversity among DrosophUa Transposable Elements and in Their Effects on Gene Expression

Introduction

Classes of Transposable Elements

Regulation of Element Activity

Alteration of Gene Expression

Summary

References

11 Meiotic Recombination in Caenorhabditis elegans

Introduction

Homolog Recognition

Pairing and Recombination

Frequency of Recombination

Distribution of Recombination Events along the Chromosome

Disjunction

Summary

References

Part Iv Genetic Recombination in Yeasts and Ustilago

12 Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Proteins That Promote Hybrid DNA Formation In Vitro

Introduction

The Strand-Exchange Protein, SEP1, from Saccharomyces Cerevisiae

Additional Factors Involved in Hybrid DNA Formation In Vitro

Mr 34,000 Single-Stranded DNA-Binding Protein [Fragment of yRPA (yRFA)]

Stimulatory Factor 1

Discussion

References

13 Gap Repair in Vitro Catalyzed by Cell-Free Extracts from Yeast

Introduction

Results and Discussion

References

14 Meiotic Recombination in Schizosaccharomyces Pombe: Genes, Enzymes, and Sites

Introduction

Genes

Enzymes

Sites

Summary

References

15 Genetics and Molecular Biology of Recombination

Introduction

Recombination and Heteroduplex DNA

Mutants Defective in Recombination

Recombination Proteins

Molecular Analysis

References

Part V Genetic Recombination in Trypanosomes and Plasmodium

16 Chromosome and Telomere Structure in Trypanosoma Brucei

Introduction

Organization of the Trypanosoma brucei Genome; Presence of Chromosome Homologs

Minichromosome Structure

Concluding Remarks

References

17 Use of DNA Sequence Homology and Pseudogenes for the Construction of Active Variable Surface Antigen Genes in Trypanosoma equiperdum: How Ordered Expression Is Established

Introduction

Early- and Late-Appearing Variable Surface Glycoproteins

Early Genes Have Complete Silent Copies, whereas Late Silent Copy Genes Are Defective

The Use of DNA Sequence Homology to Generate Ordered Expression of the Late-Appearing Variable Cell Surface Glycoprotein Genes

5-3 Joining

A Possible Molecular Mechanism for Late-Variable Surface Glycoprotein Expression-Linked Copy Formation

Why Pseudogenes?

References

18 Chromosomal Size Variations in Plasmodium fcdeiparum

Introduction

Intragenic Recombination in a Major Antigen of Plasmodium Falciparum

Size Polymorphisms in Plasmodium Falciparum Chromosomes

Chromosome Size Polymorphisms Generated by Deletion of Subtelomeric Repeats

Deletions Involving Coding Sequences

The Multidrug Resistance Gene oi Plasmodium Falciparum and Chromosome Size Polymorphisms

Conclusion

References

Index

