Mechanical Design Engineering Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080977591, 9780080982830

Mechanical Design Engineering Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Childs
eBook ISBN: 9780080982830
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080977591
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th September 2013
Page Count: 856
Description

Mechanical Design Engineering Handbook is a straight-talking and forward-thinking reference covering the design, specification, selection, use and integration of machine elements fundamental to a wide range of engineering applications.

Develop or refresh your mechanical design skills in the areas of bearings, shafts, gears, seals, belts and chains, clutches and brakes, springs, fasteners, pneumatics and hydraulics, amongst other core mechanical elements, and dip in for principles, data and calculations as needed to inform and evaluate your on-the-job decisions.

Covering the full spectrum of common mechanical and machine components that act as building blocks in the design of mechanical devices, Mechanical Design Engineering Handbook also includes worked design scenarios and essential background on design methodology to help you get started with a problem and repeat selection processes with successful results time and time again.

This practical handbook will make an ideal shelf reference for those working in mechanical design across a variety of industries and a valuable learning resource for advanced students undertaking engineering design modules and projects as part of broader mechanical, aerospace, automotive and manufacturing programs.

Key Features

  • Clear, concise text explains key component technology, with step-by-step procedures, fully worked design scenarios, component images and cross-sectional line drawings all incorporated for ease of understanding
  • Provides essential data, equations and interactive ancillaries, including calculation spreadsheets, to inform decision making, design evaluation and incorporation of components into overall designs
  • Design procedures and methods covered include references to national and international standards where appropriate

Readership

Professional engineers involved in mechanical and machine design, including those working within automotive, aerospace and related mechanical industries, and Advanced students and graduates undertaking modules in design as part of mechanical, automotive and aerospace degree programs.

Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

About the Author

Chapter 1. Design

Abstract

1.1 Introduction

1.2 The Design Process

1.3 Total Design

1.4 Systematic Design

1.5 Double Diamond

1.6 Conceive, Design, Implement, Operate (CDIO)

1.7 Design for Six Sigma

1.8 Design Optimization

1.9 Stage-Gate Process

1.10 The Technology Base

1.11 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Nomenclature

Chapter 2. Specification

Abstract

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Product Design Specification

2.3 Quality Function Deployment

2.4 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Nomenclature

Chapter 3. Ideation

Abstract

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Creative Process

3.3 Brainstorming

3.4 Creative Problem Solving

3.5 SCAMPER

3.6 Create Process

3.7 Morphological Analysis

3.8 Standard Solutions

3.9 Boundary Shifting

3.10 The Creativity and Innovation Engine

3.11 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Chapter 4. Machine Elements

Abstract

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Bearings

4.3 Gears, Belts, and Chains

4.4 Clutches and Brakes

4.5 Seals

4.6 Springs

4.7 Fasteners

4.8 Wire Rope

4.9 Pneumatics and Hydraulics

4.10 Enclosures

4.11 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Nomenclature

Chapter 5. Journal Bearings

Abstract

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sliding Bearings

5.3 Design of Boundary-Lubricated Bearings

5.4 Design of Full-Film Hydrodynamic Bearings

5.5 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Nomenclature

Chapter 6. Rolling Element Bearings

Abstract

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bearing Life and Selection

6.3 Bearing Installation

6.4 Radial Location

6.5 Conclusions

Reference

Further Reading

Nomenclature

Chapter 7. Shafts

Abstract

7.1 Introduction to Shaft Design

7.2 Shaft–Hub Connection

7.3 Shaft–Shaft Connection Couplings

7.4 Critical Speeds and Shaft Deflection

7.5 ASME Design Code for Transmission Shafting

7.6 Detailed Design Case Study

7.7 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Nomenclature

Chapter 8. Gears

Abstract

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Construction of Gear Tooth Profiles

8.3 Gear Trains

8.4 Tooth Systems

8.5 Force Analysis

8.6 Simple Gear Selection Procedure

8.7 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Nomenclature

Chapter 9. Spur and Helical Gear Stressing

Abstract

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Wear Failure

9.3 AGMA Equations for Bending and Contact Stress

9.4 Gear Selection Procedure

9.5 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Nomenclature

Chapter 10. Bevel Gears

Abstract

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Force Analysis

10.3 Stress Analysis

10.4 Calculation Procedure Summary

10.5 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Nomenclature

Chapter 11. Worm Gears

Abstract

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Force Analysis

11.3 AGMA Equations

11.4 Design Procedure

11.5 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Nomenclature

Chapter 12. Belt and Chain Drives

Abstract

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Belt Drives

12.3 Chain Drives

12.4 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Nomenclature

Chapter 13. Clutches and Brakes

Abstract

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Clutches

13.3 Brakes

13.4 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Nomenclature

Chapter 14. Seals

Abstract

14.1 Introduction to Seals

14.2 Static Seals

14.3 Dynamic Seals

14.4 Labyrinth Seals

14.5 Axial and Bush Seals

14.6 Seals for Reciprocating Components

14.7 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Nomenclature

Chapter 15. Springs

Abstract

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Helical Compression Springs

15.3 Helical Extension Springs

15.4 Helical Torsion Springs

15.5 Leaf Springs

15.6 Belleville Spring Washers

15.7 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Nomenclature

Chapter 16. Fastening and Power Screws

Abstract

16.1 Introduction to Permanent and Nonpermanent Fastening

16.2 Threaded Fasteners

16.3 Power Screws

16.4 Rivets

16.5 Adhesives

16.6 Welding

16.7 Snap Fasteners

16.8 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Nomenclature

Chapter 17. Wire Rope

Abstract

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Wire Rope Selection

17.3 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Nomenclature

Chapter 18. Pneumatics and Hydraulics

Abstract

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Pressure

18.3 Hydraulic Pumps

18.4 Air Compressors and Receivers

18.5 Filters

18.6 Control Valves

18.7 Pneumatic and Hydraulic Actuators

18.8 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Nomenclature

Chapter 19. Engineering Tolerancing

Abstract

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Component Tolerances

19.3 Statistical Tolerancing

19.4 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Nomenclature

Index

About the Author

Peter Childs

Professor Peter Childs is Head of the Dyson School of Design Engineering at Imperial College London. His professional interests include creativity tools and innovation, design, heat transfer, rotating flow, and sustainable energy. Former roles include director of the Rolls-Royce University Technology Centre for Aero-Thermal Systems, director of InQbate and professor at Sussex University. He has contributed to over 180 papers, and several books on engineering design, rotating flow, rural urban migration and sports technology. He has been principal or co-investigator on contracts totalling over £80 million. He is a Founder Director and Chief Scientific Officer at QBot Ltd.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dyson School of Design Engineering, Imperial College London, UK

"…a substantial volume that could be useful for a great many machine builders, mechanical engineers and students… Most chapters include worked examples, references, further reading and a glossary…deserves warm praise for its thoroughness while addressing a broad range of mechanical engineering topics." --MachineBuilding.net, April 2014

