Mechanical Design Engineering Handbook
1st Edition
Description
Mechanical Design Engineering Handbook is a straight-talking and forward-thinking reference covering the design, specification, selection, use and integration of machine elements fundamental to a wide range of engineering applications.
Develop or refresh your mechanical design skills in the areas of bearings, shafts, gears, seals, belts and chains, clutches and brakes, springs, fasteners, pneumatics and hydraulics, amongst other core mechanical elements, and dip in for principles, data and calculations as needed to inform and evaluate your on-the-job decisions.
Covering the full spectrum of common mechanical and machine components that act as building blocks in the design of mechanical devices, Mechanical Design Engineering Handbook also includes worked design scenarios and essential background on design methodology to help you get started with a problem and repeat selection processes with successful results time and time again.
This practical handbook will make an ideal shelf reference for those working in mechanical design across a variety of industries and a valuable learning resource for advanced students undertaking engineering design modules and projects as part of broader mechanical, aerospace, automotive and manufacturing programs.
Key Features
- Clear, concise text explains key component technology, with step-by-step procedures, fully worked design scenarios, component images and cross-sectional line drawings all incorporated for ease of understanding
- Provides essential data, equations and interactive ancillaries, including calculation spreadsheets, to inform decision making, design evaluation and incorporation of components into overall designs
- Design procedures and methods covered include references to national and international standards where appropriate
Readership
Professional engineers involved in mechanical and machine design, including those working within automotive, aerospace and related mechanical industries, and Advanced students and graduates undertaking modules in design as part of mechanical, automotive and aerospace degree programs.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
About the Author
Chapter 1. Design
Abstract
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The Design Process
1.3 Total Design
1.4 Systematic Design
1.5 Double Diamond
1.6 Conceive, Design, Implement, Operate (CDIO)
1.7 Design for Six Sigma
1.8 Design Optimization
1.9 Stage-Gate Process
1.10 The Technology Base
1.11 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Nomenclature
Chapter 2. Specification
Abstract
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Product Design Specification
2.3 Quality Function Deployment
2.4 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Nomenclature
Chapter 3. Ideation
Abstract
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Creative Process
3.3 Brainstorming
3.4 Creative Problem Solving
3.5 SCAMPER
3.6 Create Process
3.7 Morphological Analysis
3.8 Standard Solutions
3.9 Boundary Shifting
3.10 The Creativity and Innovation Engine
3.11 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Chapter 4. Machine Elements
Abstract
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Bearings
4.3 Gears, Belts, and Chains
4.4 Clutches and Brakes
4.5 Seals
4.6 Springs
4.7 Fasteners
4.8 Wire Rope
4.9 Pneumatics and Hydraulics
4.10 Enclosures
4.11 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Nomenclature
Chapter 5. Journal Bearings
Abstract
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Sliding Bearings
5.3 Design of Boundary-Lubricated Bearings
5.4 Design of Full-Film Hydrodynamic Bearings
5.5 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Nomenclature
Chapter 6. Rolling Element Bearings
Abstract
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bearing Life and Selection
6.3 Bearing Installation
6.4 Radial Location
6.5 Conclusions
Reference
Further Reading
Nomenclature
Chapter 7. Shafts
Abstract
7.1 Introduction to Shaft Design
7.2 Shaft–Hub Connection
7.3 Shaft–Shaft Connection Couplings
7.4 Critical Speeds and Shaft Deflection
7.5 ASME Design Code for Transmission Shafting
7.6 Detailed Design Case Study
7.7 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Nomenclature
Chapter 8. Gears
Abstract
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Construction of Gear Tooth Profiles
8.3 Gear Trains
8.4 Tooth Systems
8.5 Force Analysis
8.6 Simple Gear Selection Procedure
8.7 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Nomenclature
Chapter 9. Spur and Helical Gear Stressing
Abstract
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Wear Failure
9.3 AGMA Equations for Bending and Contact Stress
9.4 Gear Selection Procedure
9.5 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Nomenclature
Chapter 10. Bevel Gears
Abstract
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Force Analysis
10.3 Stress Analysis
10.4 Calculation Procedure Summary
10.5 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Nomenclature
Chapter 11. Worm Gears
Abstract
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Force Analysis
11.3 AGMA Equations
11.4 Design Procedure
11.5 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Nomenclature
Chapter 12. Belt and Chain Drives
Abstract
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Belt Drives
12.3 Chain Drives
12.4 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Nomenclature
Chapter 13. Clutches and Brakes
Abstract
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Clutches
13.3 Brakes
13.4 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Nomenclature
Chapter 14. Seals
Abstract
14.1 Introduction to Seals
14.2 Static Seals
14.3 Dynamic Seals
14.4 Labyrinth Seals
14.5 Axial and Bush Seals
14.6 Seals for Reciprocating Components
14.7 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Nomenclature
Chapter 15. Springs
Abstract
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Helical Compression Springs
15.3 Helical Extension Springs
15.4 Helical Torsion Springs
15.5 Leaf Springs
15.6 Belleville Spring Washers
15.7 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Nomenclature
Chapter 16. Fastening and Power Screws
Abstract
16.1 Introduction to Permanent and Nonpermanent Fastening
16.2 Threaded Fasteners
16.3 Power Screws
16.4 Rivets
16.5 Adhesives
16.6 Welding
16.7 Snap Fasteners
16.8 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Nomenclature
Chapter 17. Wire Rope
Abstract
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Wire Rope Selection
17.3 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Nomenclature
Chapter 18. Pneumatics and Hydraulics
Abstract
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Pressure
18.3 Hydraulic Pumps
18.4 Air Compressors and Receivers
18.5 Filters
18.6 Control Valves
18.7 Pneumatic and Hydraulic Actuators
18.8 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Nomenclature
Chapter 19. Engineering Tolerancing
Abstract
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Component Tolerances
19.3 Statistical Tolerancing
19.4 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Nomenclature
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 856
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 24th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080982830
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080977591
About the Author
Peter Childs
Professor Peter Childs is Head of the Dyson School of Design Engineering at Imperial College London. His professional interests include creativity tools and innovation, design, heat transfer, rotating flow, and sustainable energy. Former roles include director of the Rolls-Royce University Technology Centre for Aero-Thermal Systems, director of InQbate and professor at Sussex University. He has contributed to over 180 papers, and several books on engineering design, rotating flow, rural urban migration and sports technology. He has been principal or co-investigator on contracts totalling over £80 million. He is a Founder Director and Chief Scientific Officer at QBot Ltd.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dyson School of Design Engineering, Imperial College London, UK
Reviews
"…a substantial volume that could be useful for a great many machine builders, mechanical engineers and students… Most chapters include worked examples, references, further reading and a glossary…deserves warm praise for its thoroughness while addressing a broad range of mechanical engineering topics." --MachineBuilding.net, April 2014