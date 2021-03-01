COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Measuring Human Capital - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128190579

Measuring Human Capital

1st Edition

Editor: Barbara Fraumeni
Paperback ISBN: 9780128190579
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 250
Description

Measuring Economic Growth and Productivity presents new insights into the causes, mechanisms, and results of growth in national and regional accounts. It demonstrates the versatility and usefulness of the KLEMS databases, which generate internationally comparable industry-level data on outputs, inputs, and productivity. By rethinking economic development beyond existing measurements, its contributors align the measurement of growth and productivity to contemporary global challenges, addressing the need for measurements superior to the Gross Domestic Product. All contributors to this foundational volume are recognized experts in their fields, inspired by the path-breaking research of Dale W. Jorgenson.

Key Features

  • Demonstrates how an approach based on sources of economic growth (KLEMS - capital, labor, energy, materials, and services) can be used to analyze economic growth and productivity
  • Includes examples covering the G7, E7, EU, Latin America, Norway, China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, India, and other South Asian countries
  • Examines the effects of digital, information, communication, and integrated technologies on national and regional economies

Readership

Upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, and researchers working on global economic growth and productivity issues

Table of Contents

I. Global studies
• Indexes
• Monetary measures
• Education measures (maybe)
II. Individual Country Studies
III. Applications

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128190579

About the Editor

Barbara Fraumeni

Barbara M. Fraumeni is Special-term Professor of the China Center for Human Capital and Labor Market Research of the Central University of Finance and Economics, Beijing, China; Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research, Cambridge, MA, USA, IZA Research Fellow, Bonn, Germany and Professor Emerita of the Muskie School of Public Service of the University of Southern Maine, Portland, ME, USA. She has conducted research in the area of economic growth, productivity, and human and nonhuman capital. A long-time associate of Dale W. Jorgenson, the Samuel W. Morris University Professor at Harvard University, she co-authored with him an early KLEM article in 1981, their three seminal articles on human and nonhuman capital in the late eighties and early nineties, also with him and Frank Gollop the book: "Productivity and U.S. Economic Growth" in 1987. In between academic appointments, she served as Chief Economist of the Bureau of Economic Analysis from 1999 to 2005. In that position she was awarded with others a U.S. Department of Commerce gold medal for capitalizing R&D in GDP. For the past 10 years, she has worked with Chinese researchers to produce estimates of human capital for China. Most recently, she served as a consultant to the World Bank to advise them in their construction of Jorgenson-Fraumeni human capital for 141 countries, which were released as part of their wealth estimates publication in early 2018.

Affiliations and Expertise

Central University of Finance and Economics, Beijing, China

Ratings and Reviews

