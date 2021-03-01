Measuring Human Capital

Barbara M. Fraumeni is Special-term Professor of the China Center for Human Capital and Labor Market Research of the Central University of Finance and Economics, Beijing, China; Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research, Cambridge, MA, USA, IZA Research Fellow, Bonn, Germany and Professor Emerita of the Muskie School of Public Service of the University of Southern Maine, Portland, ME, USA. She has conducted research in the area of economic growth, productivity, and human and nonhuman capital. A long-time associate of Dale W. Jorgenson, the Samuel W. Morris University Professor at Harvard University, she co-authored with him an early KLEM article in 1981, their three seminal articles on human and nonhuman capital in the late eighties and early nineties, also with him and Frank Gollop the book: "Productivity and U.S. Economic Growth" in 1987. In between academic appointments, she served as Chief Economist of the Bureau of Economic Analysis from 1999 to 2005. In that position she was awarded with others a U.S. Department of Commerce gold medal for capitalizing R&D in GDP. For the past 10 years, she has worked with Chinese researchers to produce estimates of human capital for China. Most recently, she served as a consultant to the World Bank to advise them in their construction of Jorgenson-Fraumeni human capital for 141 countries, which were released as part of their wealth estimates publication in early 2018.