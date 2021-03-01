Measuring Human Capital
1st Edition
Description
Measuring Economic Growth and Productivity presents new insights into the causes, mechanisms, and results of growth in national and regional accounts. It demonstrates the versatility and usefulness of the KLEMS databases, which generate internationally comparable industry-level data on outputs, inputs, and productivity. By rethinking economic development beyond existing measurements, its contributors align the measurement of growth and productivity to contemporary global challenges, addressing the need for measurements superior to the Gross Domestic Product. All contributors to this foundational volume are recognized experts in their fields, inspired by the path-breaking research of Dale W. Jorgenson.
Key Features
- Demonstrates how an approach based on sources of economic growth (KLEMS - capital, labor, energy, materials, and services) can be used to analyze economic growth and productivity
- Includes examples covering the G7, E7, EU, Latin America, Norway, China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, India, and other South Asian countries
- Examines the effects of digital, information, communication, and integrated technologies on national and regional economies
Readership
Upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, and researchers working on global economic growth and productivity issues
Table of Contents
I. Global studies
• Indexes
• Monetary measures
• Education measures (maybe)
II. Individual Country Studies
III. Applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128190579
About the Editor
Barbara Fraumeni
Barbara M. Fraumeni is Special-term Professor of the China Center for Human Capital and Labor Market Research of the Central University of Finance and Economics, Beijing, China; Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research, Cambridge, MA, USA, IZA Research Fellow, Bonn, Germany and Professor Emerita of the Muskie School of Public Service of the University of Southern Maine, Portland, ME, USA. She has conducted research in the area of economic growth, productivity, and human and nonhuman capital. A long-time associate of Dale W. Jorgenson, the Samuel W. Morris University Professor at Harvard University, she co-authored with him an early KLEM article in 1981, their three seminal articles on human and nonhuman capital in the late eighties and early nineties, also with him and Frank Gollop the book: "Productivity and U.S. Economic Growth" in 1987. In between academic appointments, she served as Chief Economist of the Bureau of Economic Analysis from 1999 to 2005. In that position she was awarded with others a U.S. Department of Commerce gold medal for capitalizing R&D in GDP. For the past 10 years, she has worked with Chinese researchers to produce estimates of human capital for China. Most recently, she served as a consultant to the World Bank to advise them in their construction of Jorgenson-Fraumeni human capital for 141 countries, which were released as part of their wealth estimates publication in early 2018.
Affiliations and Expertise
Central University of Finance and Economics, Beijing, China
