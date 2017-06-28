MATLAB Programming for Biomedical Engineers and Scientists
1st Edition
Description
MATLAB Programming for Biomedical Engineers and Scientists provides an easy-to-learn introduction to the fundamentals of computer programming in MATLAB. This book explains the principles of good programming practice, while demonstrating how to write efficient and robust code that analyzes and visualizes biomedical data. Aimed at the biomedical engineer, biomedical scientist, and medical researcher with little or no computer programming experience, it is an excellent resource for learning the principles and practice of computer programming using MATLAB.
This book enables the reader to:
- Analyze problems and apply structured design methods to produce elegant, efficient and well-structured program designs
- Implement a structured program design in MATLAB, making good use of incremental development approaches
- Write code that makes good use of MATLAB programming features, including control structures, functions and advanced data types
- Write MATLAB code to read in medical data from files and write data to files
- Write MATLAB code that is efficient and robust to errors in input data
- Write MATLAB code to analyze and visualize medical data, including imaging data
For a firsthand interview with the authors, please visit http://scitechconnect.elsevier.com/matlab-programming-biomedical-engineers-scientists/
To access student materials, please visit https://www.elsevier.com/books-and-journals/book-companion/9780128122037
To register and access instructor materials, please visit http://textbooks.elsevier.com/web/Manuals.aspx?isbn=9780128122037
Key Features
- Many real world biomedical problems and data show the practical application of programming concepts
- Two whole chapters dedicated to the practicalities of designing and implementing more complex programs
- An accompanying website containing freely available data and source code for the practical code examples, activities, and exercises in the book
- For instructors, there are extra teaching materials including a complete set of slides, notes for a course based on the book, and course work suggestions
Readership
Biomedical engineers, biomedical scientists and medical researchers learning to program in MATLAB and using it to analyze and visualize biomedical data
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Computer Programming and MatLab
- Introduction
- The MatLab Environment
- Help
- Variables, Arrays and Simple Operations
- Data Types
- Loading and Saving Data
- Visualising Data
- Matrices
- MatLab Scripts
- Comments
- Debugging
- Summary
- Assessment Exercises
- Control Structures
- Introduction
- if Statements
- Comparison/Logical Operators
- switch Statements
- for Loops
- while Loops
- break and continue
- Nesting Control Structures
- Summary
- Assessment Exercises
- Functions
- Introduction
- Functions
- Checking for Errors
- Function m-files and script m-files
- M-files and the MatLab Search Path
- Naming Rules
- Scope of Variables
- Recursion: A function calling itself
- Summary
- Assessment Exercises
- Program Development and Testing
- Introduction
- Incremental Development
- Are we Finished? Validating User Input
- Debugging a Function
- Common Reasons for Errors when Running a Script or a Function
- Error Handling
- Summary
- Assessment Exercises
- Data Types
- Introduction
- Numeric Types
- Characters and Strings
- Identifying the Type of a Variable
- The Boolean Data Type
- Matrices
- Cell Arrays
- Converting Between Types
- Advanced Data Types
- Summary
- Assessment Exercises
- File Input/Output
- Introduction
- Recap on Basic Input/Output Functions
- Simple Functions for Dealing with Text Files
- Reading from Files
- Writing to Files
- Summary
- Assessment Exercises
- Program Design
- Introduction
- Top-Down Design
- Incremental Development and Test Stubs
- Bottom-Up Design
- A Combined Approach
- Summary
- Assessment Exercises
- Visualisation
- Introduction
- Visualisation
- Visualising Multiple Datasets
- 3-D Plotting
- The meshgrid Command
- Imaging Data
- Summary
- Assessment Exercises
- Code Efficiency
- Introduction
- Time and Memory Efficiency
- Tips for Improving Time Efficiency
- Recursive and Dynamic Programming
- Dynamic Programming to Improve Performance
- Summary
- Assessment Exercises
- Images and Image Processing
- Introduction
- Images on a Computer
- Accessing Images in MatLab
- Image Processing
- Summary
- Assessment Exercises
- Developing Graphical User Interfaces
- Building a GUI with the Guide Tool
- Controlling Components: Callback Functions and Events
- Maintaining State
- Summary
- Assessment Exercises
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 28th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128135105
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128122037
About the Author
Andrew King
Dr. King received a BSc. (Hons) degree in Computer Science from Manchester University in 1989, an MSc. (with distinction) in Cognition, Computing and Psychology from Warwick University in 1992, and a PhD degree in Computer Science from Warwick University in 1997. He has been a postdoctoral researcher with the Computational Imaging Sciences Group and the Division of Imaging Sciences at King’s College London, working mainly on registration, image-guided interventions and soft-tissue modelling. From 2001-2005 he worked as an Assistant Professor in the Computer Science department at Mekelle University in Northern Ethiopia. His research focuses on motion estimation and modelling.
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Imaging Sciences and Biomedical Engineering, King's College London, UK
Paul Aljabar
Dr. Aljabar’s research centres on developing algorithms for analysing medical images of the brain such as MR data. The main goal is to characterise salient features of the anatomy and the development or degeneration of the brain. He is interested in combining the established and fundamental tools of medical image processing, such as registration and anatomical segmentation, with machine learning methods in order to develop novel methodologies for group and longitudinal studies using MR data sets. In particular, he is keen on finding out how fundamental medical image processing methods may be informed by, as well as help create, population-level representations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Imaging Sciences and Biomedical Engineering at King's College London, UK