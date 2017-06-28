MATLAB Programming for Biomedical Engineers and Scientists provides an easy-to-learn introduction to the fundamentals of computer programming in MATLAB. This book explains the principles of good programming practice, while demonstrating how to write efficient and robust code that analyzes and visualizes biomedical data. Aimed at the biomedical engineer, biomedical scientist, and medical researcher with little or no computer programming experience, it is an excellent resource for learning the principles and practice of computer programming using MATLAB.

This book enables the reader to:

Analyze problems and apply structured design methods to produce elegant, efficient and well-structured program designs

Implement a structured program design in MATLAB, making good use of incremental development approaches

Write code that makes good use of MATLAB programming features, including control structures, functions and advanced data types

Write MATLAB code to read in medical data from files and write data to files

Write MATLAB code that is efficient and robust to errors in input data

Write MATLAB code to analyze and visualize medical data, including imaging data

