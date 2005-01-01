Mathematical Programming, a branch of Operations Research, is perhaps the most efficient technique in making optimal decisions. It has a very wide application in the analysis of management problems, in business and industry, in economic studies, in military problems and in many other fields of our present day activities. In this keen competetive world, the problems are getting more and more complicated ahnd efforts are being made to deal with these challenging problems. This book presents from the origin to the recent developments in mathematical programming. The book has wide coverage and is self-contained. It is suitable both as a text and as a reference.