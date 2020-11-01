Materials Experience 2

Biography

Elvin Karana, Valentina Rognoli and Owain Pedgley

Acknowledgements

Elvin Karana, Valentina Rognoli and Owain Pedgley

Glossary of Terms

Elvin Karana, Valentina Rognoli and Owain Pedgley

Foreword

Mark Miodownik

1. Expanding Territories of Materials and Design

Elvin Karana, Valentina Rognoli and Owain Pedgley

2. Design is More Than Human

Elisa Giaccardi and Elvin Karana

3. DIY Materials

Camilo Ayala Garcia and Valentina Rognoli

4. Experiential Craft: Knowing through Analogue and Digital Materials Experience

Nithikul Nimkulrat

5. Texturization of Product Material Surfaces

Bahar Sener and Owain Pedgley

Around The Corner: Recent and Ongoing Research in Materials and Design

Case1 - Design Touch Matters: Bending and Stretching the Potentials of Smart Material Composites

Bahareh Barati

Case 2 - Beyond biomimicry: developing a living building realm for a post-anthropocene era

Assia Stefanova

Case 4 - Design for Hybrid Material Systems: a Material Augmentation Framework for Meaningful Experiences

Stefano Parisi

Case 5 - Sound as a project requirement: evolution of an experimental tool for psychoacoustic evaluation of materials in architecture and design

Doriana Dal Palù

Case 6 - Demonstrating a Material Making Process Through the Cultivation of Mycelium Growth

Dilan Ozkan

Case 7 - The Salt House Project: Designing for Death (DfD)

SunMin May Hwang

Case 8 - Material Information Platform for Environmentally Friendly Products

Indji Selim

Case 9 - Animated Puppet Skin Design: Material Narratives in Visually Experienced Objects

vincenzo maselli

Case 10 - Material Visualisation and Perception in Virtual Environments

Mutian Niu

Case 11 - Malfunction, Maintenance, and Materials

Alexandra Karakas

Case 12 - End-of-Life Care through Design: Visualising Places of Death

Michelle Knox

Case 13 - Open-Ended Design Approach for Materials

Francesca Ostuzzi

Case 14 - An Investigation of the Aesthetics and Technologies of Photochromic Textiles

Dilusha Rajapakse

Case 15 - Reflective Weaving Practice in Smart Textile Material Process

Emmi Pouta

Case 16 - Material Experiences of Menstruation and Symbiotic Technologies

Marie Louise Juul Søndergaard

Case 17 - Reflecting on material interactions as a way of being with the world

Bilge Merve Aktaş

Case 18 - Material Education in Design: Engaging Material Experimentation and Speculation

Ziyu Zhou

6. Urban Scale Materials (U-Mats): Forecasting a City-Scale Materials Experience, Between Circular and Digital Economy "

Massimo Bianchini and Valentina Rognoli

7. A Renewed Recognition of The Materiality of Design in a Circular Economy

Conny Bakker

8. How New Materials Speak: Analyzing the Language of Emerging Materials in Architecture

Blaine Brownell

9. Morphing Matter

Lining Yao

10. Endurance of Materials

Debra Lilley

11. Design for the Biocentury

Carole Collet

12. Design and Science

Carla Langella

13. Digital Crafting

Manuel Kretzer

14. Material Design - Design with Designed Materials

Markus Holzbach