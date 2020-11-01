Materials Experience 2
1st Edition
Expanding Territories of Materials and Design
Description
Materials Experience 2: Expanding Territories of Materials and Design offers a broad panorama of strong theoretical concepts and illustrative case studies surrounding the unique characteristics of emerging materials. These materials provide designers with new avenues for creating meaningful and effective products. The book explores how ‘emerging materials’ change the way we live and experience everyday products and change the way designers work with materials. Alongside theoretical chapters, a number of illustrative cases from renowned design practitioners are presented, thus making sustainability and the creation of unique materials the ultimate goal.
Key Features
- Presents both the knowledge and understanding of what ‘new and emerging materials’ are, where they come from, and how they can be used effectively in design
- Looks at how the professional responsibility of material selection is evolving into a more complex and active role of material ‘creation’ and ‘appropriation’
- Explores how an elevated sensitivity to materials influence people’s experiences of the designed world
Readership
Design educators, students, design researchers, professional designers within the fields of Materials Science, Materials Engineering. Material Industries, Industrial Design, Industrial Design Engineering, Product Design, Fashion Design, Interaction Design, User Experience (UX) Design, Interior Design, Architecture
Table of Contents
Biography
Elvin Karana, Valentina Rognoli and Owain Pedgley
Acknowledgements
Elvin Karana, Valentina Rognoli and Owain Pedgley
Glossary of Terms
Elvin Karana, Valentina Rognoli and Owain Pedgley
Foreword
Mark Miodownik
1. Expanding Territories of Materials and Design
Elvin Karana, Valentina Rognoli and Owain Pedgley
2. Design is More Than Human
Elisa Giaccardi and Elvin Karana
3. DIY Materials
Camilo Ayala Garcia and Valentina Rognoli
4. Experiential Craft: Knowing through Analogue and Digital Materials Experience
Nithikul Nimkulrat
5. Texturization of Product Material Surfaces
Bahar Sener and Owain Pedgley
Around The Corner: Recent and Ongoing Research in Materials and Design
Case1 - Design Touch Matters: Bending and Stretching the Potentials of Smart Material Composites
Bahareh Barati
Case 2 - Beyond biomimicry: developing a living building realm for a post-anthropocene era
Assia Stefanova
Case 4 - Design for Hybrid Material Systems: a Material Augmentation Framework for Meaningful Experiences
Stefano Parisi
Case 5 - Sound as a project requirement: evolution of an experimental tool for psychoacoustic evaluation of materials in architecture and design
Doriana Dal Palù
Case 6 - Demonstrating a Material Making Process Through the Cultivation of Mycelium Growth
Dilan Ozkan
Case 7 - The Salt House Project: Designing for Death (DfD)
SunMin May Hwang
Case 8 - Material Information Platform for Environmentally Friendly Products
Indji Selim
Case 9 - Animated Puppet Skin Design: Material Narratives in Visually Experienced Objects
vincenzo maselli
Case 10 - Material Visualisation and Perception in Virtual Environments
Mutian Niu
Case 11 - Malfunction, Maintenance, and Materials
Alexandra Karakas
Case 12 - End-of-Life Care through Design: Visualising Places of Death
Michelle Knox
Case 13 - Open-Ended Design Approach for Materials
Francesca Ostuzzi
Case 14 - An Investigation of the Aesthetics and Technologies of Photochromic Textiles
Dilusha Rajapakse
Case 15 - Reflective Weaving Practice in Smart Textile Material Process
Emmi Pouta
Case 16 - Material Experiences of Menstruation and Symbiotic Technologies
Marie Louise Juul Søndergaard
Case 17 - Reflecting on material interactions as a way of being with the world
Bilge Merve Aktaş
Case 18 - Material Education in Design: Engaging Material Experimentation and Speculation
Ziyu Zhou
6. Urban Scale Materials (U-Mats): Forecasting a City-Scale Materials Experience, Between Circular and Digital Economy "
Massimo Bianchini and Valentina Rognoli
7. A Renewed Recognition of The Materiality of Design in a Circular Economy
Conny Bakker
8. How New Materials Speak: Analyzing the Language of Emerging Materials in Architecture
Blaine Brownell
9. Morphing Matter
Lining Yao
10. Endurance of Materials
Debra Lilley
11. Design for the Biocentury
Carole Collet
12. Design and Science
Carla Langella
13. Digital Crafting
Manuel Kretzer
14. Material Design - Design with Designed Materials
Markus Holzbach
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128192443
About the Editors
Owain Pedgley
Dr. Pedgley is associate professor of industrial design at Middle East Technical University in Ankara, Turkey. He teaches courses in materials and design and is actively involved in three areas of research: materials and manufacturing for industrial design, designing interactions between people and things, and methods of conducting academic research through designing artefacts. he holds a Ph.D. in Industrial Design from Loughborough University, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Industrial Design, Middle East Technical University, Ankara, Turkey
Valentina Rognoli
Dr. Rognoli teaches courses in product development and materials for design within the department of Chemistry, Materials and Chemical Engineering at Politecnico di Milano in Italy. Her current research interests include materials and design, expressivity and sensorality in materials for design, emotional design, design and neurosciences, and biomimicry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Materials and Chemical Engineering, School of Design, Politecnico di Milano, Italy
Elvin Karana
Dr. Karana is currently assistant professor in the department of Design Engineering at Delft University of Technology in The Netherlands and holds a Ph.D. in Industrial Design Engineering. She has presented her research at a number of international conferences and has run various workshops on the ‘meanings of materials’. Dr. Karana is one of the founders of the Natural Fibre Composites (NFC) Design Platform in The Netherlands. Her current research and education interests include teaching materials in design and designing and manufacturing with bio-based materials. She is the developer and the coordinator of the Materials Library: Made Of.. at the Faculty of Industrial Design Engineering, TU Delft.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Design Engineering,Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands
Ratings and Reviews
