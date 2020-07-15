Mastering Medical Terminology
3rd Edition
Australia and New Zealand
Authors: Sue Walker Maryann Wood Jenny Nicol
eBook ISBN: 9780729587853
eBook ISBN: 9780729587860
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543330
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th July 2020
Page Count: 648
About the Author
Sue Walker
Director, National Centre for Health Information Research and Training (NCHIRT) and Senior Lecturer, School of Public Health and Social Work, Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane, Australia
Maryann Wood
Lecturer, School of Public Health and Social Work, Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane, Australia
Jenny Nicol
Visiting academic School of Public Health and Social Work, Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane, Australia
