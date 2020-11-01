COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Mass Transport, Gravity Flows, and Bottom Currents - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128225769

Mass Transport, Gravity Flows, and Bottom Currents

1st Edition

Downslope and Alongslope Processes and Deposits

Author: G. Shanmugam
Paperback ISBN: 9780128225769
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 340
Description

Mass Transport, Gravity Flows, and Bottom Currents focuses solely on important downslope and alongslope processes. It provides clear definitions and characteristics based on soil mechanics, fluid mechanics, and sediment concentration by volume. The book addresses Slides, Slumps, and Debris Flows, Grain Flows, Liquefied/Fluidized Flows, and Turbidity Currents, Density plumes, Hyperpycnal Flows, the Triggering Mechanisms of Downslope Processes, Bottom Currents, and Soft-Sediment Deformation Structures. The mechanics of each process are described in detail and used to provide empirically-driven categories to help recognize these deposits it the rock record. Case studies clearly illustrate of the problems inherent in recognizing these processes in the rock record, and potential solutions are provided alongside with future avenues of research. An appendix also provides step-by-step guidance in describing and interpreting sediments.

Key Features

  • Comprehensively addresses modern downslope and alongslope processes, including definitions and mechanisms, and provides key criteria for recognition of depositional facies in the rock record
  • Provides case studies to illustrate each downslope and alongslope process
  • Identifies key problems and potential solutions for future research
  • Uses pragmatic, empirical, data-driven interpretations to revise conventional facies models

Readership

Researchers in Ocean Sciences and Sedimentology; undergraduate and graduate students in Oceanography and Earth Sciences. Researchers and professionals in the petroleum industry

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Mass transport: Slides, Slumps, and Debris Flows
3. Gravity Flows: Debris Flows, Grain Flows, Liquefied/Fluidized Flows, and Turbidity Currents
4. A Paradigm Shift from turbidities to mass-transport deposits (MTD)
5. Hyperpycnal Flows
6. Triggering Mechanisms of Downslope Processes
7. Bottom Currents
8. Soft-Sediment Deformation Structures (SSDS)
9. Deflected sediment plumes at river mouths
10. Density-induced downslope and alongslope processes

Appendix A: Concepts, Debates, Glossary, and Methodology

Details

About the Author

G. Shanmugam

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas, Arlington, TX, USA

