Manual of Percutaneous Coronary Interventions
1st Edition
A Step-by-Step Approach
Description
Manual of Percutaneous Coronary Interventions: A Step by Step Approach is a practical, easy to read reference guide on how to perform percutaneous coronary intervention in non-CTO lesions. Written by recognized experts in the field, this reference compiles the necessary steps, lists pitfalls to watch out for, and provides tactics on troubleshooting percutaneous coronary interventions. Written to bring a practical and easy to read approach, this book is perfect for interventional cardiologists, interventional and general cardiology fellows, cardiology researchers, physicians, cardiac catheterization laboratory personnel, technical staff, industry professionals and anyone interested in understanding the cutting-edge and rapidly evolving field of coronary PCI.
Key Features
- Provides a practical, case-oriented and easy to read reference with four color illustrations and step-by-step guidance for coronary chronic total occlusion interventions (CTO)
- Includes expert guidance from leaders with large clinical experience, high success rates and extensive experience proctoring CTOs in multiple clinical centers
- Includes access to a companion website that houses videos that demonstrate CTO PCI procedures, including narration
Readership
Interventional cardiologists, interventional and general cardiology fellows, cardiology researchers, physicians, cardiac catheterization laboratory personnel, technical staff, industry professionals and everyone else interested in understanding the cutting edge and rapidly evolving field of coronary PCI
Table of Contents
1. When should PCI be performed?
2. Equipment
3. Access
4. Catheter engagement
5. Angiography
6. Wiring
7. Adjunctive lesion assessment (before and after PCI)
8. Lesion preparation
9. Stenting
10. Adjunctive pharmacotherapy
11. Hemodynamic support
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128193679
About the Author
Emmanouil Brilakis
Emmanouil S. Brilakis, MD, PhD, FACC, FAHA, FESC, FSCAI Dr. Brilakis is Director of the Center for Complex Coronary Interventions at the Minneapolis Heart Institute and adjunct Professor of Medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. After graduating from Lycee Leonin de Patissia, Dr. Brilakis received his medical degree from the National Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece. He trained in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Diseases and Interventional Cardiology at the Mayo Clinic. He also completed a Masters in Clinical Research at the Mayo Clinic and a PhD in Clinical Research at the National Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece. He served as Director of the VA North Texas Healthcare System Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories from 2004 to 2016. Dr. Brilakis leads a large clinical trial group investigating treatment of chronic total occlusions, prevention and treatment of saphenous vein graft disease, prevention and management of complications, intracoronary imaging, antiplatelet treatment optimization post coronary stenting, radiation safety in the catheterization laboratory, and implementation of novel technologies in healthcare. He is Associate Editor for Circulation and on the editorial board of several other journals, a Trustee of the Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions and on the Board of Directors of the Cardiovascular Innovations Foundation. He has authored or co-authored over 450 manuscripts and receives funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs and industry. He and is lecturing and proctoring at several institutions in the United States and abroad.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Center of Complex Coronary Interventions, Minneapolis Heart Institute, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, Texas, USA