Management of Temporomandibular Disorders and Occlusion

Part I: FUNCTIONAL ANATOMY

1. Functional Anatomy and Biomechanics of the Masticatory System

2. Functional Neuroanatomy and Physiology of the Masticatory System

3. Alignment and Occlusion of the Dentition

4. Mechanics of Mandibular Movement

5. Criteria for Optimal Functional Occlusion

6. Determinants of Occlusal Morphology

Part II: ETIOLOGY AND IDENTIFICATION OF FUNCTIONAL DISTURBANCES IN THE MASTICATORY SYSTEM

7. Causes of Functional Disturbances in the Masticatory System

8. Signs and Symptoms of Temporomandibular Disorders

9 History of and Examination for Temporomandibular Disorders

10. Diagnosis of Temporomandibular Disorders

Part III: TREATMENT OF FUNCTIONAL DISTURBANCES OF THE MASTICATORY SYSTEM

11. General Considerations in the Treatment of Temporomandibular Disorders

12. Treatment of Masticatory Muscle Disorders

13. Treatment of Temporomandibular Joint Disorders

14. Treatment of Chronic Mandibular Hypomobility and Growth Disorders

15. Occlusal Appliance Therapy

16. Treatment Sequencing

Part IV: OCCLUSAL THERAPY

17. General Considerations in Occlusal Therapy

18. Use of Articulators in Occlusal Therapy

19. Selective Grinding

20. Restorative Considerations in Occlusal Therapy

Appendix