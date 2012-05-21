Management of Temporomandibular Disorders and Occlusion
7th Edition
Description
Covering both new and proven techniques in this rapidly changing field, this classic text helps you provide solutions to many common occlusal and TMD problems. Clear descriptions and a new full-color design promote a complete understanding of normal, abnormal, and dysfunctional occlusal relationships and masticatory function and dysfunction. With its conservative, cost-effective approach, this book shows you how to achieve treatment goals while keeping your patients' best interests in mind.
Key Features
- Solid foundation of the anatomical, physiological, and biomechanical aspects of the masticatory system gives you the basic foundation for clinical use.
- Detailed how-to information on clinical examination, data gathering, and differential diagnosis for temporomandibular disorders helps you learn to correctly plan treatment.
- Clinical Comment boxes give you critical thinking points and instructions on how to apply these to everyday clinical practice.
Table of Contents
Part I: FUNCTIONAL ANATOMY
1. Functional Anatomy and Biomechanics of the Masticatory System
2. Functional Neuroanatomy and Physiology of the Masticatory System
3. Alignment and Occlusion of the Dentition
4. Mechanics of Mandibular Movement
5. Criteria for Optimal Functional Occlusion
6. Determinants of Occlusal Morphology
Part II: ETIOLOGY AND IDENTIFICATION OF FUNCTIONAL DISTURBANCES IN THE MASTICATORY SYSTEM
7. Causes of Functional Disturbances in the Masticatory System
8. Signs and Symptoms of Temporomandibular Disorders
9 History of and Examination for Temporomandibular Disorders
10. Diagnosis of Temporomandibular Disorders
Part III: TREATMENT OF FUNCTIONAL DISTURBANCES OF THE MASTICATORY SYSTEM
11. General Considerations in the Treatment of Temporomandibular Disorders
12. Treatment of Masticatory Muscle Disorders
13. Treatment of Temporomandibular Joint Disorders
14. Treatment of Chronic Mandibular Hypomobility and Growth Disorders
15. Occlusal Appliance Therapy
16. Treatment Sequencing
Part IV: OCCLUSAL THERAPY
17. General Considerations in Occlusal Therapy
18. Use of Articulators in Occlusal Therapy
19. Selective Grinding
20. Restorative Considerations in Occlusal Therapy
Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 21st May 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323242080
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323083317
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323082204
About the Author
Jeffrey Okeson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Director of the Orofacial Pain Center, Director of the Division of Masticatory Function, Department of Oral Health Practice, University of Kentucky College of Dentistry, Lexington, KY