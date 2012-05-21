Management of Temporomandibular Disorders and Occlusion - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323082204, 9780323242080

Management of Temporomandibular Disorders and Occlusion

7th Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Okeson
eBook ISBN: 9780323242080
eBook ISBN: 9780323083317
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323082204
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 21st May 2012
Page Count: 504
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Covering both new and proven techniques in this rapidly changing field, this classic text helps you provide solutions to many common occlusal and TMD problems. Clear descriptions and a new full-color design promote a complete understanding of normal, abnormal, and dysfunctional occlusal relationships and masticatory function and dysfunction. With its conservative, cost-effective approach, this book shows you how to achieve treatment goals while keeping your patients' best interests in mind.

Key Features

  • Solid foundation of the anatomical, physiological, and biomechanical aspects of the masticatory system gives you the basic foundation for clinical use.

  • Detailed how-to information on clinical examination, data gathering, and differential diagnosis for temporomandibular disorders helps you learn to correctly plan treatment.

  • Clinical Comment boxes give you critical thinking points and instructions on how to apply these to everyday clinical practice.

Table of Contents

Part I: FUNCTIONAL ANATOMY

1. Functional Anatomy and Biomechanics of the Masticatory System

2. Functional Neuroanatomy and Physiology of the Masticatory System

3. Alignment and Occlusion of the Dentition

4. Mechanics of Mandibular Movement

5. Criteria for Optimal Functional Occlusion

6. Determinants of Occlusal Morphology

Part II: ETIOLOGY AND IDENTIFICATION OF FUNCTIONAL DISTURBANCES IN THE MASTICATORY SYSTEM

7. Causes of Functional Disturbances in the Masticatory System

8. Signs and Symptoms of Temporomandibular Disorders

9 History of and Examination for Temporomandibular Disorders

10. Diagnosis of Temporomandibular Disorders

Part III: TREATMENT OF FUNCTIONAL DISTURBANCES OF THE MASTICATORY SYSTEM

11. General Considerations in the Treatment of Temporomandibular Disorders

12. Treatment of Masticatory Muscle Disorders

13. Treatment of Temporomandibular Joint Disorders

14. Treatment of Chronic Mandibular Hypomobility and Growth Disorders

15. Occlusal Appliance Therapy

16. Treatment Sequencing

Part IV: OCCLUSAL THERAPY

17. General Considerations in Occlusal Therapy

18. Use of Articulators in Occlusal Therapy

19. Selective Grinding

20. Restorative Considerations in Occlusal Therapy

Appendix

Details

No. of pages:
504
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323242080
eBook ISBN:
9780323083317
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323082204

About the Author

Jeffrey Okeson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Director of the Orofacial Pain Center, Director of the Division of Masticatory Function, Department of Oral Health Practice, University of Kentucky College of Dentistry, Lexington, KY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.