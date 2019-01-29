Mader's Reptile and Amphibian Medicine and Surgery

Section 1: Practice Management & Development

1. Reptile Practice Management

2. Reference Resources for the Reptile Clinician

3. Understanding the Human-Reptile Relationship

4. Veterinary Specialization

5. The Importance of Herpetological Publication by Clinicians and Academics

6. Statistics for the Clinician

Section 2: Biology (Taxonomy, Anatomy, Physiology and Behavior)

7. Taxonomy, Anatomy and Physiology of Tortoises, Turtles and Terrapins

8. Taxonomy, Anatomy and Physiology of Snakes

9. Taxonomy, Anatomy and Physiology of Lizards

10. Taxonomy, Anatomy and Physiology or Crocodilians

11. Taxonomy, Anatomy and Physiology of Tuataras

12. Taxonomy, Anatomy and Physiology of Amphibians

13. Natural Behaviors

14. Conditioning and Behavioral Training

15. Stress and Welfare of Reptiles and Amphibians

Section 3: Husbandry and Management

16. General Husbandry and Management of Reptiles

17. Environmental Lighting

18. Disinfection

19. Quarantine

20. Snakes

21. Lizards

22. Management of Venomous Species

23. Tortoises, Freshwater Aquatic Turtles and Terrapins

24. Sea Turtles

25. Crocodilians

26. Tuatara

27. Nutrition

28. General Husbandry and Management of Amphibians

Section 4: Infectious Diseases and Laboratory Sciences

29. Bacteriology

30. Virology

31. Mycology

32. Parasitology Including Hemoparasites

33. Hematology

34. Clinical Chemistry

35. Hematology and Biochemistry Tables

36. Molecular Diagnostics

37. Immunopathology

38. Cytology

39. Biopsy

40. Necropsy

41. Commercial and Analytical Labs

Section 5: Techniques and Procedures

42. Handling and Physical Examination

43. Diagnostic Techniques and Sample Collection

44. Catheter Placement

45. Esophogastric Feeding Tube Placement

46. Hospitilization

47. Euthanasia

Section 6: Anesthesia

48. Sedation

49. General Anestheisa

50. Analgesia

51. Regional Anesthesia and Analgesia

52. Amphibian Anesthesia

Section 7: Diagnostic Imaging

53. Radiography - General Principles

54. Radiography - Lizards

55. Radiography - Snakes

56. Radiography - Chelonians

57. Radiography - Crocodilians

58. Ultrasonography

59. Computed Tomography

60. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

61. Scintigraphy

Section 8: Endoscopy

62. Diagnostic and Surgical Endoscopy Equipment

63. Endoscopy practice management and marketing

64. Diagnostic Endoscopy

65. Endoscope-Assisted and Endoscopic Surgery

Section 9: Medicine

66. Urology

67. Hepatology

68. Cardiology

69. Dermatology I (Skin)

70. Dermatology II (Shell)

71. Ophthalmology

72. Otorhinolaryngology

73. Gastroenterology I (Oral cavity, esophagus, stomach)

74. Gastroenterology II (Small and large intestines)

75. Gastroenterology III (Cloaca)

76. Pulmonology

77. Neurology

78. Oncology

79. Endocrinology

80. Theriogenology

81. Musculoskeletal

82. Vascular, Hematopoietic Immunology

83. Clinical Behavioral Medicine

84. Nutritional Diseases

85. Perinatology

86. Geriatrics

87. Emergency and Critical Care

88. Toxicology

89. Amphibian Medicine Overview

Section 10: Surgery

90. Surgical Equipment, Instrumentation and General Principles

91. Eye

92. Ear

93. Rhinarium

94. Oral Cavity

95. Venemoid surgery

96. Integument - Skin

97. Coeliotomy - Snake

98. Coeliotomy - Lizard

99. Prefemoral Coeliotomy - Chelonian

100. Transplastron Coeliotomy - Chelonian

101. Coeliotomy - Crocodilian

102. Respiratory Tract

103. Gastro-Intestinal Surgery

104. Urinary Tract

105. Reproductive Tract

106. Cloacal Surgery

107. Amphibian Soft Tissue Surgery

108. External Coaptation

109. Fracture Fixation

110. Spinal Surgery

111. Limb Amputation

112. Tail Amputation

113. Shell Surgery and Repair

Section 11: Therapy

114. Therapeutic Overview and General Approach

115. Routes of Administration

116. Antibiotic Therapy

117. Antifungal Therapy

118. Antiviral Therapy

119. Anti-Inflammatory Therapy

120. Anti-Parasitic Therapy

121. Mental Health Treatment

122. Nutritional Therapy

123. Chemotherapy

124. Radiation Therapy

125. Miscellaneous Drug Therapy

126. Allometric Scaling

127. Reptile Formulary

128. Amphibian Formulary

129. Low Level LASER Therapy

130. Wound Management

131. Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy

132. Alternative and Complimentary Therapies

Section 12: Differential Diagnosis by Clinical Signs

133. Snakes

134. Lizards

135. Chelonians

136. Crocodilians

137. Amphibians

Section 13: Specific Disease/ Case Summary

138. Abscesses

139. Acariasis

140. Regurgitiation and Vomiting

141. Aural Abscess

142. Bites and Prey-Induced Trauma

143. Cloacal Prolapse

144. Cryptosporidiosis (Lizards)

145. Cryptosporidiosis (Snakes)

146. Urolithiasis (cystic calculi, cloacal uroliths)

147. Diarrhea

148. Digit Abnormalities

149. Dysecdysis

150. Dystocia

151. Gout

152. Hemoparasites

153. Hepatic Lipidosis

154. Herpesviruses of Tortoises

155. Hyperglycemia

156. Hyper and Hypovitaminosis A

157. Inclusion Body Disease

158. Secondary Nutritional Hyperparathyroidism

159. Neurologic Disorders

160. Paramyxoviruses

161. Periodontal Disease

162. Pneumonia

163. Pseudogout

164. Renal Disease

165. Shell Damage

166. Salmonellosis

167. Spinal Osteopathy

168. Tail Damage

169. Thermal Burns

170. Stomatitis

171. Scent Gland Adenitis

172. Mycoplasmosis and Upper Respiratory Tract Disease

173. Chytridiomycosis

Section 14: Population and Public Health

174. Zoonoses and Public Health

175. Working With Free-Ranging Reptiles

176. Medical Management and Rehabilitation of Sea Turtles

177. Commercial Reptile Farming

178. Large Zoo and Private Collection Management

179. Breeders, Wholesale and Retail

180. Laboratory Reptile and Amphibian Management

181. Conservation Issues

182. Herpetofauna and Ecosystem Health

Section 15: Legal Topics

183. International Legislation

184. European Legislation

185. US Federal Legislation

186. Forensics

187. Jurisprudence, Expert Reports, Testimony and Court Appearance