Machine Learning and Data Science in the Oil and Gas Industry

1st Edition

Best Practices, Tools, and Case Studies

Editor: Patrick Bangert
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Description

Today’s more complex oil and gas fields rely on quality of data, new software, and upcoming technology, but engineers are trained in the proven workflows and mechanisms of using large data sets in more sophisticated technology, such as machine learning.

Machine Learning and Data Science in the Oil and Gas Industry explains when the critical facets around machine learning specifically tailored to oil and gas cases. Petroleum engineers will learn when to use machine learning, how it is already used in oil and gas operations, and how to manage the data stream moving forward. Practical in approach, the reference provides a chapter devoted to the early career engineer that is just starting in the industry and then builds up a full-scale project, supported by real-world case studies from various industry and academic contributors. Lessons learned and technology drivers are discussed, carving a path for future engineers to apply. Rounding out with a glossary, Machine Learning and Data Science in the Oil and Gas Industry delivers a reference to cut through the hype and help petroleum engineers today understand machine learning and where it will benefit their operations.

Key Features

  • Gain practical understanding of machine learning used in oil and gas operations through contributed case studies
  • Learn change management skills that will help gain confidence in pursuing the technology
  • Understand the workflow of a full scale project and where machine learning benefits (and where it doesn’t)

Readership

Oil and gas industry expert and practitioner working either in exploration, drilling, completions, engineering, production, maintenance or management

Table of Contents

  1. Data Science, Statistics and Time-Series
    2. Machine Learning
    3. Introduction to Machine Learning in O&G
    4. Data Management from the DCS to the Historian
    5. Designing the Business Case
    6. Project Management for an ML Project
    7. Choosing the Right Methods and Tools (KPI on how to compare them)
    8. Integration of ML into Plant Architecture
    9. Quantification of Added-Value (benefit and limitations)
    10. Case Studies

About the Editor

Patrick Bangert

Patrick Bangert is founder and CEO of Algorithmica Technologies, providing real-time process modeling, optimization and predictive maintenance solutions to the process industry with a focus on chemistry and power generation. He is also CTO of APO Offshore Inc, a leading data analytics company responsible for developing predictive maintenance techniques in the O&G industry. His doctorate from UCL specialized in Applied Mathematics, and his academic positions at NASA jet propulsion laboratory and Los Alamos National Laboratory made use of optimization and machine learning for magnetohydrodynamics and particle accelerator experiments. He has published extensively across optimization and machine learning, and relevant applications in the real world.

