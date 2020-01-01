Living with Robots - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128153673

Living with Robots

1st Edition

Emerging Issues on the Psychological and Social Implications of Robotics

Editors: Richard Pak Ewart de Visser Ericka Rovira
Paperback ISBN: 9780128153673
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2020
Page Count: 375
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
75.99
89.95
175.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Living with Robots: Emerging Issues on the Psychological and Social Implications of Robotics focuses on the issues that come to bear when humans interact and collaborate with robots. The book dives deeply into critical factors that impact how individuals interact with robots at home, work and play. It includes topics ranging from robot anthropomorphic design, degree of autonomy, trust, individual differences and machine learning. While other books focus on engineering capabilities or the highly conceptual, philosophical issues of human-robot interaction, this resource tackles the human elements at play in these interactions, which are essential if humans and robots are to coexist and collaborate effectively.

Authored by key psychology robotics researchers, the book limits its focus to specifically those robots who are intended to interact with people, including technology such as drones, self-driving cars, and humanoid robots. Forward-looking, the book examines robots not as the novelty they used to be, but rather the practical idea of robots participating in our everyday lives.

Key Features

  • Explores how individual differences in cognitive abilities and personality influence human-robot interaction
  • Examines the human response to robot autonomy
  • Includes tools and methods for the measurement of social emotion with robots
  • Delves into a broad range of domains - military, caregiving, toys, surgery, and more
  • Anticipates the issues we will encountering with robots in the next ten years

Readership

Graduate students, researchers, academics and professionals in the areas of human factors, robotics, social psychology, and engineering psychology

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Social Robotics in the Military
    3. The Future of Social Robots
    4. Issues in Robotic Caregivers for the Elderly
    5. Personal Robots
    6. Domestic Robots
    7. Robotic Toys
    8. Measurement of Social Emotion with Robots
    9. Measurement of Trust; Applicability to Robotics
    10. Sex Robots
    11. Anthropomorphic Cues with Robots: Seductive Power of Robots and Manipulation of Companies
    12. Current and Future Issues in Robotic Surgery
    13. TBD
    14. Delivery Drones

Details

No. of pages:
375
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128153673

About the Editor

Richard Pak

Richard Pak is Associate Professor at Clemson University Department of Psychology. His research looks at how age-related changes in cognition affect people’s ability to use technology. He is the lab director of the Cognition, Aging, and Technology Lab at Clemson. He is author of the book Designing Displays for Older Adults (2010) and co-edits the Human Factors Blog (http://humanfactorsblog.org/).

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, Clemson University, Clemson, SC, USA

Ewart de Visser

Ewart de Visser is a senior human factors Scientist and director of human factors and UX research at Perceptronics Solutions Inc. He is the head of the TRUMAN Lab where he oversees studies on trust and automation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, George Mason University, Washington, DC, USA

Ericka Rovira

Ericka Rovira is an Associate Professor in the Engineering Psychology Program, United States Military Academy, West Point, New York. Her current research interest lies in human automation interaction in complex domains. Specifically, her expertise lies in designing information and decision support tools taking into account the cognitive capabilities and limitations of human operators in complex environments.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership, United States Military Academy, West Point, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.