Livable Streets 2.0
1st Edition
Description
Livable Streets 2.0 offers a thorough examination of the struggle between automobiles, residents, pedestrians and other users of streets, along with evidence-based, practical strategies for redesigning city street networks that support urban livability. In 1981, when Donald Appleyard’s Livable Streets was published, it was globally recognized as a groundbreaking work, one of the most influential urban design books of its time. Unfortunately, he was killed a year later by a speeding drunk driver. This latest update, Livable Streets 2.0, revisited by his son Bruce, updates on the topic with the latest research, new case studies and best practices for creating more livable streets.
It is essential reading for those who influence future directions in city and transportation planning.
Key Features
- Incorporates the most current empirical research on urban transportation and land use practices that support the need for more livable communities
- Includes recent case studies from around the world on successful projects, campaigns, programs, and other efforts
- Contains new coverage of vulnerable populations
Readership
Advanced researchers and students in Transportation Engineering, Transportation Planning, Urban Planning, Urban Design, and Public Health. Transportation planners, transportation engineers, transportation designers, urban planners, public health practitioners. Transportation and Urban government officials
Table of Contents
Part 1: Living with Traffic
1. The Pilot Study
2. The Ecology of the Street
3. Images of Streets
4. Traffic Disruption
5. Traffic and Street Environment
6. Street Residents
7. Vulnerable Groups
Part 2: Street Power and Politics
8. Environmental Areas
9. Neighborhood Intruders
10. Battle of the Barricades
11. The Politics of Traffic Management
Part 3: Creating Livable and Complete Streets
12. A National Livable Street Program
13. Processes
14. Prescriptions, Tools and Techniques
15. Generation, Articulation and Communication of Alternatives Epilogue
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 15th October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128160282
About the Author
Bruce Appleyard
Bruce Appleyard is Associate Professor of City Planning and Urban Design, and Associate Director of the Active Transportation Research Center, at San Diego State University. He specializes in applied research at the intersection of transportation, urban design, land use, environmental science, and spatial/cognitive relationships between people and place. He is co-author of Livable Transit Corridors: Methods, Metrics, and Strategies (National Academies Press, 2016) and The Transportation/Land Use Connection (APA, 2007).
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of City Planning and Urban Design, and Associate Director, Active Transportation Research Center, San Diego State University, USA