Lignin-Based Materials for Biomedical Applications: Preparation, Characterization, and Implementation explores lignin-based materials as a platform for advanced biomedical applications, guiding the reader from source to implementation. Sections introduce the basics of lignin, including extraction methods, chemical modifications, structure, composition and properties, describe structural characterization techniques, focus on the preparation of lignin-based materials for biomedical applications, present methodologies for lignin-based nanoparticles, hydrogels, aerogels and nanofibers, and provide in-depth coverage of lignin-based materials with specific properties – including antioxidant properties, UV absorbing capability, antimicrobial properties, and colloidal particles with tailored properties. Finally, applications such as drug delivery, gene delivery and tissue engineering are explored.

This is an essential reference for all those with an interest in lignin-based materials and their biomedical applications, including researchers and advanced students across bio-based polymers, polymer science, polymer chemistry, biomaterials, nanotechnology, materials science and engineering, drug delivery, and biomedical engineering, as well as industrial R&D and scientists involved with bio-based polymers.