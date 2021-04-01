COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Lignin-Based Materials for Biomedical Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128203033

Lignin-Based Materials for Biomedical Applications

1st Edition

Preparation, Characterization, and Implementation

Editors: Patrícia Figueiredo Hélder Santos
Paperback ISBN: 9780128203033
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 500
Description

Lignin-Based Materials for Biomedical Applications: Preparation, Characterization, and Implementation explores lignin-based materials as a platform for advanced biomedical applications, guiding the reader from source to implementation. Sections introduce the basics of lignin, including extraction methods, chemical modifications, structure, composition and properties, describe structural characterization techniques, focus on the preparation of lignin-based materials for biomedical applications, present methodologies for lignin-based nanoparticles, hydrogels, aerogels and nanofibers, and provide in-depth coverage of lignin-based materials with specific properties – including antioxidant properties, UV absorbing capability, antimicrobial properties, and colloidal particles with tailored properties. Finally, applications such as drug delivery, gene delivery and tissue engineering are explored.

This is an essential reference for all those with an interest in lignin-based materials and their biomedical applications, including researchers and advanced students across bio-based polymers, polymer science, polymer chemistry, biomaterials, nanotechnology, materials science and engineering, drug delivery, and biomedical engineering, as well as industrial R&D and scientists involved with bio-based polymers.

Key Features

  • Unlocks the potential of lignin-based materials with advanced properties for cutting-edge applications in areas such as drug delivery, gene delivery and tissue engineering
  • Presents state-of-the-art methodologies used in the development of lignin-based nanoparticles, hydrogels, aerogels and nanofibers
  • Explains the fundamentals of lignin, including structure and composition, extraction and isolation methods, types and properties, chemical modifications, and characterization techniques

Readership

Academia: Researchers and advanced students across bio-based polymers, polymer science, polymer chemistry, biomaterials, nanotechnology, materials science and engineering, drug delivery, biomedical engineering. Industry: Scientists and R&D with an interest in bio-based polymers, specifically for biomedical applications.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Lignocellulosic Materials
2. Structure and Composition of Lignin Polymer
3. Lignin Extraction and Isolation Methods
4. Types of Lignin, Properties and Structural Characterization Techniques
5. Chemical Modifications of Lignin
6. Requirements and Properties of Biomaterials for Biomedical Applications
7. Development of Lignin-based Nanoparticles: Fabrication Methods and Functionalization Approaches
8. Lignin-based Materials with UV Adsorbing Capability
9. Lignin-based Materials with Antioxidant and Antimicrobial Properties
10. Lignin Colloidal Particles for Pickering Emulsions
11. Lignin-based Materials for Drug and Gene Delivery
12. Fabrication of Lignin-based Hydrogels and their Applications
13. Methodologies to Develop Advanced Lignin-based Materials for Tissue Engineering
14. Present and Future Prospective of Lignin-based Materials

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st April 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128203033

About the Editors

Patrícia Figueiredo

Patrícia Figueiredo is a PhD student at the Division of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Technology, University of Helsinki, Finland. Her research is focused on the development of lignin-based nanosystems for biomedical applications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Technology, University of Helsinki, Finland

Hélder Santos

Hélder A. Santos is a Professor in Pharmaceutical Nanotechnology, Principal Investigator/Group Leader, Director of the Doctoral Program in Drug Research, and Head of the Nanomedicines and Biomedical Engineering Group at the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Helsinki (Finland). Prof. Santos' research is focused on nanobiomaterials, including nanoporous silica/silicon materials and polymeric-based nanoparticles for controlled drug delivery, diagnostics and therapy. The research interests include the development of nanoparticles/nanomedicines for biomedical and healthcare applications. His current work makes the bridge between engineering, pharmaceutical and medical research. His main research focus is in the use of biodegradable and biocompatible nanoporous silicon nanomaterials, polymers, the application of microfluidics technology for nanoparticle production for simultaneous controlled drug delivery, diagnostic and treatment of cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, and further translation of these technologies into the clinic. Prof. Santos is the author/co-author of more than 280 publications, including reviews, journal editorials, book chapters and 4 patents (> 8100 citations, h-index = 54), and more than 250 conference proceedings/abstracts.

Affiliations and Expertise

Drug Research Program, Division of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Technology, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Helsinki, Finland and Helsinki Institute of Life Science, University of Helsinki, Finland

Ratings and Reviews

