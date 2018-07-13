Featuring the perspectives of more than 40 leading international researchers, theorists and practitioners in clinical education, Learning and Teaching in Clinical Contexts: A Practical Guide provides a bridge between the theoretical aspects of clinical education and the delivery of practical teaching strategies.

Written by Clare Delany and Elizabeth Molloy, each chapter weaves together education theory, education strategies and illustrative learning and teaching case scenarios drawn from multidisciplinary clinical contexts. The text supports clinicians and educators responsible for designing and delivering health professional education in clinical workplaces and clinicians undertaking continuing education in workplace teaching.

The book is divided into four sections, each addressing a key aspect of the learner and educator experience.

Section 1 considers the learner’s needs as they make key transitions from classroom to workplace, or recent graduate to competent clinician

Section 2 focuses on the influence of workplace contexts and how they can be used as positive catalysts to enhance learning

Section 3 highlights the role of workplace assessments as embedded processes to positively influence learning

Section 4 provides an overview of the changing roles of the clinical educator and processes and models of professional development to build educational expertise

