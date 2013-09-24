Laboratory Animal Welfare - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123851031, 9780123851048

Laboratory Animal Welfare

1st Edition

Editors: Kathryn Bayne Patricia Turner
eBook ISBN: 9780123851048
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123851031
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th September 2013
Page Count: 336
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
138.00
117.30
199.95
169.96
199.95
169.96
214.50
182.32
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
153.00
130.05
123.00
104.55
196.95
167.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

American College of Laboratory Animal Medicine Series

Preface

Acknowledgments

List of Reviewers

Contributors

Chapter 1. History, Philosophies, and Concepts of Animal Welfare

Abstract

Events

Philosophies

Concepts

Conclusion

References

Chapter 2. Ethics and Animal Welfare

Abstract

Why Discuss Ethics in a Book about Animal Welfare

Morality and Moral Status

Ethical Theories

The Three Rs

Summary

References

Chapter 3. Regulations, Policies, and Guidelines Impacting Laboratory Animal Welfare

Abstract

Introduction

The Animal Welfare Act

Public Health Service Policy

The Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International

Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals

Summary

References

Further Reading

Chapter 4. Animal Welfare Assessment Considerations

Abstract

Methods of Welfare Assessment

Assessment Standards

Assessing the Welfare of Animals in Cancer Research

Ensuring Observer Accuracy

Implementation of Assessment Standards

Challenges to Overcome

Conclusions

References

Chapter 5. Contemporary Issues in Laboratory Animal Welfare

Abstract

Introduction

Globalization of Animal Use

Ethics

Transparency and Public Involvement

Economic Issues

Scientific and Technological Progress

Building a Robust Animal Welfare Program within Your Institution

Conclusions

References

Chapter 6. Laboratory Animal Welfare: International Issues

Abstract

Introduction

How Countries Provide a Framework for Research Animal Welfare Oversight

A Diversity of Definitions of Animal Welfare

Enhancing Research Animal Welfare through the Three Rs

Harmonization Efforts

The IACUC/ACC/AEC as a Global Model for Review of Animal Use

Training of Veterinarians

Current Issues

Conclusions

References

Chapter 7. Animal Environments and Their Impact on Laboratory Animal Welfare

Abstract

Introduction

Physical Aspects

Chemical

Biological

Conclusions

References

Chapter 8. Experimental Design: Reduction and Refinement in Studies Using Animals

Abstract

Introduction

Why Design

General Considerations

Basic Design Considerations

Types of Experimental Designs

Other Considerations

References

Chapter 9. Animal Welfare Considerations in Biomedical Research and Testing

Abstract

Introduction

Animal Welfare Requirements and Strategies for Minimizing and Avoiding Pain and Distress

Animal Welfare in Biomedical Research

Animal Welfare in Toxicity and Safety Testing

Animal Welfare in Vaccine Testing

Diagnostic and Potency Testing for Toxins

References

Chapter 10. Preservation of Animal Welfare during Unforeseen Events

Abstract

Introduction

Causation of Unforeseen Events

Concepts of Emergency Management

General Principles

Regulatory Requirements and Other Expectations

Reporting Responsibilities

Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Chapter 11. Euthanasia and Laboratory Animal Welfare

Abstract

Euthanasia in Regulation and Research Oversight Guidelines

The Decision to Euthanize: Questions of When and Whether

Animal Welfare Prior to Euthanasia

Animal Welfare Science and Euthanasia: Empirical Studies

Some Current Common Methods for Laboratory Animal Euthanasia

Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Chapter 12. Rodent and Rabbit Welfare in the Research Environment

Abstract

Introduction to Laboratory Rodent and Rabbit Welfare

Assessing Rabbit and Rodent Welfare

Housing and Husbandry Requirements

Breeding and Genetic Engineering

Sources of Laboratory Rabbits and Rodents

Transportation and Receipt of Laboratory Rodents and Rabbits

Veterinary Oversight

Handling

Training and Habituation

Perioperative Care

Monitoring Animal Well-Being and Endpoint Determination

Euthanasia

Summary

References

Further Reading

Chapter 13. Nonhuman Primate Welfare in the Research Environment

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Overview

The Special Case of Nonhuman Primates

Effects of the Research Environment

Behavioral Management

Potential Effects on NHP Models of Maintaining Welfare

Welfare and Assessments of “Quality of Life”

Conclusions

References

Chapter 14. Dog and Cat Welfare in a Research Environment

Abstract

Introduction

Source

Welfare Considerations at the Laboratory Facility

Re-homing Research Animals

Conclusion

References

Chapter 15. Agricultural Animal Welfare

Abstract

Introduction

Assessing Farm Animal Welfare

Farm Animal Welfare and Pain Assessment

Bovine Welfare

Welfare of the Domestic Sheep and Goat

Swine Welfare

Poultry Welfare

Equine Welfare

Research Farm Animal Welfare and Institutional Animal Care and Use Committees

Conclusion

Chapter 16. Birds as Laboratory Animals

Abstract

Introduction

Anatomy and Physiology

Behavior

Pain and Distress

Housing

Environmental Conditions

Feeding and Drinking

Special Aspects of Management

Handling

Transporting Birds

Euthanasia

Experimental Manipulations and Field Studies

Additional Information

References

Chapter 17. Welfare of Laboratory Fishes

Abstract

Welfare Considerations

Welfare Assessment

Basic Environmental Considerations

Basic Handling Considerations

References

Further Reading

Index

Description

Laboratory Animal Welfare provides a comprehensive, up-to-date look into the new science of animal welfare within laboratory research. Animals specifically considered include rodents, cats and dogs, nonhuman primates, agricultural animals, avian animals and aquatic animals.

The book examines the impact of experiment design and environment on animal welfare, as well as emergency situations and euthanasia practices. Readers will benefit from a review of regulations and policy guidelines concerning lab animal use, as well as information on assessing animal welfare. With discussions of the history and ethics of animals in research, and a debate on contemporary and international issues, this book is a go-to resource for laboratory animal welfare.

Readership

Researchers working with laboratory animal species, academic, government, and corporate sectors across the biological and biomedical sciences.

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123851048
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123851031

Reviews

"...provides a very organized and detailed review of laboratory animal welfare and associated topics, regulations, and guidelines...would serve as a valuable resource for any laboratory animal veterinarian and for those preparing for specialty board examinations..." --The Quarterly Review of Biology

"One just has to read the preface of Laboratory Animal Welfare to understand the importance of the book as a comprehensive reference tool regarding historical, current, and future issues concerning laboratory animal welfare…Insight into contemporary issues, both in the U.S. and abroad, is provided and discussed."--Laboratory Animal Practitioner, March 2014
"This volume is a pivotal and authoritative resource…provides a comprehensive, up-to-date look into the science of animal welfare within research settings…the gold standard of publications and training for veterinarians and those working with laboratory animals."--Anticancer Research, 34, 2014

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Kathryn Bayne Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

AAALAC International, Frederick, Maryland, USA

Patricia Turner Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ontario Veterinary College, University of Guelph, Guelph, Ontario, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.