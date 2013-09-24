Laboratory Animal Welfare
1st Edition
Table of Contents
American College of Laboratory Animal Medicine Series
Preface
Acknowledgments
List of Reviewers
Contributors
Chapter 1. History, Philosophies, and Concepts of Animal Welfare
Abstract
Events
Philosophies
Concepts
Conclusion
References
Chapter 2. Ethics and Animal Welfare
Abstract
Why Discuss Ethics in a Book about Animal Welfare
Morality and Moral Status
Ethical Theories
The Three Rs
Summary
References
Chapter 3. Regulations, Policies, and Guidelines Impacting Laboratory Animal Welfare
Abstract
Introduction
The Animal Welfare Act
Public Health Service Policy
The Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International
Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals
Summary
References
Further Reading
Chapter 4. Animal Welfare Assessment Considerations
Abstract
Methods of Welfare Assessment
Assessment Standards
Assessing the Welfare of Animals in Cancer Research
Ensuring Observer Accuracy
Implementation of Assessment Standards
Challenges to Overcome
Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Contemporary Issues in Laboratory Animal Welfare
Abstract
Introduction
Globalization of Animal Use
Ethics
Transparency and Public Involvement
Economic Issues
Scientific and Technological Progress
Building a Robust Animal Welfare Program within Your Institution
Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Laboratory Animal Welfare: International Issues
Abstract
Introduction
How Countries Provide a Framework for Research Animal Welfare Oversight
A Diversity of Definitions of Animal Welfare
Enhancing Research Animal Welfare through the Three Rs
Harmonization Efforts
The IACUC/ACC/AEC as a Global Model for Review of Animal Use
Training of Veterinarians
Current Issues
Conclusions
References
Chapter 7. Animal Environments and Their Impact on Laboratory Animal Welfare
Abstract
Introduction
Physical Aspects
Chemical
Biological
Conclusions
References
Chapter 8. Experimental Design: Reduction and Refinement in Studies Using Animals
Abstract
Introduction
Why Design
General Considerations
Basic Design Considerations
Types of Experimental Designs
Other Considerations
References
Chapter 9. Animal Welfare Considerations in Biomedical Research and Testing
Abstract
Introduction
Animal Welfare Requirements and Strategies for Minimizing and Avoiding Pain and Distress
Animal Welfare in Biomedical Research
Animal Welfare in Toxicity and Safety Testing
Animal Welfare in Vaccine Testing
Diagnostic and Potency Testing for Toxins
References
Chapter 10. Preservation of Animal Welfare during Unforeseen Events
Abstract
Introduction
Causation of Unforeseen Events
Concepts of Emergency Management
General Principles
Regulatory Requirements and Other Expectations
Reporting Responsibilities
Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Chapter 11. Euthanasia and Laboratory Animal Welfare
Abstract
Euthanasia in Regulation and Research Oversight Guidelines
The Decision to Euthanize: Questions of When and Whether
Animal Welfare Prior to Euthanasia
Animal Welfare Science and Euthanasia: Empirical Studies
Some Current Common Methods for Laboratory Animal Euthanasia
Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Chapter 12. Rodent and Rabbit Welfare in the Research Environment
Abstract
Introduction to Laboratory Rodent and Rabbit Welfare
Assessing Rabbit and Rodent Welfare
Housing and Husbandry Requirements
Breeding and Genetic Engineering
Sources of Laboratory Rabbits and Rodents
Transportation and Receipt of Laboratory Rodents and Rabbits
Veterinary Oversight
Handling
Training and Habituation
Perioperative Care
Monitoring Animal Well-Being and Endpoint Determination
Euthanasia
Summary
References
Further Reading
Chapter 13. Nonhuman Primate Welfare in the Research Environment
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Overview
The Special Case of Nonhuman Primates
Effects of the Research Environment
Behavioral Management
Potential Effects on NHP Models of Maintaining Welfare
Welfare and Assessments of “Quality of Life”
Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Dog and Cat Welfare in a Research Environment
Abstract
Introduction
Source
Welfare Considerations at the Laboratory Facility
Re-homing Research Animals
Conclusion
References
Chapter 15. Agricultural Animal Welfare
Abstract
Introduction
Assessing Farm Animal Welfare
Farm Animal Welfare and Pain Assessment
Bovine Welfare
Welfare of the Domestic Sheep and Goat
Swine Welfare
Poultry Welfare
Equine Welfare
Research Farm Animal Welfare and Institutional Animal Care and Use Committees
Conclusion
Chapter 16. Birds as Laboratory Animals
Abstract
Introduction
Anatomy and Physiology
Behavior
Pain and Distress
Housing
Environmental Conditions
Feeding and Drinking
Special Aspects of Management
Handling
Transporting Birds
Euthanasia
Experimental Manipulations and Field Studies
Additional Information
References
Chapter 17. Welfare of Laboratory Fishes
Abstract
Welfare Considerations
Welfare Assessment
Basic Environmental Considerations
Basic Handling Considerations
References
Further Reading
Index
Description
Laboratory Animal Welfare provides a comprehensive, up-to-date look into the new science of animal welfare within laboratory research. Animals specifically considered include rodents, cats and dogs, nonhuman primates, agricultural animals, avian animals and aquatic animals.
The book examines the impact of experiment design and environment on animal welfare, as well as emergency situations and euthanasia practices. Readers will benefit from a review of regulations and policy guidelines concerning lab animal use, as well as information on assessing animal welfare. With discussions of the history and ethics of animals in research, and a debate on contemporary and international issues, this book is a go-to resource for laboratory animal welfare.
Readership
Researchers working with laboratory animal species, academic, government, and corporate sectors across the biological and biomedical sciences.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 24th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123851048
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123851031
Reviews
"...provides a very organized and detailed review of laboratory animal welfare and associated topics, regulations, and guidelines...would serve as a valuable resource for any laboratory animal veterinarian and for those preparing for specialty board examinations..." --The Quarterly Review of Biology
"One just has to read the preface of Laboratory Animal Welfare to understand the importance of the book as a comprehensive reference tool regarding historical, current, and future issues concerning laboratory animal welfare…Insight into contemporary issues, both in the U.S. and abroad, is provided and discussed."--Laboratory Animal Practitioner, March 2014
"This volume is a pivotal and authoritative resource…provides a comprehensive, up-to-date look into the science of animal welfare within research settings…the gold standard of publications and training for veterinarians and those working with laboratory animals."--Anticancer Research, 34, 2014
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Kathryn Bayne Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
AAALAC International, Frederick, Maryland, USA
Patricia Turner Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ontario Veterinary College, University of Guelph, Guelph, Ontario, Canada