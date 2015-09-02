Laboratory Animal Medicine
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
- List of Reviewers
- List of Contributors
- Preface to the Third Edition
- Chapter 1. Laboratory Animal Medicine: Historical Perspectives
- I Introduction
- II Origins of Animal Experimentation
- III Early Veterinarians in Laboratory Animal Science and Medicine
- IV The Organizations of Laboratory Animal science
- V Education and Training in Laboratory Animal Medicine
- VI ACLAM-Sponsored Texts
- VII Impact of Laws, Regulations, and Guidelines on Laboratory Animal Medicine
- VIII Regulation of Animal Research in the United Kingdom and Canada
- IX Commercial and Academic Breeding of Rodents
- X Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 2. Laws, Regulations, and Policies Affecting the Use of Laboratory Animals
- I Introduction
- II Animal Welfare
- III Importation and Exportation of Animals and Animal Products
- IV Hazardous Substances
- V Nucleic Acid and Nanomaterial Research Guidelines
- References
- Chapter 3. Biology and Diseases of Mice
- I Introduction
- II Biology
- III Diseases
- References
- Chapter 4. Biology and Diseases of Rats
- I Introduction
- II Biology
- III Diseases
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 5. Biology and Diseases of Hamsters
- I Introduction
- II Syrian Hamster
- III Chinese Hamster
- IV Armenian Hamster
- V European Hamster
- VI Djungarian Hamster
- References
- Chapter 6. Biology and Diseases of Guinea Pigs
- I Introduction
- II Biology
- III Diseases
- References
- Chapter 7. Biology and Diseases of Other Rodents
- I Introduction
- II Ground Squirrels: Urocitellus, Ictodomys, and Spermophilus
- III Prairie Dogs: Cynomys
- IV Pocket Gophers: Geomyidae
- V Kangaroo Rats: Dipodomys
- VI Pack Rats: Neotoma
- VII Grasshopper Mice: Onychomys
- VIII Deer Mice: Peromyscus
- IX Rice Rats: Oryzomys
- X Cane Mice: Zygodontomys
- XI Cotton Rats: Sigmodon
- XII White-Tailed Rats: Mystromys
- XIII Gerbils and Jirds: Meriones
- XIV Voles: Microtus
- XV Multimammate Rats/Mice: Mastomys
- XVI Degus: Octodon
- XVII Naked Mole Rats: Heterocephalus Glaber
- References
- Chapter 8. The Laboratory Woodchuck (Marmota monax)
- I Introduction
- II Biology
- III Diseases
- IV The Woodchuck as an Experimental Animal Model for HBV Research
- References
- Chapter 9. Biology and Diseases of Chinchillas
- I Introduction
- II Biology
- III Diseases
- References
- Chapter 10. Biology and Diseases of Rabbits
- I Introduction
- II Biology
- III Diseases
- References
- Chapter 11. Microbiological Quality Control for Laboratory Rodents and Lagomorphs
- I Introduction
- II Microbiological Quality Specifications
- III Biosecurity
- IV Health Monitoring
- V Outbreak Management and Investigation
- References
- Chapter 12. Biology and Diseases of Dogs
- I Introduction
- II Biology
- III Diseases
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 13. Biology and Diseases of Cats
- I Introduction
- II Sources of Cats
- III Housing
- IV Breeding Colony Management
- V Nutrition and Feeding
- VI Infectious Disease Exclusion and Control
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 14. Biology and Diseases of Ferrets
- I Introduction
- II Biology
- III Diseases
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 15. Biology and Diseases of Ruminants (Sheep, Goats, and Cattle)
- I Introduction
- II Biology
- III Diseases
- References
- Chapter 16. Biology and Diseases of Swine
- I Introduction
- II Biology
- III Diseases
- Acronyms Used in Chapter
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 17. Nonhuman Primates
- I Introduction
- II Taxonomy
- III Biology
- IV Principles of Colony Management
- V Medical Management
- VI Diseases
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 18. Biology and Diseases of Amphibians
- I Introduction
- II Biology
- III Diseases
- References
- Chapter 19. Biology and Diseases of Reptiles
- I Introduction
- II Biology
- III Diseases
- References
- Chapter 20. The Biology and Management of the Zebrafish
- I Introduction
- II Zebrafish: The Experimental Model in Biomedical Research
- III Significances of Healthy Management in the Aquatic Animal Facility
- IV Environmental Factors Important to Zebrafish Health
- V General Features of Laboratory Zebrafish Facilities
- VI Nutrition and Feeding of Zebrafish
- VII Pathogen Control Program
- VIII Techniques and Anesthesia
- IX Significant Diseases of Laboratory Zebrafish
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 21. Biology and Management of Laboratory Fishes
- I Introduction
- II Facility Design
- III Management and Husbandry
- IV Medical Protocols
- V Zoonotic Considerations
- VI Diseases
- References
- Chapter 22. Japanese Quail as a Laboratory Animal Model
- I Introduction
- II Biology
- III Laboratory Management and Husbandry
- IV Breeding and Rearing Quail
- V Diseases/Welfare Concerns
- References
- Chapter 23. Zebra Finches in Biomedical Research
- I Introduction
- II History and Taxonomy
- III Research Uses
- IV Biology
- V Laboratory Management and Husbandry
- VI Diseases/Welfare Concerns
- References
- Chapter 24. Preanesthesia, Anesthesia, Analgesia, and Euthanasia
- I Introduction
- II Rodents
- III Rabbits
- IV Ferrets
- V Swine
- VI Small Ruminants
- VII Nonhuman Primates
- References
- Chapter 25. Techniques of Experimentation
- I Introduction
- II Identification Methods
- III Blood Collection and Intravenous Injection
- IV Vascular Cannulation
- V Intraperitoneal Injection
- VI Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, and Intraosseous Injection
- VII Digestive System
- VIII Urinary System Techniques
- IX Respiratory System Techniques
- X Reproductive System
- XI Cardiovascular Techniques
- XII Endocrine System Techniques
- XIII Orthopedic Procedures for Laboratory Animals
- XIV Neurosurgical Techniques
- XV Tumor Transplantation
- XVI Imaging Techniques
- XVII Radiotelemetry
- XVIII Thymectomy
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 26. Gnotobiotics
- I Introduction
- II Terminology
- III History
- IV Characteristics of Gnotobiotes
- V Establishing a Gnotobiotic Facility
- VI Operation
- VII Derivation of Germfree Mice
- VIII. Resources
- References
- Chapter 27. Working Safely with Experimental Animals Exposed to Biohazards
- I Introduction
- II Risk Assessment
- III Managing an Animal Biocontainment Program
- IV Standard Practices
- V Veterinary Care
- VI Other Considerations
- VII Summary
- References
- Chapter 28. Selected Zoonoses
- I Introduction
- II Viral Diseases
- III Rickettsial Diseases
- IV Chlamydial Infections
- V Bacterial Diseases
- VI Fungal Diseases
- VII Protozoal Diseases
- VIII Helminth Infections
- IX Arthropod Infestations
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 29. Xenozoonoses: The Risk of Infection after Xenotransplantation
- I Introduction
- II Lessons from Allotransplantation/Historical Perspective
- III Potential Mechanisms for Cross-Species Infections
- IV NonViral Agents
- V Development of SPF Herds
- VI Potential Benefits of Xenotransplantation and Other Infectious Disease Issues
- VII Issues after Xenotransplantation
- References
- Chapter 30. Occupational Health of Laboratory Animal Workers
- I Introduction
- II Occupational Illness and Injury in Laboratory Animal Workers
- III Occupational Health Approach
- IV Hazard Identification
- V Hazard Controls
- VI Occupational Medicine Services
- Appendix 30.1
- Appendix 30.2
- References
- Chapter 31. Genetic Monitoring of Laboratory Mice and Rats
- I Introduction
- II History of Genetic Monitoring
- III Rodent Strains: Genetic Homogeneity or Genetic Diversity
- IV SNP Analysis: Testing Strain Background
- V Allele-Specific Genotyping: Testing Mutant Strains
- VI Maintaining Strains
- VII Phenotype Quality Control
- VIII The Future of GQC
- IX GQC: Practical Aspects
- X Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 32. Genetically Modified Animals
- I Introduction
- II Manipulating Animals for Genetic Modification
- III Genetic Modification and Technologies
- IV Colony Management for GM Mice and Rats
- V Finding Mouse and Rat Resources
- References
- Chapter 33. Factors That Can Influence Animal Research
- I Introduction
- II Intrinsic Considerations
- III Extrinsic Considerations
- References
- Chapter 34. Animal Models in Biomedical Research
- I Introduction
- II What is an Animal Model?
- III Nature of Research
- IV History of Animal Use in Biomedical Research
- References
- Chapter 35. Research in Laboratory Animal and Comparative Medicine
- I Introduction
- II Principles of Experimentation
- III Role of the Laboratory Animal Specialist in Research
- IV Research Training
- V Summary
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 36. Design and Management of Research Facilities
- I Introduction
- II Facility Planning and Design
- III Environmental Control and Monitoring
- IV Housing and Equipment
- V Materials
- VI Operational Issues
- VII Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 37. Program Management
- I Introduction and Definitions
- II Mission and Strategy: Where it All Starts
- III Managing People
- IV Managing Money
- V Managing Operations
- VI Concluding Remarks
- Appendix 1 Executive Summary of the 14 Toyota Way Principles (Reprinted with Permission, McGraw-Hill Education Holdings, LLC, Philadelphia, PA)
- References
- Chapter 38. Laboratory Animal Behavior
- I Introduction
- II Rodents
- III Rabbits
- IV Laboratory Dogs and Cats
- V Nonhuman Primates
- VI Farm Animals
- VII Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 39. Animal Welfare
- I Introduction
- II Animal Welfare as a Key Component in Research, Teaching, and Testing Using Animals
- III Animal Welfare – A Historical and Philosophical Perspective
- IV Guidelines and Principles
- V Strategies to Optimize Animal Welfare
- VI Examples of Challenging Research and Opportunities for Animal Welfare Optimization
- VII Science of Animal Welfare
- VIII Conclusion and Summary
- References
- Index
Description
Laboratory Animal Medicine, Third Edition, is a fully revised publication from the American College of Laboratory Medicine’s acclaimed blue book series. It presents an up-to-date volume that offers the most thorough coverage of the biology, health, and care of laboratory animals.
The book is organized by species, with new inclusions of chinchillas, birds, and program and employee management, and is written and edited by known experts in the fields.
Users will find gold-standard guidance on the study of laboratory animal science, as well as valuable information that applies across all of the biological and biomedical sciences that work with animals.
Key Features
- Organized by species for in-depth understanding of biology, health, and best care of animals
- Features the inclusion of chinchillas, quail, and zebra finches as animal models
- Offers guidance on program and employee management
- Covers regulations, policies, and laws for laboratory animal management worldwide
Readership
Veterinary and medical students and researchers who utilize animals in biomedical research.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1746
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 2nd September 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124166134
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124095274
Reviews
"...for laboratory animal medicine trainees preparing for the board certification examination or practicing laboratory animal veterinarians, this book is an indispensable reference that is well worth the price." --Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, Laboratory Animal Medicine, Third Edition
"...this new edition has maintained the level of quality and quantity one has come to expect from the ACLAM publication series. In its absence, an animal research library should be considered incomplete." --Laboratory Animal Practitioner, 2003
"This book offers students of veterinary medicine with practicing or interested scientists in biology and medicine with clearly written and scientifically valid information on the animals used in biomedical research. While the well chosen photographs and illustrations are important and necessary compliments to the text information, the detailed 60-page index allows 'point-source' location of specific details...well organized, well written, and well published, this volume offers much to many who will be seeking its facts and figures." --Vet Human Toxicol, 2003
"This book is written in a clear, readable style that is informative on each topic without significant changes in style among the 32 chapters...a valuable reference for those who need this type of laboratory animal information." --Veterinary Pathology, 2003
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
James Fox Editor-in-Chief
James G. Fox, DVM, MS, DACLAM, is a Professor and Director of the Division of Comparative Medicine and a Professor in the Division of Biological Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is also an Adjunct Professor at Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania, School of Veterinary Medicine. He is a Diplomate and a past president of the American College of Laboratory Animal Medicine, past president of the Massachusetts Society of Medical Research, past chairman of AAALAC Council, and past chairman of the NCCR/NIH Comparative Medicine Study Section. He also is an elected fellow of the Infectious Disease Society of America. Professor Fox is the author of over 490 articles, 80 chapters, 3 patents and has edited and authored 13 texts in the field of in vivo model development and comparative medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA
About the Editors
Lynn Anderson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
VP and Global Scientific Leader, Animal Welfare and Lab Animal Medicine, Covance Laboratories, Inc., Princeton, NJ, USA
Glen Otto Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Animal Resource Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX, USA
Kathleen Pritchett-Corning Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Clinical Veterinarian, Office of Animal Resources, Harvard University Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Cambridge, MA, USA
Mark Whary Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director, Division of Comparative Medicine, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA