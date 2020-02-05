Kanski's Clinical Ophthalmology - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780702077111

Kanski's Clinical Ophthalmology

9th Edition

A Systematic Approach

Authors: John Salmon Jack Kanski Brad Bowling
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702077111
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th February 2020
Page Count: 956
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Through eight outstanding editions, Kanski’s Clinical Ophthalmology has been the classic specialty textbook, providing the perfect ophthalmology foundation for trainees and a valuable reference source for experienced practitioners. Building on the previous edition by Dr. Brad Bowling, Dr. John Salmon from Oxford University has comprehensively revised the textbook. The 9th Edition retains Dr. Kanski’s highly effective format of succinct text and visually dynamic presentation, providing authoritative, focused guidance on the diagnosis and management of ophthalmic disorders. Extremely well organized and comprehensive in scope, this visually stunning book reflects the latest advances in the field, facilitating quick comprehension to enhance learning, aid exam preparation and guide clinical practice. As a general ophthalmic textbook, this is the gold standard.

Details

No. of pages:
956
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
5th February 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702077111

About the Author

John Salmon

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Oxford Eye Hospital, Oxford, UK

Jack Kanski

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Prince Charles Eye Unit, King Edward VII Hospital, Windsor, UK

Brad Bowling

Affiliations and Expertise

Ophthalmologist, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.