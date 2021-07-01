Joint Replacement Technology
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
1. Biomechanics for joint replacement
2. Tribology in joint replacement
3. Metals for joint replacement
4. Ceramics for joint replacement
5. Pyrocarbon for joint replacement
6. Joint bearing surfaces and replacement joint design
7. Cementless fixation techniques and challenges in joint replacement
8. Acrylic cements for bone fixation in joint replacement
9. The healing response to implants used in joint replacement
10. Biological causes of prosthetic joint failure
11. Failure mechanisms in joint replacement
12. Tribology and corrosion in hip joint replacements: materials and engineering
13. Imaging of joint prostheses
14. Hip replacement: clinical perspectives
15. Knee replacement: clinical perspectives
16. Ankle joint replacement: clinical perspectives
17. Engineering aspects in shoulder joint replacement
18. Elbow arthroplasty
19. Small joint arthroplasty of the extremities
20. Intervertebral disc joint replacement technology
21. Temporomandibular joint replacement
22. The role of registries in documenting outcomes of arthroplasty surgery
23. Computer methods in joint replacement
Description
Joint Replacement Technology, Third Edition provides a thoroughly updated review of recent developments in joint replacement technology. Collaboration between clinicians and researchers is critical to continued success and to meet the rising expectations of patients and surgeons. Chapters cover a variety of topics surrounding materials analysis and selection, methodologies, techniques used for joint replacement, and the clinical challenges of replacing specific joints. Key topics include tribological considerations and experiments, challenges in joint bearing surfaces, cementless fixation techniques, healing responses to implants, regulatory affairs and computer-assisted technology. Provided case studies help readers thoroughly understand the topics presented.
This book is useful for materials scientists and engineers in both academia and biomedical industry. Chemists, clinicians and other researchers in this area will also find this text invaluable.
Key Features
- Provides an updated, comprehensive review of recent developments in joint replacement technology
- Reviews a range of specific joints, biological and mechanical issues, and fixation techniques
- Includes revised and new content, such as sections on regulatory affairs, AI techniques and 3D printing
Readership
Materials scientists and biomedical engineers in academia and research, interested in developing optimal materials for tissue engineering of bone/ joint tissue
About the Editor
Peter Revell
Dr Peter A. Revell is Emeritus Professor at University College London. Formerly Professor of Histopathology at the Royal Free and University College Medical School, he is a past President of the European Society of Biomaterials. Professor Revell is a Fellow both of The Royal College of Pathologists and the International Union of Societies for Biomaterials Science and Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, University College London, UK
