IP Addressing and Subnetting INC IPV6
1st Edition
Including IPv6
Description
Internetworking Protocol (IP) addresses are the unique numeric identifiers required of every device connected to the Internet. They allow for the precise routing of data across very complex worldwide internetworks. The rules for their format and use are governed by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) of the The Internet SOCiety (ISOC). In response to the exponential increase in demand for new IP addresses, the IETF has finalized its revision on IP addressing as IP Version 6, also know as IPng (ng = Next Generation). Key hardware vendors such as Cisco and major Internet Service Providers such as America Online have already announced plans to migrate to IP Version 6.
IP address allocation within an organization requires a lot of long-term planning. This timely publication addresses the administrator and engineer's need to know how IP 6 impacts their enterprise networks.
Key Features
- Ideal for companies planning a phased migration from IP 4 to IP 6
- Timely publication: The IETF standard was finalized in early 1999 and will begin to be implemented in late 1999/2000. The current IP Version 4 address set will be exhausted by 2003
- The book focuses on planning and configuring networks and devices for IP 6. Specifically, it will cover how to: Increase the IP address size from 32 bits to 128 bits; Support more levels of addressing hierarchy; Support an increased number of addressable nodes; Support simpler auto-configuration of addresses; Improve the scalability of multicast routing by adding a "scope" field to multicast addresses; Use a new "anycast address" to send a packet to any one of a group of nodes
Table of Contents
Preface
Why this Book is Necessary
Contents of this Book
Editor's Acknowledgment
Chapter 1 Addressing and Subnetting Basic
IP Address Basic
Classful Addressing-Structure an Size of Each Type
Address Assignment
Examples
The Purpose of Subnetting
The BasicFixed-Length Max
What the Mask Does
Components of a Mask
Binary Determination of Mask Values
Decimal Equivalent Mask Values
Creating Mask for Various Networking Problems
Addresses and Mask Interaction
Reserved and Restricted Address
Determining the range of Addresses within Subnets
Determining Subnet Addresses Given a Single Address and Mask
Interpreting Masks
Reserved Addresses
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 2 Creating an Addressing Plan for Fixed-Length Mask Networks
Introduction
Determine Addressing Requirements
Review Your Internetwork Design
How Many Subnets Do You Need?
How Many IP Addresses Are Needed in Each Subnet?
Choose the Proper Mask
Consult the Tables
Obtain IP Addresses
From Your Organization's Network Manager
From Your ISP
From Your Internet Registry
Calculate Ranges of IP Addresses for Each Subnet
Doing It the Hard Way
Worksheets
Subnet Calculators
Allocate Addresses to Devices
Assigning Subnets
Assigning Device Addresses
Document Your Work
Keeping Track of What You've Done
Paper
Spreadsheets
Databases
In Any Case
Summary
FAQs
Exercises
Subnetting Tables
Class A Subnetting Table
Class B Subnetting Table
Class C Subnetting Table
Subnet Assignment Worksheet
Chapter 3 Private Addressing and Subnetting Large Networks
Introduction
Strategies to Conserve Addresses
CIDR
VLSM
Private Addresses
Addressing Economics
An Appeal
Public vs Private Address Spaces
Can I Pick My Own?
RFC 1918~Private Network Addresses
The Three-Address Blocks
Considerations
Which to Use When
Strategy for Subnetting a Class A Private Network
The Network
The Strategy
Address Assignment
Results
Summary
FAQs
Exercises
Chapter 4 Network Address Translation
Introduction
Hiding Behind the Router/Firewall
What Is NAT?
How Does NAT Work?
Network Address Translation (Static)
How Does Static NAT Work?
Double NAT
Problems with Static NAT
Configuration Examples
Network Address Translation (Dynamic)
How Does Dynamic NAT Work?
Problems with Dynamic NAT
Configuration Examples
Port Address Translation (PAT)
How Does PAT Work?
Problems with PAT
Configuration Examples
What Are the Advantages?
What Are the Performance Issues?
Proxies and Firewall Capabilities
Packet Filters
Proxies
Stateful Packet Filters
Stateful Packet Filter with Rewrite
Why a Proxy Server Is Really Not a NAT
Shortcomings of SPF
Summary
FAQs
References & Resources
RFCs
IP Masquerade/Linux
Cisco
Windows
NAT Whitepapers
Firewalls
Chapter 5 Variable-Length Subnet Masking
Introduction
Why Are Variable-Length Masks Necessary?.
Right-sizing Your Subnets
More Addresses or More Useful Addresses?
The Importance of Proper Planning
Creating and Managing Variable-Length Subnets
Analyze Subnet Needs
Enumerate Each Subnet and Number of Required Nodes
Determine Which Mask to Use in Each Subnet
Allocate Addresses Based on Need For Each Subnet
Routing Protocols and VI~M
Class C VI~M Problem
Completing the Class C Problem
Template-based Address Assignment
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 6 Routing Issues
Introduction
Classless Interdomain Routing
From Millions to Thousands of Networks
ISP Address Assignment
Using CIDR Addresses Inside Your Network
Contiguous Subnets
IGRP
EIGRP
EIGRP Concepts
RIP-1 Requirements
Comparison with IGRP
Routing Update Impact
RIP-2 Requirements
OSPF
Configuring OSPF
Routing Update Impact
OSPF Implementation Recommendations
BGP Requirements
IBGP and EBGP Requirements
Loopback Interfaces
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 7 Automatic Assignment of IP Addresses with BOOTP and DHCP Objectives
Introduction
The Role of Dynamic Address Assignment
A Brief History
Address Management with These Tools
Field Descriptions and Comments
BOOTP Process Details
The BOOTP Server Database
How Does DHCP Work?
DHCP-Specific Options
Interoperation between DHCP and BOOTP
DHCP Address Scopes
Comparing BOOTP and DHCP
How BOOTP Works
DHCP / BOOTP Options
BOOTP, DHCP, and Routed Networks
The BOOTP Relay Agent
The Role of the GIADDR
Other Fields Involved
BOOTP Implementation Checklist
DHCP Implementation Checklist
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 8 Multicast Addressing
What Is Multicast?
Mapping IP Multicast to the Link Layer
Joining the Group
IGMP
Multicast Routing Protocols
Mbone
Multicast Addresses
Transient and Permanent Addresses
Generic Assignments
IANA Assignments
Scope of Multicast Addresses Using TTL
Administrative Scopes
IP Stacks and Multicast
Why Multicast?
Efficiency of Bandwidth Usage and Scaling
Discovering
Efficient Channel
Industry
Summary
FAQ
References
Chapter 9 IPv6 Addressing
Introduction
IPv6 Addressing Basics
IPv6 Addressing Scheme Characteristics
Version
Traffic Class
Flow Label
Payload Length
Next Header
More Bits!
A More Flexible Hierarchical Organization of Addresses
Minimizing the Size of Routing Tables
Global Addresses for the Internet and Local Addresses for Intranet
IPv6 Benefits
Increased IP Address Size
Increased Addressing Hierarchy Support
Simplified Host Addressing
Simpler Autoconfiguration of Addresses
Improved Scalability of Multicast Routing
The Anycast Address
The Need for Further Development
The Multihoming Problem
The 6Bone
Summary
FAQ
Chapter 10 The IPv6 Header
Introduction
Expanded Addressing
Simplified Header
Improved Support for Extension and Option
Flow and Flow Labeling
Authentication and Privacy
IPv6 Header
IPv4 Header
Extension Headers
Hop-by-Hop Option Header
Routing Header
Fragment Header
Authentication Header
Encapsulating Security Payload
Destination Options Header
Upper-Layer Protocol Issues
Summary
FAQs
References
Appendix A Address Assignment
Introduction
Registries
Provider-Based Assignments
Cost of an IP Address
How to Find an IPv4 Address Delegation
How to Find an IPv6 Address Delegation
Internet Governance
Summary
Index
