Ion Channels Down Under, Volume 79 provides up-to-date information on ion channel pharmacology, their pharmacological modulators, and their role in a diverse range of poorly treated medical conditions. This new volume covers specific topics relating to Receptors and the Diversity in their Structure and Pharmacology, Acid-Sensing Ion Channel Pharmacology, Past, Present and Future, Sodium Channels and Venom Peptide Pharmacology, the Role of Non-Neuronal TRPV4 Signaling in Inflammatory Processes, and Genetically Encoded Calcium Indicators as Probes to Assess the Role of Calcium Channels in Disease and for High-Throughput Drug Discovery.

Contributors in this series include prominent scientists and highly-recognized experts with major accomplishments in the field of ion channel pharmacology. Topics covered include the role of ion channels in health and disease, ion channels as therapeutic targets and the molecular pharmacology of ion channels.