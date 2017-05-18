Ion Channels Down Under - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128104132, 9780128104149

Ion Channels Down Under, Volume 79

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Dominic Geraghty Lachlan Rash
eBook ISBN: 9780128104149
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128104132
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th May 2017
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents

1. GABAA Receptors and the Diversity in their Structure and Pharmacology
Han Chow Chua and Mary Chebib
2. Acid-Sensing Ion Channel Pharmacology, Past, Present and Future…
Lachlan D. Rash
3. Sodium Channels and Venom Peptide Pharmacology
Mathilde Israel, Bryan Tay, Jennifer Deuis and Irina Vetter
4. Role of Non-Neuronal TRPV4 Signaling in Inflammatory Processes
Pradeep Rajasekhar, Daniel P. Poole and Nicholas A. Veldhuis
5. Genetically Encoded Calcium Indicators as Probes to Assess the Role of Calcium Channels in Disease and for High-Throughput Drug Discovery
John J. Bassett and Gregory R. Monteith
6. TRPV1 Channels in Immune Cells and Hematological Malignancies
Sofia Omari, Murray Adams and Dominic Geraghty
7. Modulation of Ion Channels by Cysteine-Rich Peptides: From Sequence to Structure
Mehdi Mobli, Eivind A.B. Undheim and Lachlan D. Rash
8. Glycine Receptor Drug Discovery
Joseph W. Lynch, Yan Zhang, Sahil Talwar and Argel Estrada-Mondragon
9. Voltage-Gated Sodium Channel Pharmacology - Insights from Molecular Dynamics Simulations
Rong Chen, Amanda Buyan and Ben Corry
10. Physiology and Pharmacology of Ryanodine Receptor Calcium Release Channels
Angela F. Dulhunty, Philip G. Board, Nicole A. Beard and Marco G. Casarotto

Description

Ion Channels Down Under, Volume 79 provides up-to-date information on ion channel pharmacology, their pharmacological modulators, and their role in a diverse range of poorly treated medical conditions. This new volume covers specific topics relating to Receptors and the Diversity in their Structure and Pharmacology, Acid-Sensing Ion Channel Pharmacology, Past, Present and Future, Sodium Channels and Venom Peptide Pharmacology, the Role of Non-Neuronal TRPV4 Signaling in Inflammatory Processes, and Genetically Encoded Calcium Indicators as Probes to Assess the Role of Calcium Channels in Disease and for High-Throughput Drug Discovery.

Contributors in this series include prominent scientists and highly-recognized experts with major accomplishments in the field of ion channel pharmacology. Topics covered include the role of ion channels in health and disease, ion channels as therapeutic targets and the molecular pharmacology of ion channels.

Key Features

  • Provides a must read book on ion channel pharmacology
  • Contains up-to-date information on a number of ion channels, their pharmacological modulators, and their role in a diverse range of poorly treated medical conditions
  • Contains contributions from prominent scientists and highly-recognized experts with major accomplishments in the field

Readership

Undergraduate and graduate students and postgraduate trainees as well as experimental and clinical pharmacologists and established scientists, physicians and medical professionals with interest in the vascular field

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128104149
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128104132

About the Serial Volume Editors

Dominic Geraghty

Dominic Geraghty Serial Volume Editor

Professor Dom Geraghty graduated with a BSc Honours degree in Pharmacology from the National University of Ireland, University College, Dublin, in 1981, and completed his PhD at Deakin University, Victoria, in 1988. Dominic is president of the Australasian Society of Clinical and Experimental Pharmacologists and Toxicologists (ASCEPT) the premier society for the study of medicines and chemicals in our Asia-Pacific region. His primary research interest is the role of TRPV1 channels in health and disease, particularly immune cell and platelet function. He has been at the University of Tasmania for over 25 years where he is currently the Deputy Chair of Academic Senate.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tasmania, Tasmania, Australia

Lachlan Rash

Lachlan Rash Serial Volume Editor

Dr Lachlan Rash is a senior lecturer in pharmacology and ion channel researcher at the School of Biomedical Sciences, The University of Queensland. After receiving his PhD in Pharmacology at Monash University (Victoria, Australia) studying the pharmacology of Australian spider venoms, he trained in the molecular pharmacology of acid-sensing ion channels and voltage-gated sodium channels in the group of Michel Lazdunski (IMPC-CNRS) in France. His primary research interest is the discovery, characterization, mechanism of action and structure-activity relationships of novel ion channel ligands from animal venoms. This fundamental work underpins projects to develop selective acid-sensing ion channel and voltage-gated sodium channel research tools and potential therapeutic leads in the areas of pain, inflammation and neurodegeneration.

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Queensland, Australia

