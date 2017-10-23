Introduction to Data Compression - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780128094747, 9780128097052

Introduction to Data Compression

5th Edition

Authors: Khalid Sayood
Paperback ISBN: 9780128094747
eBook ISBN: 9780128097052
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 23rd October 2017
Page Count: 790
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
107.23
91.15
97.50
82.88
85.00
72.25
115.00
97.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
115.00
97.75
90.95
77.31
106.00
90.10
160.86
136.73
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Lossless Compression
3. Huffman Coding
4. Arithmetic Coding
5. Dictionary Techniques
6. Context Based Compression
7. Lossless Image Compression
8. Lossy Coding
9. Scalar Quantization
10. Vector Quantization
11. Differential Encoding
12. Transforms, Subbands, and Wavelets
13. Transform Coding
14. Subband Coding
15. Wavelet-Based Compression
16. Audio Coding
17. Analysis/Synthesis and Analysis by Synthesis Schemes
18. Video Compression

Appendix A: Probability and Random Processes
Appendix B: A Brief Review of Matrix Concepts
Appendix C: The Root Lattices

Description

Introduction to Data Compression, Fifth Edition, builds on the success of what is widely considered the best introduction and reference text on the art and science of data compression.

Data compression techniques and technology are ever-evolving with new applications in image, speech, text, audio and video. This new edition includes all the latest developments in the field.

Khalid Sayood provides an extensive introduction to the theory underlying today’s compression techniques, with detailed instruction for their applications using several examples to explain the concepts. Encompassing the entire field of data compression, the book includes lossless and lossy compression, Huffman coding, arithmetic coding, dictionary techniques, context based compression, and scalar and vector quantization.

The book provides a comprehensive working knowledge of data compression, giving the reader the tools to develop a complete and concise compression package.

Key Features

  • Explains established and emerging standards in- depth, including JPEG 2000, JPEG-LS, MPEG-2, H.264, JBIG 2, ADPCM, LPC, CELP, MELP, iLBC and the new HEVC standard
  • Includes more coverage of lattices in vector quantization
  • Contains improved and expanded end-of-chapter problems
  • Source code is provided via a companion website that gives readers the opportunity to build their own algorithms and choose and implement techniques in their own applications

Readership

Graduate students in data compression, multimedia, and info theory courses at CS/ECE programs; software and hardware engineers; networking and database professionals working with data and file compression

Details

No. of pages:
790
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
Paperback ISBN:
9780128094747
eBook ISBN:
9780128097052

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Khalid Sayood

Khalid Sayood Author

Khalid Sayood received his BS and MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Rochester in 1977 and 1979, respectively, and his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Texas A&M University in 1982. In 1982, he joined the University of Nebraska, where he is the Heins Professor of Engineering. His research interests include data compression, joint source channel coding, and bioinformatics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Nebraska, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.