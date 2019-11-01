International Trade and Transportation Infrastructure Development
1st Edition
Infrastructure Development in North America and Europe
Description
According to the World Trade Organization, world merchandise trade grew 30 percent between 2009 and 2016. The European Union is the largest trading block with 33 percent of the total merchandise trade by value while North America contributes to 16 percent. The two commercial blocks together trade one half of the total world merchandise. The impact of this trade on transportation planning and infrastructure development is immense and ever evolving.
International Trade and Transportation Infrastructure Development: Infrastructure Development in North America and Europe examines the impact of trade agreements, such as the North American Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the European Union Customs Union, and their relationship to transportation systems and infrastructure in member countries. It analyzes historical trade by mode, evaluating modal shifts due to trade policy and disputes, and their implications for all involved nations. The book also examines both supply and demand forces, reviewing transportation processes, and the stakeholders involved. Capacity development, funding mechanisms, and operational characteristics of each mode are detailed in relation to the policies that guide them.
International Trade and Transportation Infrastructure Development studies the social and environmental implications of international trade. Recent trends and future potential regulatory changes are also discussed, with relation to upcoming infrastructure plans, project funding, and operations.
Key Features
- Analyzes how international trade policy impacts transportation systems, supply chains, and regional economic and social development
- Describes international trade processes and their evolution, outlining sources of friction and possible means for addressing these issues
- Identifies impacts of recent trends, such as near-shoring, and their effect on transportation and infrastructure
- Analyzes national security policies and their implications for cross-border trade operations
Readership
Transportation practitioners involved in planning, feasibility studies, consultation and policy for international transportation systems or infrastructure. Academic researchers and graduate students in transportation planning, international relations, and trade. Transportation public officials such as federal, state, regional, and city managers, policy directors
Table of Contents
Part I
1. Trade and Transportation Relationship
Part II
2. Trade Evolution in North America
3. U.S./Mexico and U.S./Canada Trade Demand
4. Transportation Infrastructure in North America (Transportation Supply)
Part III
5. Trade and Transportation Evolution in the European Union
6. Trade Demand in the EU
7. Transportation corridor infrastructure planning and funding in the European Union
Part IV
8. Future Outlook
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128157411
About the Author
Juan Villa
Juan Villa is the Latin American Manager for the Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s (TTI) Mexico City office, performing research in freight transportation, logistics, and trade. He is a researcher with 39 years of experience in the U.S., Europe, Mexico, and other Latin American counties. Villa serves as a member of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness, and is the Chair of the Transportation Research Board International Trade and Transportation Committee. He has been published in several journals, including Elsevier’s Research in Transportation Business and Management and Transportation Research Record Journal of the Transportation Research Board
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas A&M Transportation Institute, Mexico City, Mexico
Maria Boile
Maria Boile is an Associate Professor of “Port and Inland Terminal Policy and Management” with the Department of Maritime Studies, University of Piraeus, Head of Unit on Transport Economics and Environment, Maritime and Air Transport, at the Hellenic Institute of Transport (HIT), Centre for Research and Technology Hellas (CERTH) and affiliated faculty with the Center for Advanced Infrastructure at Rutgers University. Her research interest and expertise is in the areas of passenger and freight intermodal transport system modeling, freight and maritime logistics, port and inland terminal operations and management. She has authored and co-authored 12 book chapters and over 170 scientific journal and conference articles, including in Elsevier’s Research in Transportation Business and Management, Transportation Research Part C: Emerging Technologies, and Transportation Research Part E: Logistics and Transportation Review.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Piraeus, Department of Maritime Studies, Piraeus, Greece
Sotirios Theofanis
Sotiris Theofanis is the Chairman of the BoD and Chief Executive Officer of the privatized Thessaloniki Port Authority SA and Member of the BoD of the South Europe Gateway Thessaloniki (SEGT) Ltd. An internationally acknowledged expert and manager in the fields of freight transportation; logistics; and ports. Former Expert; Head of Unit; and acting Director for Ports with the Ministry of Merchant Marine, Greece (1985-1999). Former Chief Executive Officer of Thessaloniki Port Authority SA, Greece (1999-2002) and Chairman of the BoD and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Piraeus Port Authority SA, Greece (2002-2004), he led the efforts for the restructuring and listing of the two port companies in the Athens Stock Exchange. Former Director, Freight and Maritime Program (FMP) (2006-2012) at the Center for Advanced Infrastructure and Transportation (CAIT), Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, USA, he is currently fellow with the same University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A., Thessaloniki, Greece