According to the World Trade Organization, world merchandise trade grew 30 percent between 2009 and 2016. The European Union is the largest trading block with 33 percent of the total merchandise trade by value while North America contributes to 16 percent. The two commercial blocks together trade one half of the total world merchandise. The impact of this trade on transportation planning and infrastructure development is immense and ever evolving.

International Trade and Transportation Infrastructure Development: Infrastructure Development in North America and Europe examines the impact of trade agreements, such as the North American Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the European Union Customs Union, and their relationship to transportation systems and infrastructure in member countries. It analyzes historical trade by mode, evaluating modal shifts due to trade policy and disputes, and their implications for all involved nations. The book also examines both supply and demand forces, reviewing transportation processes, and the stakeholders involved. Capacity development, funding mechanisms, and operational characteristics of each mode are detailed in relation to the policies that guide them.

International Trade and Transportation Infrastructure Development studies the social and environmental implications of international trade. Recent trends and future potential regulatory changes are also discussed, with relation to upcoming infrastructure plans, project funding, and operations.