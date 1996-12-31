Industrial Minerals and Their Uses
1st Edition
A Handbook and Formulary
Description
This multi-authored handbook is a unique cross-industry resource for formulators and compounders, and an invaluable reference for the producers of formulated commodities and industrial minerals. Monographs on each of the common functional industrial mineralsùasbestos, barite, calcium carbonate, diatomite, feldspar, gypsum, hormite, kaolin, mica, nepheline syenite, perlite, pyrophyllite, silica, smectite, talc, vermiculite, wollastonite, and zeoliteùinclude an overview of natural and commercial varieties, market size, and application areas. These are supported by descriptions of mineral structures and the wedding of minerals and chemicals through mineral surface modification.
This orientation to the minerals and their uses forms the foundation for chapters where they are presented in the context of the overall technology of various consuming industries. Each of these industry-specific presentations covers both the chemical and mineral raw materials used by the formulator, how these are combined, and relevant test methods. These chapters serve a dual purpose. Each clarifies for technologists the function and value of the mineral constituents of their products. Equally important, they provide a primer on the technology of industries other than their own, so that raw material, formulation, processing and testing considerations can be compared and contrasted.
The book concludes with a formulary demonstrating how specific mineral and chemical ingredients are actually compounded in major application areas, and technical data on scores of commercial mineral products.
Readership
Table of Contents
- Silicate Structures Quartz Feldspar Wollastonite Phyllosilicates Kaolinite Pyrophyllite Serpentines Talc Hormite Clay Chlorite Vermiculite Mica Smectite Clay
- The Industrial Minerals Asbestos Barite Calcium Carbonate Diatomite Feldspar Gypsum Hormite Kaolin Mica Nepheline Syenite Perlite Pyrophyllite Silica Smectite Talc Vermiculite Wollastonite Zeolite
- Mineral Surface Modification Modification vs Treatment The Coupling Agents Modified Mineral Benefits
- Paints and Coatings Types of Coatings Formulating Raw Materials Additives Technology Test Methods
- Papermaking Pulping Papermaking Paper Pigments Paper Filling Paper Coating Pitch Control Paper Recycling Microparticle Retention
- Rubber Compounding Materials Elastomers Sulfur-Based Cure System Non-Sulfur Cure Systems Fillers Antidegradants Other Additives Rubber Processing Physical Testing of Rubber
- Adhesives and Sealants Definition and Purpose of Adhesives and Sealants General Properties Adhesive and Sealant Applications Adhesive and Sealant Processing Adhesive and Sealant Testing Chemical Raw Materials-Polymers Chemical Additives Fillers Comparison of Mineral Fillers
- Plastics Plastic Polymers Minerals in Plastics Major End-Uses Compounding Methods Test Methods
- Pharmaceuticals Minerals As Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Mineral Excipients in Pharmaceutical Applications Tableting Applications of Minerals Principal Minerals and Selection Criteria
- Agricultural Pesticides Defining and Regulating Pesticide Products Mineral Uses Pesticide Formulation Types Processing Techniques Testing Techniques Example Pesticides
- Ceramics and Glass Major Classifications of Ceramics Glass Whitewater Ceramic Tile/Whiteware Processing Refractories
- Formulary Paint Formulas Rubber Compounds Adhesives and Sealants Plastics
- Commercial Mineral Products Ball Clay Barite Calcium Carbonate Feldspar Kaolin Clay Muscovite Mica Phogopite Mica Pyrophyllite Silica, Fumed Silica, Precipitated Silica, Ground Silicates, Precipitated Smectite Clay Talc Wollastonite Zeolite Mineral Suppliers Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 647
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1996
- Published:
- 31st December 1996
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815518082
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815514084
About the Author
Peter A. Ciullo
Affiliations and Expertise
R.T. Vanderbilt Company, CT, USA