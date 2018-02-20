IMPACT Learning
1st Edition
Librarians at the Forefront of Change in Higher Education
Table of Contents
Part 1: Fostering learning through librarianship
1.Introduction
2.From information literacy to informed learning
3.Effecting change through teaching and learning initiatives
Part 2: Course development at Purdue: A case for fostering learning through information literacy
4.Purdue Libraries involvement in IMPACT
5.Librarians as coaches
6.Higher education teachers’ views of information literacy
7.Information literacy in IMPACT courses
8.Using theories from IMPACT to create informed learning tools
9.Lessons learned in IMPACT
Part 3: Re-envisioning information literacy education
10.Three essentials for integrating information literacy
11.Developing librarians to support learning initiatives
12.The way forward (conclusion)
Description
IMPACT Learning: Librarians at the Forefront of Change in Higher Education describes how academic libraries can enable the success of higher education students by creating or partnering with teaching and learning initiatives that support meaningful learning through engagement with information. Since the 1970s, the academic library community has been advocating and developing programming for information literacy. This book discusses existing models, extracting lessons from Purdue University Libraries’ partnership with other units to create a campus-wide course development program, Instruction Matters: Purdue Academic Course Transformation (IMPACT), which provides academic libraries with tools and strategies for working with faculty and departments to integrate information literacy into disciplinary courses.
Key Features
- Describes how academic libraries can help students succeed through partnering with teaching and learning initiatives
- Helps teachers and students deal with information in the context of a discipline and its specific needs
- Presents an informed learning approach where students learn to use information as part of engagement with subject content
Readership
Academic librarians; teaching librarians; educators in higher education
Details
- No. of pages:
- 182
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 20th February 2018
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081021033
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081020777
About the Authors
Clarence Maybee Author
Information Literacy Specialist and Associate Professor, Purdue University, USA. Clarence has more than 10 years of experience as an information literacy educator in higher education. At Purdue University, he was one of co-designers of the Instruction Matters: Purdue Academic Course Transformation (IMPACT) program, which aims to enable Purdue instructors to create student-centered learning environments. In 2015, Clarence completed a PhD at the Queensland University of Technology. His doctoral research investigated experiences of using information within an undergraduate learning context. Clarence publishes and is invited to present regularly on information literacy. Clarence is a passionate advocate for the integration of information literacy into curricula, and the development of librarians to address this need in higher education
Affiliations and Expertise
Information Literacy Specialist and Associate Professor, Purdue University, USA