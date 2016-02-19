I: Functional Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125850506, 9780080570488

I: Functional Analysis, Volume 1

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Reed Barry Simon
eBook ISBN: 9780080570488
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125850506
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd February 1981
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Preliminaries; Hilbert Spaces; Banach Spaces; Topological Spaces; Locally Convex Spaces; Bounded Operators; The Spectral Theorem; Unbounded Operators; The Fourier Transform; Supplementary Material; List of Symbols; Index

Description

This book is the first of a multivolume series devoted to an exposition of functional analysis methods in modern mathematical physics. It describes the fundamental principles of functional analysis and is essentially self-contained, although there are occasional references to later volumes. We have included a few applications when we thought that they would provide motivation for the reader. Later volumes describe various advanced topics in functional analysis and give numerous applications in classical physics, modern physics, and partial differential equations.

Readership

Graduate and advanced undergraduate students studying mathematics.

About the Authors

Michael Reed Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke University, North Carolina

Barry Simon Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Princeton University, New Jersey

