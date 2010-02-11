Human Factors in Aviation
2nd Edition
Description
This edited textbook is a fully updated and expanded version of the highly successful first edition of Human Factors in Aviation. Written for the widespread aviation community - students, engineers, scientists, pilots, managers, government personnel, etc., HFA offers a comprehensive overview of the topic, taking readers from the general to the specific, first covering broad issues, then the more specific topics of pilot performance, human factors in aircraft design, and vehicles and systems.
The new editors offer essential breath of experience on aviation human factors from multiple perspectives (i.e. scientific research, regulation, funding agencies, technology, and implementation) as well as knowledge about the science. The contributors are experts in their fields.
Topics carried over from the first edition are fully updated, several by new authors who are now at the fore of the field. New material - which represents 50% of the volume - focuses on the challenges facing aviation specialists today. One of the most significant developments in this decade has been NextGen, the Federal Aviation Administration's plan to modernize national airspace and to address the impact of air traffic growth by increasing airspace capacity and efficiency while simultaneously improving safety, environmental impacts and user access. NextGen issues are covered in full. Other new topics include: High Reliability Organizational Perspective, Situation Awareness & Workload in Aviation, Human Error Analysis, Human-System Risk Management, LOSA, NOSS and Unmanned Aircraft System.
Key Features
- Comprehensive text with up-to-date synthesis of primary source material that does not need to be supplemented
- New edition thoroughly updated with 50% new material and full coverage of NexGen and other modern issues
- Instructor website with test bank and image collection makes this the only text offering ancillary support
- Liberal use of case examples exposes readers to real-world examples of dangers and solutions
Readership
Graduate students in human factors and aviation psychology courses; academic researchers in human factors area; aviation professionals in military, government, private and commercial settings; Libraries
Table of Contents
Foreword
Robert L. Helmreich
I. Introduction
Chapter 1: Human Factors in Aviation: An Overview
Eduardo Salas, Dan Maurino, and Michael Curtis
II. Organizational Perspectives
Chapter 2: The System Perspective on Human Factors in Aviation
Thomas B. Sheridan
Chapter 3: The System Safety Perspective
Amy R. Pritchett
Chapter 4: The Safety Culture Perspective
Manoj Patankar and Edward J. Sabin
Chapter 5: The High Reliability Organization Perspective
Sidney W. A. Dekker and David D. Woods
III. Pilot and Crew Performance Issues
Chapter 6: The Human in Flight: From Kinesthetic Sense to Cognitive Sensibility
Kathleen L. Mosier
Chapter 7: Information Processing in Aviation
Michael A. Vidulich, Christopher D. Wickens, Pamela S. Tsang and John M. Flach
Chapter 8: Managing Workload, Performance, and Situation
Frank Durso and Amy L. Alexander
Chapter 9: Group Dynamics at 35,000 Feet
Eduardo Salas, Marissa L. Shuffler and Deborah Diazgranados
Chapter 10: Flight Training and Simulation as Safety Generators
John Bent and Kwok Chan
Chapter 11: Understanding and Analyzing Human Error in Real-World Operations
R. Key Dismukes
Chapter 12: Cognitive Architectures for Human Factors in Aviation
Kevin Gluck
Chapter 13: Aircrew Fatigue, Sleep Need and Circadian Rhythmicity
Melissa M. Mallis, Siobhan Banks and David E. Dinges
IV. Human Factors in Aircraft Design
Chapter 14: Aviation Displays
Michael T. Curtis, Florian Jentsch, and John A. Wise
Chapter 15: Cockpit Automation: Still Struggling to Catch Up...
Thomas Ferris, Nadine Sarter, and Christopher D. Wickens
Chapter 16: Unmanned Aircraft Systems
Alan Hobbs
Chapter 17: Crew Station Design and Integration
Alan R. Jacobsen, David A. Graeber, and John Wiedemann
V. Vehicles and Systems
Chapter 18: The History in the Basics and the Challenges for the Future
Captain William Hamman, MD, Ph.D. with an Introduction by Captain William L. Rutherford, MD
Chapter 19: General Aviation
Stephen M. Casner
Chapter 20: Air Traffic Management
Ann-Elise Lindeis
Chapter 21: Maintenance Human Factors: A Brief History
Barbara G. Kanki
VI. Nextgen Commentary
Chapter 22: Commentary on NEXTGEN and Aviation Human Factors
Paul Krois, Dino Piccione, and Tom McCloy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 744
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 11th February 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080923024
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123745187
About the Editor
Eduardo Salas
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Psychology and Inst. for Simulation and Training, Universtity of Central Florida, Orlando, USA Dept. of Psychology and Inst. for Simulation and Training, Universtity of Central Florida, Orlando, USA
Dan Maurino
Affiliations and Expertise
International Civil Aviation Organization, Montreal, Canada