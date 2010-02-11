Human Factors in Aviation - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123745187, 9780080923024

Human Factors in Aviation

2nd Edition

Editors: Eduardo Salas Dan Maurino
eBook ISBN: 9780080923024
Paperback ISBN: 9780123745187
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th February 2010
Page Count: 744
Description

This edited textbook is a fully updated and expanded version of the highly successful first edition of Human Factors in Aviation. Written for the widespread aviation community - students, engineers, scientists, pilots, managers, government personnel, etc., HFA offers a comprehensive overview of the topic, taking readers from the general to the specific, first covering broad issues, then the more specific topics of pilot performance, human factors in aircraft design, and vehicles and systems.

The new editors offer essential breath of experience on aviation human factors from multiple perspectives (i.e. scientific research, regulation, funding agencies, technology, and implementation) as well as knowledge about the science. The contributors are experts in their fields.

Topics carried over from the first edition are fully updated, several by new authors who are now at the fore of the field. New material - which represents 50% of the volume - focuses on the challenges facing aviation specialists today. One of the most significant developments in this decade has been NextGen, the Federal Aviation Administration's plan to modernize national airspace and to address the impact of air traffic growth by increasing airspace capacity and efficiency while simultaneously improving safety, environmental impacts and user access. NextGen issues are covered in full. Other new topics include: High Reliability Organizational Perspective, Situation Awareness & Workload in Aviation, Human Error Analysis, Human-System Risk Management, LOSA, NOSS and Unmanned Aircraft System.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive text with up-to-date synthesis of primary source material that does not need to be supplemented
  • New edition thoroughly updated with 50% new material and full coverage of NexGen and other modern issues
  • Instructor website with test bank and image collection makes this the only text offering ancillary support
  • Liberal use of case examples exposes readers to real-world examples of dangers and solutions

Readership

Graduate students in human factors and aviation psychology courses; academic researchers in human factors area; aviation professionals in military, government, private and commercial settings; Libraries

Table of Contents

Foreword

Robert L. Helmreich

I. Introduction

Chapter 1: Human Factors in Aviation: An Overview

Eduardo Salas, Dan Maurino, and Michael Curtis

II. Organizational Perspectives

Chapter 2: The System Perspective on Human Factors in Aviation

Thomas B. Sheridan

Chapter 3: The System Safety Perspective

Amy R. Pritchett

Chapter 4: The Safety Culture Perspective

Manoj Patankar and Edward J. Sabin

Chapter 5: The High Reliability Organization Perspective

Sidney W. A. Dekker and David D. Woods

III. Pilot and Crew Performance Issues

Chapter 6: The Human in Flight: From Kinesthetic Sense to Cognitive Sensibility

Kathleen L. Mosier

Chapter 7: Information Processing in Aviation

Michael A. Vidulich, Christopher D. Wickens, Pamela S. Tsang and John M. Flach

Chapter 8: Managing Workload, Performance, and Situation

Frank Durso and Amy L. Alexander

Chapter 9: Group Dynamics at 35,000 Feet

Eduardo Salas, Marissa L. Shuffler and Deborah Diazgranados

Chapter 10: Flight Training and Simulation as Safety Generators

John Bent and Kwok Chan

Chapter 11: Understanding and Analyzing Human Error in Real-World Operations

R. Key Dismukes

Chapter 12: Cognitive Architectures for Human Factors in Aviation

Kevin Gluck

Chapter 13: Aircrew Fatigue, Sleep Need and Circadian Rhythmicity

Melissa M. Mallis, Siobhan Banks and David E. Dinges

IV. Human Factors in Aircraft Design

Chapter 14: Aviation Displays

Michael T. Curtis, Florian Jentsch, and John A. Wise

Chapter 15: Cockpit Automation: Still Struggling to Catch Up...

Thomas Ferris, Nadine Sarter, and Christopher D. Wickens

Chapter 16: Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Alan Hobbs

Chapter 17: Crew Station Design and Integration

Alan R. Jacobsen, David A. Graeber, and John Wiedemann

V. Vehicles and Systems

Chapter 18: The History in the Basics and the Challenges for the Future

Captain William Hamman, MD, Ph.D. with an Introduction by Captain William L. Rutherford, MD

Chapter 19: General Aviation

Stephen M. Casner

Chapter 20: Air Traffic Management

Ann-Elise Lindeis

Chapter 21: Maintenance Human Factors: A Brief History

Barbara G. Kanki

VI. Nextgen Commentary

Chapter 22: Commentary on NEXTGEN and Aviation Human Factors

Paul Krois, Dino Piccione, and Tom McCloy

About the Editor

Eduardo Salas

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Psychology and Inst. for Simulation and Training, Universtity of Central Florida, Orlando, USA Dept. of Psychology and Inst. for Simulation and Training, Universtity of Central Florida, Orlando, USA

Dan Maurino

Affiliations and Expertise

International Civil Aviation Organization, Montreal, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

