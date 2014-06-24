High-Entropy Alloys
1st Edition
Description
This book provides a complete review of the current state of the art in the field of high entropy alloys (HEA). The conventional approach to alloy design is to select one principal element and add elements to it in minor quantities in order to improve the properties. In 2004, Professor J.W. Yeh and his group first reported a new approach to alloy design, which involved mixing elements in equiatomic or near-equiatomic proportions, to form multi-component alloys with no single principal element. These alloys are expected to have high configurational entropy and hence were termed as "high entropy alloys."
HEAs have a broad range of structures and properties, and may find applications in structural, electrical, magnetic, high-temperature, wear-resistant, corrosion-resistant, and oxidation-resistant components. Due to their unique properties, high entropy alloys have attracted considerable attention from both academics and technologists. This book presents the fundamental knowledge present in the field, the spectrum of various alloy systems and their characteristics studied to date, current key focus areas, and the future scope of the field in terms of research and technological applications.
Key Features
- Encompasses the synthesis and phase formation of high entropy alloys
- Covers design of HEAs based on thermodynamic criteria
- Discusses the structural and functional properties of HEAs
- Provides a comparison of HEAs with other multicomponent systems like intermetallics and bulk metallic glasses
Readership
Current and future researchers in the field of High Entropy Alloys (HEA)
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 1. A Brief History of Alloys and the Birth of High-Entropy Alloys
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 The Coming of Alloys
- 1.3 Special Alloys
- 1.4 The Coming of Multicomponent Heas
- 1.5 The Scope of This Book
- Chapter 2. High-Entropy Alloys: Basic Concepts
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Classification of Phase Diagrams and Alloy Systems
- 2.3 Definition of HEAs
- 2.4 Composition Notation
- 2.5 Four Core Effects of HEAs
- Chapter 3. Phase Selection in High-Entropy Alloys
- 3.1 Predicting Solid Solubility from Hume-Rothery Rules
- 3.2 Mutual Solubility and Phase Formation Tendency in HEAs
- 3.3 Parametric Approaches to Predict Crystalline Solid Solution and Metallic Glass
- 3.4 Pettifor Map Approach to Predict the Formation of Intermetallic Compound, Quasicrystal, and Glass
- 3.5 Phase Separation Approach to Find Single-Phase HEAs
- Chapter 4. Alloy Design in the Twenty-First Century: ICME and Materials Genome Strategies
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Integrated Computational Materials Engineering
- Chapter 5. Synthesis and Processing
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Melting and Casting Route
- 5.3 Solid-State Processing Route
- 5.4 HEA and HEA-Based Coatings
- 5.5 Combinatorial Materials Synthesis
- Chapter 6. High-Entropy Alloy Solid Solutions
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Solid Solution Formation in Equiatomic HEAs
- 6.3 Solid Solution Formation in Nonequiatomic HEAs
- 6.4 Microstructure of HEAs
- 6.5 Role of Sluggish Diffusion in Phase Evolution of HEAs
- 6.6 Thermal Stability of HEAs
- Chapter 7. Intermetallics, Interstitial Compounds and Metallic Glasses in High-Entropy Alloys
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Intermetallic Compounds
- 7.3 Interstitial Compounds (Hagg Phases)
- 7.4 Metallic Glasses
- Chapter 8. Structural Properties
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Mechanical Properties
- 8.3 Wear Properties
- 8.4 Electrochemical Properties
- 8.5 Oxidation Behavior
- Chapter 9. Functional Properties
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Diffusion Barrier Properties
- 9.3 Electrical Properties
- 9.4 Thermal Properties
- 9.5 Magnetic Properties
- 9.6 Hydrogen Storage Properties
- 9.7 Irradiation Resistance
- 9.8 Catalytic Properties
- Chapter 10. Applications and Future Directions
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Goals of Property Improvement
- 10.3 Advanced Applications Demanding New Materials
- 10.4 Examples of Applications
- 10.5 Patents on HEAs and Related Materials
- 10.6 Future Directions
- References
- Appendix 1
- Appendix 2
Details
- No. of pages:
- 218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 24th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128005262
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128002513
About the Author
B.S. Murty
Dr. B.S. Murty is a Professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Madras, Chennai, India. He has pioneered the synthesis of nanocrystalline materials by mechanical alloying route. His other important contributions are in the field of bulk metallic glasses and in-situ composites. He has co-authrored a Text Book on Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. He has also made significant contributions to the field of high-entropy alloys.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, India
Jien-Wei Yeh
Dr. J.W. Yeh is a Professor, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, National Tsing Hua University, Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. He is the first to propose the concept of HEAs and HE-related materials. He has dug into this field for more than 18 years. His other important contributions are in the field of high-strength Al and Mg alloys, metal-matrix composites, rapid solidification, and reciprocating extrusion.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Materials Science and Engineering, National TsingHua University, Hsinchu, Taiwan
S. Ranganathan
Dr. Srinivasa Ranganathan is NASI Platinum Jubilee Fellow at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. His academic career as an educator and researcher in metallurgy for the past four decades at the Banaras Hindu University and the Indian Institute of Science has been stellar. He has made significant contributions to our understanding of the structure of interfaces, quasicrystals, bulk metallic glasses and nanostructured materials. He has co-authored a book on New Geometries for New Materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Materials Engineering, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India