Health Promotion Throughout the Life Span
9th Edition
Description
Promote health and wellness for all ages and population groups! Health Promotion Throughout the Life Span, 9th Edition provides a comprehensive guide to leading health promotion concepts, from assessment to interventions to application. Its lifespan approach addresses patients’ unique needs with case studies and care plans, with an assessment framework based on Gordon’s Functional Health Patterns. New to this edition is expanded coverage of genomics and QSEN competencies. Written by nursing experts Carole Edelman and Elizabeth Kudzma, this bestselling text covers all the latest research and trends in health promotion and disease prevention.
Key Features
- Separate chapters on population groups — the individual, family, and community — highlight the unique aspects of assessment and health promotion for each group.
- Coverage of growth and development helps you apply health promotion concepts to each age and each stage of development through the lifespan.
- Case studies present realistic situations with questions asking you to apply key concepts, and care plans include nursing diagnoses, defining characteristics, related factors, expected outcomes, and interventions.
- Quality and Safety Scenario boxes focus on QSEN-related competencies with examples of health promotion.
- Innovative Practice boxes outline unique and creative health promotion programs and projects currently being implemented.
- Healthy People 2020 boxes present goals and objectives relating to national health issues and priorities.
- Research for Evidence-Based Practice boxes summarize current health-promotion studies showing the links between research, theory, and practice.
- Diversity Awareness boxes address cultural perspectives relating to planning care.
- Hot Topics boxes introduce significant issues, trends, and controversies in health promotion.
- Think About It clinical scenarios open each chapter, and include questions to encourage critical thinking.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Foundations for Health Promotion
1. Health Defined: Objectives for Promotion and Prevention
2. Emerging Populations and Health
3. Health Policy and the Delivery System
4. The Therapeutic Relationship
5. Ethical Issues Related to Health Promotion
Unit 2: Assessment for Health Promotion
6. Health Promotion and the Individual
7. Health Promotion and the Family
8. Health Promotion and the Community
Unit 3: Interventions for Health Promotion
9. Screening
10. Health Education
11. Nutrition Counseling for Health Promotion
12. Exercise
13. Stress Management
14. Complementary and Alternative Strategies
Unit 4: Application of Health Promotion
15. Overview of Growth and Development Framework
16. The Prenatal Period
17. Infant
18. Toddler
19. Preschool Child
20. School-Age Child
21. Adolescent
22. Young Adult
23. Middle-Age Adult
24. Older Adult
Unit 5: Emerging Global Health Issues
25. Health Promotion for the Twenty-First Century: Throughout the Life Span and Throughout the World
Details
- No. of pages:
- 716
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 2nd October 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323416733
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323675758
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323416740
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323416757
About the Author
Carole Edelman
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Geriatric Care Management, Waveny Care Center, New Canaan, CT; Associate Faculty Member, Yale University School of Nursing, New Haven, CT; Fellow, Brookdale Center on Aging; Hunter College, New York, NY
Elizabeth Kudzma
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, Curry College, Milton, Massachusetts