Promote health and wellness for all ages and population groups! Health Promotion Throughout the Life Span, 9th Edition provides a comprehensive guide to leading health promotion concepts, from assessment to interventions to application. Its lifespan approach addresses patients’ unique needs with case studies and care plans, with an assessment framework based on Gordon’s Functional Health Patterns. New to this edition is expanded coverage of genomics and QSEN competencies. Written by nursing experts Carole Edelman and Elizabeth Kudzma, this bestselling text covers all the latest research and trends in health promotion and disease prevention.