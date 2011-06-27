Handbook of Sustainable Textile Production - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857091369, 9780857092861

Handbook of Sustainable Textile Production

1st Edition

Authors: Marion Tobler-Rohr
eBook ISBN: 9780857092861
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857091369
Paperback ISBN: 9780081016947
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 27th June 2011
Page Count: 520
Table of Contents

Author contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1: Sustainable development (SD) as a goal in production, marketing and trade

Abstract:

1.1 A holistic concept

1.2 Theory behind sustainable development

1.3 Sustainability in the public sector

1.4 Sustainability in industry

1.5 Environmental management systems

1.6 Environmental labeling

Chapter 2: The supply chain of textiles

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Natural fibers

2.3 Man-made fibers and filament and yarns

2.4 Energy

2.5 Yarn production

2.6 Fabric production

2.7 Chemical treatment

2.8 Manufacturing

2.9 Consumption, use and care

2.10 Disposal, reuse and recycling scenarios

Chapter 3: Product specification function and textile process technology

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Quality and textile specifications

3.3 Specification of raw material and processes

3.4 Functionality and process technology

3.5 Inherent functionality of natural fibers

3.6 Designed functionality of man-made fibers

3.7 Spinning processes: functionality in two dimensions

3.8 Functionality in three dimensions through weaving and knitting processes

3.9 Chemical treatment for customer functionality

3.10 Functionality in product development

3.11 The origin of best available technology (BAT)

3.12 Best practice in cotton growing and ginning

3.13 Optimizing energy supply in textile processing

3.14 Best mill practice

3.15 Best available technology (BAT) in finishing

3.16 Recommendations for consumption and care

Chapter 4: Life cycle assessment (LCA) and ecological key figures (EKF)

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Life cycle assessment (LCA) methodology

4.3 Eight case studies: scale and scope

4.4 Life cycle inventory (LCI)

4.5 Life cycle assessment (LCA) results

4.6 Life cycle assessment (LCA) sensitivity analysis

4.7 Costs

4.8 Introduction to ecological key figures (EKF)

4.9 Theory for ecological key figures (EKF)

4.10 Applied ecological key figures (EKF) in spinning and weaving

4.11 Discussion on ecological key figures (EKF) of textile products

Chapter 5: Product development and marketing: management and communication

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 The structure of the textile and apparel sector

5.3 The marketing environment of textiles and apparel

5.4 Global trade

5.5 Consumer preferences

5.6 Positioning of companies in the market

5.7 Market segments and brands

5.8 Product development and merchandising

5.9 Distribution and distribution channels

5.10 Sourcing

Index

Description

Textile products are produced, distributed, sold and used worldwide. A quantitative assessment of sustainability in the textile manufacturing chain is therefore extremely important. The Handbook of sustainable textile production is a compilation of technical, economical, and environmental data from the various processes in this chain. This authoritative reference work provides a detailed study of the sustainable development of textiles.

The book opens with an introduction to the topic. Chapters define the principles of sustainability and its use in legislation and industry before going on to investigate the impact of textiles throughout the supply chain, starting with the raw fibre through to fabric production, consumption and disposal. Textile process technology and methods for specifying quality and functions in textile products in order to reduce textile waste and improve sustainability are also examined. A series of Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) carried out in the European textile industry are investigated. These studies comprise a range of processes from cotton growing, spinning and weaving to the recycling of textiles. The book concludes with a discussion on sustainable textiles from a product development and marketing perspective.

With an internationally recognised expert author, the Handbook of sustainable textile production is a valuable reference tool for academics and students as well as for companies across the textile supply chain concerned with developing a sustainable environment, from fibre manufactures and designers to regulatory bodies.

Key Features

  • A detailed, quantitative assessment of the sustainable development of textiles
  • Provides a useful compilation of technical, economical, and environmental data from various processes in the textile manufacturing chain
  • Chapters define the principles of sustainability and its use in legislation and industry, textile process technology, the impact of textiles throughout the supply chain, raw fibre through to fabric production, consumption and disposal

Readership

Academics and students as well as for companies across the textile supply chain concerned with developing a sustainable environment, from fiber manufactures and designers to regulatory bodies.

Reviews

"This book is without a doubt the most thorough book on the full range of issues encountered in the sustainability discussion in textiles and fashion. It is very much worth its price and space on the bookshelf." --Shirahime

About the Authors

Marion Tobler-Rohr Author

Dr. Marion I. Tobler-Rohr served as a senior researcher at ETH Zurich, Switzerland from 1996 to 2007 and owns her own sustainable development company, EMSC, Switzerland. Since 2008 she works as scientific research consultant for the research programs of the European Union, where she holds the position of the Swiss national contact point for nanotechnologies, material sciences and industrial processes (NMP) as well as for Environment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Euresearch, Switzerland

