Handbook of Refractory Carbides and Nitrides
1st Edition
Properties, Characteristics, Processing and Applications
Refractory carbides and nitrides are useful materials with numerous industrial applications and a promising future, in addition to being materials of great interest to the scientific community. Although most of their applications are recent, the refractory carbides and nitrides have been known for over one hundred years. The industrial importance of the refractory carbides and nitrides is growing rapidly, not only in the traditional and well-established applications based on the strength and refractory nature of these materials such as cutting tools and abrasives, but also in new and promising fields such as electronics and optoelectronics.
Production and research and development personnel in the carbides and nitrides industry
- Introduction 1.0 Historical Perspective and Present Status of Refractory Carbides and Nitrides 2.0 Carbides and Nitrides as Refractory Materials 3.0 Book Objectives 4.0 Book Organization 5.0 Glossary and Metric Conversion Guide 6.0 Background Reading
- The Refractory Carbides 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Definition and Classification of Carbides 3.0 Carbide Formation and Electronegativity 4.0 Carbide Formation and Atom Size 5.0 The Atomic Bonding of Carbides 6.0 General Characteristics of Carbides References
- Interstitial Carbides, Structure and Composition 1.0 Definition and General Characteristics of Interstitial Carbides 2.0 Electronic Structure of Carbon 3.0 The Early Transition Metals 4.0 Crystal Structures 5.0 Atomic Structure of Interstitial Carbides 6.0 Crystalline Structure and Composition of Interstitial Carbides 7.0 Atomic Bonding of Interstitial Carbides 8.0 Interstitial Carbides as Defect Structures 9.0 General Review of the Properties of Interstitial Carbides References
- Carbides of Group IV: Titanium, Zirconium, and Hafnium Carbides 1.0 General Characteristics of Group IV Carbides 2.0 Physical and Thermal Properties of Group IV Carbides 3.0 Electrical Properties of Group IV Carbides 4.0 Mechanical Properties of Group IV Carbides 5.0 Chemical Properties of Group IV Carbides 6.0 Characteristics and Properties of Titanium Carbide 7.0 Characteristics and Properties of Zirconium Carbide 8.0 Characteristics and Properties of Hafnium Carbide References
- Carbides of Group V: Vanadium, Niobium and Tantalum Carbides 1.0 General Characteristics of Group V Carbides 2.0 Physical and Thermal Properties of Group V Carbides 3.0 Electrical Properties of Group V Carbides 4.0 Mechanical Properties of Group V Carbides 5.0 Chemical Properties of Group V Carbides 6.0 Characteristics and Properties of Vanadium Carbide 7.0 Characteristics and Properties of Niobium Carbide 8.0 Characteristics and Properties of Tantalum Carbide References
- Carbides of Group VI: Chromium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten Carbides 1.0 General Characteristics of Group VI Carbides 2.0 Physical and Thermal Properties of Group VI Carbides 3.0 Electrical Properties of Group VI Carbides 4.0 Mechanical Properties of Group VI Carbides 5.0 Chemical Properties of Group VI Carbides 6.0 Characteristics and Properties of Chromium Carbide 7.0 Characteristics and Properties of Molybdenum Carbide 8.0 Characteristics and Properties of Tungsten Carbide References
- Covalent Carbides: Structure and Composition 1.0 General Characteristics of Covalent Carbides 2.0 Atomic Structure of Carbon, Boron, and Silicon 3.0 Structure and Composition of Silicon Carbide 4.0 Structure and Composition of Boron Carbide References
- Characteristics and Properties of Silicon Carbide and Boron Carbide 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Characteristics and Properties of Silicon Carbide 3.0 Characteristics and Properties of Boron Carbide 4.0 Physical and Thermal Properties of the Covalent Carbides 5.0 Electrical and Semiconductor Properties 6.0 Mechanical Properties 7.0 Nuclear Properties 8.0 Summary of Fabrication Processes 9.0 Summary of Applications and Industrial Importance References
- The Refractory Nitrides 1.0 Introduction 2.0 General Characteristics of Nitrides 3.0 Factors Controlling Nitride Formation 4.0 General Characteristics of Nitrides References
- Interstitial Nitrides: Structure and Composition 1.0 Definition and General Characteristics of Interstitial Nitrides 2.0 Atomic Structure of Nitrogen 3.0 Atomic Structure of Interstitial Nitrides 4.0 Composition and Crystalline Structure of Interstitial Nitrides 5.0 Atomic Bonding of Interstitial Nitrides References
- Interstitial Nitrides: Properties and General Characteristics 1.0 General Properties of Interstitial Nitrides 2.0 Physical and Thermal Properties of Interstitial Nitrides 3.0 Electrical Properties of Interstitial Nitrides 4.0 Mechanical Properties of Interstitial Nitrides 5.0 Chemical Properties of Interstitial Nitrides 6.0 Titanium Nitride: Summary of Properties 7.0 Zirconium Nitride: Summary of Properties 8.0 Hafnium Nitride: Summary of Properties 9.0 Vanadium Nitride: Summary of Properties 10.0 Niobium Nitride: Summary of Properties 11.0 Tantalum Nitride: Summary of Properties References
- Covalent Nitrides: Composition and Structure 1.0 General Characteristics of Covalent Nitrides 2.0 Atomic Structure of Nitrogen, Boron, Aluminum, and Silicon 3.0 Composition and Structure of Boron Nitride 4.0 Composition and Structure of Aluminum Nitride 5.0 Composition and Structure of Silicon Nitride References
- Covalent Nitrides: Properties and General Characteristics 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Physical Properties of the Covalent Nitrides 3.0 Thermal and Electrical Properties of Covalent Nitrides 4.0 Mechanical Properties of Covalent Nitrides 5.0 Chemical Properties of Covalent Nitrides 6.0 Characteristics and Properties of Boron Nitride 7.0 Characteristics and Properties of Aluminum Nitride 8.0 Characteristics and Properties of Silicon Nitride 9.0 Summary of Fabrication Processes 10.0 Summary of Applications and Industrial Importance References
- Processing of Refractory Carbides and Nitrides (Powder, Bulk, and Fibers) 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Production of Refractory Carbide and Nitride Powders 3.0 Production of Bulk/Monolithic Shapes of Refractory Carbides and Nitrides 4.0 Fiber Production 5.0 Whisker Production References
- Processing of Refractory Carbides and Nitrides (Coatings) 1.0 Coating Processes 2.0 General Characteristics of Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) 3.0 The CVD of Refractory Carbides 4.0 The CVD of Refractory Nitrides 5.0 Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) 6.0 Evaporation 7.0 Sputtering 8.0 Ion Plating 9.0 Thermal Spray References
- Applications of Refractory Carbides and Nitrides 1.0 Overview of Applications of Refractory Carbides and Nitrides 2.0 Automotive and Aerospace Applications 3.0 General Industrial Applications: Machinery and Equipment 4.0 Cutting and Grinding Tools 5.0 Armor Applications 6.0 Nuclear and Radiation Applications 7.0 Electronic and Optical Applications References Appendix: Conversion Guide Index
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1996
- Published:
- 31st December 1996
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517702
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815513926
Hugh O. Pierson
Hugh Pierson is a private consultant in Chemical Vapor Deposition. He was the head of the Deposition
Sandia National Laboratories (retired)
"A useful book for materials scientists and graduate students." --High Tech Ceramics News