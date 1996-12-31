Handbook of Refractory Carbides and Nitrides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815513926, 9780815517702

Handbook of Refractory Carbides and Nitrides

1st Edition

Properties, Characteristics, Processing and Applications

Authors: Hugh O. Pierson
eBook ISBN: 9780815517702
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815513926
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1996
Page Count: 362
Description

Refractory carbides and nitrides are useful materials with numerous industrial applications and a promising future, in addition to being materials of great interest to the scientific community. Although most of their applications are recent, the refractory carbides and nitrides have been known for over one hundred years. The industrial importance of the refractory carbides and nitrides is growing rapidly, not only in the traditional and well-established applications based on the strength and refractory nature of these materials such as cutting tools and abrasives, but also in new and promising fields such as electronics and optoelectronics.

Readership

Production and research and development personnel in the carbides and nitrides industry

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction 1.0 Historical Perspective and Present Status of Refractory Carbides and Nitrides 2.0 Carbides and Nitrides as Refractory Materials 3.0 Book Objectives 4.0 Book Organization 5.0 Glossary and Metric Conversion Guide 6.0 Background Reading
  2. The Refractory Carbides 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Definition and Classification of Carbides 3.0 Carbide Formation and Electronegativity 4.0 Carbide Formation and Atom Size 5.0 The Atomic Bonding of Carbides 6.0 General Characteristics of Carbides References
  3. Interstitial Carbides, Structure and Composition 1.0 Definition and General Characteristics of Interstitial Carbides 2.0 Electronic Structure of Carbon 3.0 The Early Transition Metals 4.0 Crystal Structures 5.0 Atomic Structure of Interstitial Carbides 6.0 Crystalline Structure and Composition of Interstitial Carbides 7.0 Atomic Bonding of Interstitial Carbides 8.0 Interstitial Carbides as Defect Structures 9.0 General Review of the Properties of Interstitial Carbides References
  4. Carbides of Group IV: Titanium, Zirconium, and Hafnium Carbides 1.0 General Characteristics of Group IV Carbides 2.0 Physical and Thermal Properties of Group IV Carbides 3.0 Electrical Properties of Group IV Carbides 4.0 Mechanical Properties of Group IV Carbides 5.0 Chemical Properties of Group IV Carbides 6.0 Characteristics and Properties of Titanium Carbide 7.0 Characteristics and Properties of Zirconium Carbide 8.0 Characteristics and Properties of Hafnium Carbide References
  5. Carbides of Group V: Vanadium, Niobium and Tantalum Carbides 1.0 General Characteristics of Group V Carbides 2.0 Physical and Thermal Properties of Group V Carbides 3.0 Electrical Properties of Group V Carbides 4.0 Mechanical Properties of Group V Carbides 5.0 Chemical Properties of Group V Carbides 6.0 Characteristics and Properties of Vanadium Carbide 7.0 Characteristics and Properties of Niobium Carbide 8.0 Characteristics and Properties of Tantalum Carbide References
  6. Carbides of Group VI: Chromium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten Carbides 1.0 General Characteristics of Group VI Carbides 2.0 Physical and Thermal Properties of Group VI Carbides 3.0 Electrical Properties of Group VI Carbides 4.0 Mechanical Properties of Group VI Carbides 5.0 Chemical Properties of Group VI Carbides 6.0 Characteristics and Properties of Chromium Carbide 7.0 Characteristics and Properties of Molybdenum Carbide 8.0 Characteristics and Properties of Tungsten Carbide References
  7. Covalent Carbides: Structure and Composition 1.0 General Characteristics of Covalent Carbides 2.0 Atomic Structure of Carbon, Boron, and Silicon 3.0 Structure and Composition of Silicon Carbide 4.0 Structure and Composition of Boron Carbide References
  8. Characteristics and Properties of Silicon Carbide and Boron Carbide 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Characteristics and Properties of Silicon Carbide 3.0 Characteristics and Properties of Boron Carbide 4.0 Physical and Thermal Properties of the Covalent Carbides 5.0 Electrical and Semiconductor Properties 6.0 Mechanical Properties 7.0 Nuclear Properties 8.0 Summary of Fabrication Processes 9.0 Summary of Applications and Industrial Importance References
  9. The Refractory Nitrides 1.0 Introduction 2.0 General Characteristics of Nitrides 3.0 Factors Controlling Nitride Formation 4.0 General Characteristics of Nitrides References
  10. Interstitial Nitrides: Structure and Composition 1.0 Definition and General Characteristics of Interstitial Nitrides 2.0 Atomic Structure of Nitrogen 3.0 Atomic Structure of Interstitial Nitrides 4.0 Composition and Crystalline Structure of Interstitial Nitrides 5.0 Atomic Bonding of Interstitial Nitrides References
  11. Interstitial Nitrides: Properties and General Characteristics 1.0 General Properties of Interstitial Nitrides 2.0 Physical and Thermal Properties of Interstitial Nitrides 3.0 Electrical Properties of Interstitial Nitrides 4.0 Mechanical Properties of Interstitial Nitrides 5.0 Chemical Properties of Interstitial Nitrides 6.0 Titanium Nitride: Summary of Properties 7.0 Zirconium Nitride: Summary of Properties 8.0 Hafnium Nitride: Summary of Properties 9.0 Vanadium Nitride: Summary of Properties 10.0 Niobium Nitride: Summary of Properties 11.0 Tantalum Nitride: Summary of Properties References
  12. Covalent Nitrides: Composition and Structure 1.0 General Characteristics of Covalent Nitrides 2.0 Atomic Structure of Nitrogen, Boron, Aluminum, and Silicon 3.0 Composition and Structure of Boron Nitride 4.0 Composition and Structure of Aluminum Nitride 5.0 Composition and Structure of Silicon Nitride References
  13. Covalent Nitrides: Properties and General Characteristics 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Physical Properties of the Covalent Nitrides 3.0 Thermal and Electrical Properties of Covalent Nitrides 4.0 Mechanical Properties of Covalent Nitrides 5.0 Chemical Properties of Covalent Nitrides 6.0 Characteristics and Properties of Boron Nitride 7.0 Characteristics and Properties of Aluminum Nitride 8.0 Characteristics and Properties of Silicon Nitride 9.0 Summary of Fabrication Processes 10.0 Summary of Applications and Industrial Importance References
  14. Processing of Refractory Carbides and Nitrides (Powder, Bulk, and Fibers) 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Production of Refractory Carbide and Nitride Powders 3.0 Production of Bulk/Monolithic Shapes of Refractory Carbides and Nitrides 4.0 Fiber Production 5.0 Whisker Production References
  15. Processing of Refractory Carbides and Nitrides (Coatings) 1.0 Coating Processes 2.0 General Characteristics of Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) 3.0 The CVD of Refractory Carbides 4.0 The CVD of Refractory Nitrides 5.0 Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) 6.0 Evaporation 7.0 Sputtering 8.0 Ion Plating 9.0 Thermal Spray References
  16. Applications of Refractory Carbides and Nitrides 1.0 Overview of Applications of Refractory Carbides and Nitrides 2.0 Automotive and Aerospace Applications 3.0 General Industrial Applications: Machinery and Equipment 4.0 Cutting and Grinding Tools 5.0 Armor Applications 6.0 Nuclear and Radiation Applications 7.0 Electronic and Optical Applications References Appendix: Conversion Guide Index

Details

No. of pages:
362
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1996
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815517702
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815513926

About the Author

Hugh O. Pierson

Hugh Pierson is a private consultant in Chemical Vapor Deposition. He was the head of the Deposition

Affiliations and Expertise

Sandia National Laboratories (retired)

Reviews

"A useful book for materials scientists and graduate students." --High Tech Ceramics News

Ratings and Reviews

