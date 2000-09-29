Handbook of Medical Imaging

Table of Contents

I Enhancement

1 Fundamental Enhancement Techniques Raman B. Paranjape 2 Adaptive Image Filtering Carl-Fredrik Westin, Hans Knutsson, and Ron Kikinis 3 Enhancement by Multiscale Nonlinear Operators Andrew Laine and Walter Huda 4 Medical Image Enhancement with Hybrid Filters Wei Qian

II Segmentation

5 Overview and Fundamentals of Medical Image Segmentation Jadwiga Rogowska 6 Image Segmentation by Fuzzy Clustering: Methods and Issues Melanie A. Sutton, James C. Bezdek, Tobias C. Cahoon 7 Segmentation with Neural Networks Axel Wismüller, Frank Vietze, and Dominik R. Dersch 8 Deformable Models Tim McInerney and Demetri Terzopoulos 9 Shape Constraints in Deformable Models Lawrence H. Staib, Xiaolan Zeng, James S. Duncan, Robert T. Schultz, and Amit Chakraborty 10 Gradient Vector Flow Deformable Models Chenyang Xu and Jerry L. Prince 11 Fully Automated Hybrid Segmentation of the Brain M. Stella Atkins and Blair T. Mackiewich 12 Volumetric Segmentation Alberto F. Goldszal and Dzung L. Pham 13 Partial Volume Segmentation with Voxel Histograms David H. Laidlaw, Kurt W. Fleischer, and Alan H. Barr

III Quantification

14 Two-Dimensional Shape and Texture Quantification Isaac Bankman 15 Texture Analysis in Three Dimensions as a Cue to Medical Diagnosis Vassili A. Kovalev and Maria Petrou 16 Computational Neuroanatomy Using Shape Transformation Christos Davatzikos 17 Arterial Tree Morphometry Roger Johnson 18 Image-Based Computational Biomechanics of the Musculoskeletal System Edmund Y. Chao, N. Inoue, J.J. Elias, and F.J. Frassica 19 Three-Dimensional Bone Angle Quantification Jens A. Richolt, Nobuhiko Hata, Michael B. Millis, and Ron Kikinis 20 Database Selection and Feature Extraction for Neural Networks Bin Zheng 21 Quantitative Image Analysis for Estimation of Breast Cancer Risk Martin J. Yaffe, Jeffrey W. Byng, and Norman F. Boyd 22 Classification of Breast Lesions in Mammograms Yulei Jiang 23 Quantitative Analysis of Cardiac Function Osman Ratib 24 Image Processing and Analysis in Tagged Cardiac MRI William S. Kerwin, Nael F. Osman, and Jerry L. Prince 25 Image Interpolation and Resampling Philippe Thévenaz, Thierry Blu, and Michael Unser

IV Registration

26 The Physical Basis of Spatial Distortions in Magnetic Resonance Images Peter Jezzard 27 Physical and Biological Bases of Spatial Distortions in Positron Emission Tomography Images Magnus Dahlbom and Henry Huang 28 Biological Underpinnings of Anatomic Consistency and Variability in the Human Brain N. Tzourio-Mazoyer, F. Crivello, M. Joliot, and B. Mazoyer 29 Spatial Transformation Models Roger P. Woods 30 Validation of Registration Accuracy Roger P. Woods 31 Landmark-based Registration Using Features Identified Through Differential Geometry Xavier Pennec, Nicholas Ayache, and Jean-Philippe Thirion 32 Registration of Contours Using Chamfer Matching Marcel Van Herk 33 Within-Modality Registration Using Intensity-Based Cost Functions Roger P. Woods 34 Across-Modality Registration Using Intensity-Based Cost Functions Derek L.G. Hill and David J. Hawkes 35 Talairach Space as a Tool for Intersubject Standardization in the Brain Jack L. Lancaster and Peter T. Fox 36 Warping Strategies for Intersubject Registration Paul Thompson and Arthur W. Toga 37 Optimizing the Resampling of Registered Images William F. Eddy and Terence K. Young 38 Clinical Applications of Image Registration Robert Knowlton 39 Registration for Image-Guided Surgery Eric Grimson and Ron Kikinis 40 Image Registration and the Construction of Multidimensional Brain Atlases Arthur W. Toga and Paul Thompson

V Visualization

41 Visualization Pathways in Biomedicine Meiyappan Solaiyappan 42 Three-Dimensional Visualization in Medicine and Biology Richard A. Robb 43 Volume Visualization in Medicine Arie E. Kaufman 44 Fast Isosurface Extraction Methods for Large Image Data Sets Yarden Livnat, Steven G. Parker, and Christopher R. Johnson 45 Morphometric Methods for Virtual Endoscopy Ronald M. Summers

VI Compression Storage and Communication

46 Fundamentals and Standards of Compression and Communication Steve P. Yanek, Quentin E. Dolecek, Robert L. Holland, and Joan E. Fetter 47 Medical Image Archive and Retrieval Albert Wong and Shyh-Liang Lou 48 Image Standardization in PACS Ewa Pietka 49 Quality Evaluation for Compressed Medical Images: Fundamentals Pamela Cosman, Robert Gray, and Richard Olshen 50 Quality Evaluation for Compressed Medical Images: Diagnostic Accuracy Pamela Cosman, Robert Gray, and Richard Olshen 51 Quality Evaluation for Compressed Medical Images: Statistical Issues Pamela Cosman, Robert Gray, and Richard Olshen 52 Three-Dimensional Image Compression with Wavelet Transforms Jun Wang and H.K. Huang 53 Medical Image Processing and Analysis Software Thomas S. Spisz and Isaac Bankman

