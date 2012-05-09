Handbook of Environmental Engineering Assessment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123884442, 9780123884459

Handbook of Environmental Engineering Assessment

1st Edition

Strategy, Planning, and Management

Authors: Ravi Jain Lloyd Urban Harold Balbach M. Diana Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780123884459
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123884442
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th May 2012
Page Count: 784
Description

This is one of the most comprehensive books on complex subjects of environmental engineering assessment and planning. Addressing these issues requires an understanding of technical, economic, and policy perspectives; based upon extensive research and practical experience of the authors, these perspectives are thoughtfully and clearly presented.

Covered in this book are subjects related to environmental engineering and planning which include environmental laws and regulations, international perspectives on environmental analysis engineering and planning, economic and social impact analysis, public participation, and energy and environmental implications of major public works and private projects. Contemporary issues ranging from climate change to ecorisk and sustainability are covered in a special section as well.

Under Contemporary Challenges are environmental issues that have received considerable public support and concern; they include: climate change, acid rain, deforestation, endangered species, biodiversity, ecorisk, cultural resources, and sustainability. For most of these issues, there are scientific agreements and disagreements; there are many uncertainties, thus views differ widely. These topics are discussed in considerable detail. Notwithstanding uncertainties and differing views on such topics, all of this information is put in a policy context such that progress towards addressing these contemporary challenges can be made while consensus on the nature and extent of the problem and resultant solutions are being developed.

The book provides considerable information about many timeless issues. These issues range from resources needed for sustaining the quality of life on the planet: air resources to natural resources. Specifically covered are: air, water, land, ecology, sound/noise, human aspects, economics, and resources. For each of these areas, some of the key elements are described so that one can effectively manage complex environmental engineering and planning requirements. Each of the elements are clearly defined and other information, such as how human activities affect the element, source of affects, variable to be measured, how such variables can be measured, data sources, and evaluation and interpretation of data, etc. are provided. Material presented provides a rich source of information so the reader can efficiently and effectively use it to make meaningful environmental engineering, planning, and management decisions.

  • Help with every aspect of analyzing the environmental implications of a project
  • Complete coverage of current approaches, practices, procedures, documentations, regulations, and issues related to environmental engineering and planning
  • Step-by-step directions for preparing environmental impact analysis, and environmental reports
  • Valuable expert advice on international perspectives, public participation, social and environmental impacts
  • A comprehensive write-up on contemporary issues ranging from climate change to sustainability
  • A comprehensive description and analysis of timeless issues ranging from air resources to natural resources

Environmental Engineers, Civil Engineers, Environmental Engineering Technicians and Civil Engineering Technicians

Table of Contents

Preface

About the Authors

Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter One. Environmental Assessment in Engineering and Planning

1.1 What Is Environmental Assessment?

1.2 Engineering and Planning Issues

1.3 Why Environmental Assessment Is Needed

1.4 Who Prepares Environmental Assessment and Planning Documents?

1.5 Integrating Art, Science, Strategy, and Management Issues

1.6 Discussion and Study Questions

Chapter Two. Environmental Laws and Regulations

2.1 Rationale for Environmental Legislation and Regulations

2.2 Shortcomings of Environmental Legislation and Regulations

2.3 Legislative Data Systems

2.4 Overview of Federal Environmental Legislation

2.5 Trends in Environmental Legislation and Regulations

2.6 Discussion and Study Questions

Chapter Three. National Environmental Policy Act

3.1 Elements of NEPA

3.2 Judicial Review

3.3 Effects of NEPA

3.4 Implementation of NEPA

3.5 Council on Environmental Quality

3.6 Executive Orders and Agency Response

3.7 State Environmental Policy Acts

3.8 NEPA and Agency Planning

3.9 Discussion and Study Questions

Chapter Four. Environmental Documents and CEQ Regulations

4.1 Function and Purpose of the NEPA Assessment Process

4.2 NEPA Regulations

4.3 Environmental Documents

4.4 Application of Environmental Documentation Process

4.5 EIS Format and Content

4.6 Preparing and Processing the EA or EIS

4.7 Timing of Agency Action

4.8 Tiering

4.9 Mitigation

4.10 General Considerations in EIS Preparation

4.11 Case Studies

4.12 Discussion and Study Questions

Chapter Five. Elements of Environmental Assessment and Planning

5.1 Agency Activities

5.2 Environmental Attributes

5.3 Determining Environmental Impact

5.4 Reporting Findings

5.5 Using Information Technology to Aid in the NEPA Process

5.6 Discussion and Study Questions

Chapter Six. Environmental Assessment Methodologies

6.1 Choosing a Methodology

6.2 Categorizing Methodologies

6.3 Review Criteria

6.4 Methodology Descriptions

6.5 Methodology Review

6.6 Future Directions

6.7 Discussion and Study Questions

Chapter Seven. Generalized Approach for Environmental Assessment

7.1 Agency Activities

7.2 Environmental Attributes

7.3 Institutional Constraints

7.4 Environmental Setting

7.5 System

7.6 Output

7.7 Rationale for a Computer-Based System

7.8 Discussion and Study Questions

Chapter Eight. Procedure for Reviewing Environmental Impact Statements

8.1 Types of EIS Review

8.2 General Considerations in EIS Review

8.3 EIS Review Procedures

8.4 Approaches to Systematic EIS Review

8.5 Review Comments

8.6 Summary

8.7 Discussion and Study Questions

Chapter Nine. International Perspectives on Environmental Assessment, Engineering, and Planning

9.1 International Implications of NEPA

9.2 Future NEPA Trends

9.3 Environmental Impact Assessment in Other Countries

9.4 EIA in Selected Countries

9.5 Limitations to EIA Effectiveness in Developing Countries

9.6 EIA in Asia and the Pacific

9.7 EIA in Latin America

9.8 EIA in Canada

9.9 EIA in Europe

9.10 EIA in India

9.11 International Aid Organizations

9.12 Discussion and Study Questions

Chapter Ten. Economic and Social Impact Analysis

10.1 Socioeconomic Assessment within NEPA

10.2 Economic Impact Analysis

10.3 Economic Models

10.4 Future Direction for Economic Impact Analysis

10.5 Social Impact Assessment

10.6 Social Impact Analysis Methods

10.7 Assembling the Socioeconomic Impact Assessment

10.8 Problem Areas

10.9 Environmental Justice

10.10 Conclusions

10.11 Discussion and Study Questions

Chapter Eleven. Public Participation

11.1 Beginnings

11.2 Early American Experiences in Public Participation

11.3 Alternative Terminology

11.4 Public Involvement Requirements within NEPA

11.5 What Is the Public?

11.6 What Is Participation?

11.7 Contemporary Experience in Public Participation

11.8 Getting Input from the Public

11.9 Commenting on the Draft EIS—A Special Case of Public Participation

11.10 Case Studies

11.11 Application of Public Input

11.12 Participation in Developing Regulations

11.13 An Effective Public Participation Program

11.14 Benefits of an Effective Public Participation Program

11.15 Response to Public Participation Format Variations

11.16 Public Participation and the Digital Revolution

11.17 Internet Capability to Support Public Participation

11.18 Discussion and Study Questions

Chapter Twelve. Energy and Environmental Implications

12.1 Energy as a Resource

12.2 Fuel Alternatives and Development of Supplies—Environmental Considerations

12.3 Energy Costs of Pollution Control

12.4 Energy Aspects of Recycling Materials

12.5 Discussion and Study Questions

Chapter Thirteen. Contemporary Issues in Environmental Assessment

13.1 Climate Change

13.2 Acid Rain

13.3 Deforestation

13.4 Endangered Species and NEPA

13.5 Biodiversity

13.6 Cultural Resources

13.7 Ecorisk

13.8 Cumulative Impacts

13.9 Indirect Impacts

13.10 How Are These Contemporary Issues Different?

13.11 Discussion and Study Questions

APPENDIX A. National Environmental Policy Act

The National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, as Amended

Purpose

The Environmental Quality Improvement Act, as Amended

APPENDIX B. Attribute Descriptor Package

Air

Further Reading

Water

Land

Ecology

Sound

Human Aspects

Economics

Resources

APPENDIX C. A Step-by-Step Procedure for Preparing Environmental Assessments and Statements

Step 1. Define the Action

Step 2. Develop Alternatives

Step 3. Identify Relevant Project Activities

Step 4. Examine Attributes Likely to Be Affected

Step 5. Solicit Public Concerns

Step 6. Re-evaluate Identification of Activities and Attributes

Step 7. Evaluate Impacts Using Descriptor Package and Worksheets

Step 8. Summarize Impacts

Step 9. Review Other Alternatives

Step 10. Analyze Findings

Step 11. Prepare Assessment Document

Step 12. Review and Process Document

APPENDIX D. Regulations for Implementing Procedural Provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act

Part 1500—purpose, policy, and mandate

Part 1501—nepa and agency planning

Part 1502—environmental impact statement

Part 1503—commenting

Part 1504—predecision referrals to the council of proposed federal actions determined to be environmentally unsatisfactory

Part 1505—nepa and agency decision making

Part 1506—other requirements of nepa

Part 1507—agency compliance

Part 1508—terminology and index

References

Index

Ravi Jain

Ravi Jain is Dean and Professor of the School of Engineering and Computer Science, University of the Pacific, Stockton, California. He received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in Civil Engineering from California State University, and a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from Texas Tech. He studied public administration and public policy at Harvard, earning an M.P.A. degree and did additional graduate studies at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Dean and Professor Emeritus, School of Engineering and Computer Science, University of the Pacific, Stockton, CA, USA

Lloyd Urban

Former Director, Water Resources Center, Professor of Civil Engineering, Texas Tech University

Harold Balbach

Senior Research Scientist, U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center

M. Diana Webb

Former Leader, Ecology Group, and Director, Policy Office, Los Alamos National Laboratory

