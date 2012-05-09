Handbook of Environmental Engineering Assessment
1st Edition
Strategy, Planning, and Management
Description
This is one of the most comprehensive books on complex subjects of environmental engineering assessment and planning. Addressing these issues requires an understanding of technical, economic, and policy perspectives; based upon extensive research and practical experience of the authors, these perspectives are thoughtfully and clearly presented.
Covered in this book are subjects related to environmental engineering and planning which include environmental laws and regulations, international perspectives on environmental analysis engineering and planning, economic and social impact analysis, public participation, and energy and environmental implications of major public works and private projects. Contemporary issues ranging from climate change to ecorisk and sustainability are covered in a special section as well.
Under Contemporary Challenges are environmental issues that have received considerable public support and concern; they include: climate change, acid rain, deforestation, endangered species, biodiversity, ecorisk, cultural resources, and sustainability. For most of these issues, there are scientific agreements and disagreements; there are many uncertainties, thus views differ widely. These topics are discussed in considerable detail. Notwithstanding uncertainties and differing views on such topics, all of this information is put in a policy context such that progress towards addressing these contemporary challenges can be made while consensus on the nature and extent of the problem and resultant solutions are being developed.
The book provides considerable information about many timeless issues. These issues range from resources needed for sustaining the quality of life on the planet: air resources to natural resources. Specifically covered are: air, water, land, ecology, sound/noise, human aspects, economics, and resources. For each of these areas, some of the key elements are described so that one can effectively manage complex environmental engineering and planning requirements. Each of the elements are clearly defined and other information, such as how human activities affect the element, source of affects, variable to be measured, how such variables can be measured, data sources, and evaluation and interpretation of data, etc. are provided. Material presented provides a rich source of information so the reader can efficiently and effectively use it to make meaningful environmental engineering, planning, and management decisions.
Key Features
- Help with every aspect of analyzing the environmental implications of a project
- Complete coverage of current approaches, practices, procedures, documentations, regulations, and issues related to environmental engineering and planning
- Step-by-step directions for preparing environmental impact analysis, and environmental reports
- Valuable expert advice on international perspectives, public participation, social and environmental impacts
- A comprehensive write-up on contemporary issues ranging from climate change to sustainability
- A comprehensive description and analysis of timeless issues ranging from air resources to natural resources
Readership
Environmental Engineers, Civil Engineers, Environmental Engineering Technicians and Civil Engineering Technicians
Table of Contents
Preface
About the Authors
Abbreviations and Acronyms
Chapter One. Environmental Assessment in Engineering and Planning
1.1 What Is Environmental Assessment?
1.2 Engineering and Planning Issues
1.3 Why Environmental Assessment Is Needed
1.4 Who Prepares Environmental Assessment and Planning Documents?
1.5 Integrating Art, Science, Strategy, and Management Issues
1.6 Discussion and Study Questions
Chapter Two. Environmental Laws and Regulations
2.1 Rationale for Environmental Legislation and Regulations
2.2 Shortcomings of Environmental Legislation and Regulations
2.3 Legislative Data Systems
2.4 Overview of Federal Environmental Legislation
2.5 Trends in Environmental Legislation and Regulations
2.6 Discussion and Study Questions
Chapter Three. National Environmental Policy Act
3.1 Elements of NEPA
3.2 Judicial Review
3.3 Effects of NEPA
3.4 Implementation of NEPA
3.5 Council on Environmental Quality
3.6 Executive Orders and Agency Response
3.7 State Environmental Policy Acts
3.8 NEPA and Agency Planning
3.9 Discussion and Study Questions
Chapter Four. Environmental Documents and CEQ Regulations
4.1 Function and Purpose of the NEPA Assessment Process
4.2 NEPA Regulations
4.3 Environmental Documents
4.4 Application of Environmental Documentation Process
4.5 EIS Format and Content
4.6 Preparing and Processing the EA or EIS
4.7 Timing of Agency Action
4.8 Tiering
4.9 Mitigation
4.10 General Considerations in EIS Preparation
4.11 Case Studies
4.12 Discussion and Study Questions
Chapter Five. Elements of Environmental Assessment and Planning
5.1 Agency Activities
5.2 Environmental Attributes
5.3 Determining Environmental Impact
5.4 Reporting Findings
5.5 Using Information Technology to Aid in the NEPA Process
5.6 Discussion and Study Questions
Chapter Six. Environmental Assessment Methodologies
6.1 Choosing a Methodology
6.2 Categorizing Methodologies
6.3 Review Criteria
6.4 Methodology Descriptions
6.5 Methodology Review
6.6 Future Directions
6.7 Discussion and Study Questions
Chapter Seven. Generalized Approach for Environmental Assessment
7.1 Agency Activities
7.2 Environmental Attributes
7.3 Institutional Constraints
7.4 Environmental Setting
7.5 System
7.6 Output
7.7 Rationale for a Computer-Based System
7.8 Discussion and Study Questions
Chapter Eight. Procedure for Reviewing Environmental Impact Statements
8.1 Types of EIS Review
8.2 General Considerations in EIS Review
8.3 EIS Review Procedures
8.4 Approaches to Systematic EIS Review
8.5 Review Comments
8.6 Summary
8.7 Discussion and Study Questions
Chapter Nine. International Perspectives on Environmental Assessment, Engineering, and Planning
9.1 International Implications of NEPA
9.2 Future NEPA Trends
9.3 Environmental Impact Assessment in Other Countries
9.4 EIA in Selected Countries
9.5 Limitations to EIA Effectiveness in Developing Countries
9.6 EIA in Asia and the Pacific
9.7 EIA in Latin America
9.8 EIA in Canada
9.9 EIA in Europe
9.10 EIA in India
9.11 International Aid Organizations
9.12 Discussion and Study Questions
Chapter Ten. Economic and Social Impact Analysis
10.1 Socioeconomic Assessment within NEPA
10.2 Economic Impact Analysis
10.3 Economic Models
10.4 Future Direction for Economic Impact Analysis
10.5 Social Impact Assessment
10.6 Social Impact Analysis Methods
10.7 Assembling the Socioeconomic Impact Assessment
10.8 Problem Areas
10.9 Environmental Justice
10.10 Conclusions
10.11 Discussion and Study Questions
Chapter Eleven. Public Participation
11.1 Beginnings
11.2 Early American Experiences in Public Participation
11.3 Alternative Terminology
11.4 Public Involvement Requirements within NEPA
11.5 What Is the Public?
11.6 What Is Participation?
11.7 Contemporary Experience in Public Participation
11.8 Getting Input from the Public
11.9 Commenting on the Draft EIS—A Special Case of Public Participation
11.10 Case Studies
11.11 Application of Public Input
11.12 Participation in Developing Regulations
11.13 An Effective Public Participation Program
11.14 Benefits of an Effective Public Participation Program
11.15 Response to Public Participation Format Variations
11.16 Public Participation and the Digital Revolution
11.17 Internet Capability to Support Public Participation
11.18 Discussion and Study Questions
Chapter Twelve. Energy and Environmental Implications
12.1 Energy as a Resource
12.2 Fuel Alternatives and Development of Supplies—Environmental Considerations
12.3 Energy Costs of Pollution Control
12.4 Energy Aspects of Recycling Materials
12.5 Discussion and Study Questions
Chapter Thirteen. Contemporary Issues in Environmental Assessment
13.1 Climate Change
13.2 Acid Rain
13.3 Deforestation
13.4 Endangered Species and NEPA
13.5 Biodiversity
13.6 Cultural Resources
13.7 Ecorisk
13.8 Cumulative Impacts
13.9 Indirect Impacts
13.10 How Are These Contemporary Issues Different?
13.11 Discussion and Study Questions
APPENDIX A. National Environmental Policy Act
The National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, as Amended
Purpose
The Environmental Quality Improvement Act, as Amended
APPENDIX B. Attribute Descriptor Package
Air
Further Reading
Water
Land
Ecology
Sound
Human Aspects
Economics
Resources
APPENDIX C. A Step-by-Step Procedure for Preparing Environmental Assessments and Statements
Step 1. Define the Action
Step 2. Develop Alternatives
Step 3. Identify Relevant Project Activities
Step 4. Examine Attributes Likely to Be Affected
Step 5. Solicit Public Concerns
Step 6. Re-evaluate Identification of Activities and Attributes
Step 7. Evaluate Impacts Using Descriptor Package and Worksheets
Step 8. Summarize Impacts
Step 9. Review Other Alternatives
Step 10. Analyze Findings
Step 11. Prepare Assessment Document
Step 12. Review and Process Document
APPENDIX D. Regulations for Implementing Procedural Provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act
Part 1500—purpose, policy, and mandate
Part 1501—nepa and agency planning
Part 1502—environmental impact statement
Part 1503—commenting
Part 1504—predecision referrals to the council of proposed federal actions determined to be environmentally unsatisfactory
Part 1505—nepa and agency decision making
Part 1506—other requirements of nepa
Part 1507—agency compliance
Part 1508—terminology and index
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2012
- Published:
- 9th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123884459
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123884442
About the Author
Ravi Jain
Ravi Jain is Dean and Professor of the School of Engineering and Computer Science, University of the Pacific, Stockton, California. He received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in Civil Engineering from California State University, and a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from Texas Tech. He studied public administration and public policy at Harvard, earning an M.P.A. degree and did additional graduate studies at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean and Professor Emeritus, School of Engineering and Computer Science, University of the Pacific, Stockton, CA, USA
Lloyd Urban
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Director, Water Resources Center, Professor of Civil Engineering, Texas Tech University
Harold Balbach
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Scientist, U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center
M. Diana Webb
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Leader, Ecology Group, and Director, Policy Office, Los Alamos National Laboratory