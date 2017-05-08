Handbook of Coffee Processing By-Products
1st Edition
Sustainable Applications
Description
Handbook of Coffee Processing By-Products: Sustainable Applications presents alternative and sustainable solutions for coffee processing by-products and specifies their industrial potential, both as a source for the recovery of bioactive compounds and their reutilization in the pharmaceutical, biotechnological, food, biotechnology, and cosmetic industries, also covering environmental and agronomic applications. This book addresses key topics specific to sustainable management in the coffee industry, placing an emphasis on integrated solutions for the valorization and upgrade of coffee processing by-products, biorefinery, and different techniques for the separation, extraction, recovery and formulation of polyphenols.
Key Features
- Specifies potential for the use of by-products as a source for the recovery of bioactive compounds and their reutilization in the pharmaceutical, biotechnological, food, biotechnology and cosmetic industries
- Places emphasis on integrated solutions for the valorization and upgrade of coffee processing by-products, biorefinery, and different techniques for the separation, extraction, recovery and formulation of polyphenols
Readership
Researchers, specialists, chemical engineers and professionals working in the food and coffee processing industry. New product developers in the food and agricultural industry. Graduate and post-graduate students taking courses in agricultural or food engineering, food waste management, and/or valorization and sustainability
Table of Contents
- State of the art in coffee processing by-products
Rita Alves
2. The health components of coffee processing by-products
Marjorie A. Jones
3. The biorefinery concept for the industrial valorization of coffee processing by-products
Carlos Ariel Cardona Alzate, Valentina Aristizabal Marulanda and Yessica Chacon Perez
4. Extraction and formulation of bioactive compounds
Ana Belscak-Cvitanovic
5. Emerging technologies for the recovery of valuable compounds from coffee processing by-products
Carlos Manuel
6. Applications of recovered bioactive compounds in food products
M.D. del Castillo, A. Iriondo-DeHond, N. Martinez-Saez, B. Fernandez-Gomez, M. Iriondo-DeHond, J.-R. Zhou
7. Applications of recovered bioactive compounds in cosmetics and other products
Francisca Rodrigues
8. Biotechnological applications of coffee processing by-products
Whasley Ferreira Duarte
9. Environmental applications of coffee processing by-products
Mejdi Jeguirim, Lionel Limousy, Madona Labaki
10. Biochar production from the pyrolysis of exhausted coffee residue
Wen-Tien Tsai
11. Energy applications of coffee processing by-products
Lionel Limousy, Mejdi Jeguirim, Madona Labaki
12. Vermicomposting of spent SCG and CS
Jorge Domínguez and Juan Carlos Sanchez-Hernandez
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 8th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128112915
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128112908
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Galanakis is a dynamic and interdisciplinary scientist with a fast-expanding work that balances between food and environment, industry and academia. His research targets mainly the separation and recovery of functional macro- and micro-molecules from different food by-products, as well as their implementation as additives in food and other products. He is the research & innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and the coordinator of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association (Vienna, Austria). He serves as an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International, whereas he has published dozens research articles, reviews, monographs and conference proceedings. He has edited 4 books entitled "Food Waste Recovery" (Academic Press, 2015), "Innovation Strategies in the Food Industry" (Academic Press, 2016), “Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components” (Academic Press, 2017) and “Olive Mill Waste” (Academic Press, 2017).
Follow Dr. Galanakis via Twitter, LinkedIn, ResearchGate or Blog. Join his open discussion forums at the Food Waste Recovery & Innovation 2020 LinkedIn group or the Food Waste Recovery FB Page.
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece