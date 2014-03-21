Gynecologic Ultrasound: A Problem-Based Approach - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437737943, 9780323277228

Gynecologic Ultrasound: A Problem-Based Approach

1st Edition

Authors: Beryl Benacerraf Steven Goldstein Yvette Groszmann
eBook ISBN: 9780323277228
eBook ISBN: 9780323313667
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437737943
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st March 2014
Page Count: 296
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

For pelvic symptoms, ultrasound is the initial imaging modality of choice in todays cost-conscious climate. Employing a practical, problem-based approach Gynecologic Ultrasound is the only medical reference that provides a stepwise method in the diagnosis of gynecological abnormalities. Abundantly illustrated and easily accessible, it is an ideal resource for a clinical setting.

"This excellent text is intended for a wide range of health professionals who perform and/or deal with pelvic ultrasound." Reviewed by Dr Roger Moshy, Consultant Radiologist, Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Nov 2014

"...an excellent text, well-illustrated and well worth having in any library." Reviewed by RAD Magazine, Dec 2014

Key Features

  • Expedite and confirm diagnosis of gynecological abnormalities.  An easily accessible format—organized by both entity and differential diagnosis—facilitates searches and zeroing in on the one correct entity.

  • Master the nuances of using ultrasound through the visual instruction of more than 600 clear images including 3D and Doppler – important and necessary tools for pelvic ultrasound.

  • Glean all essential, up-to-date, need-to-know information about Mullerian Duct Abnormality, Endometriosis, Ovarian cancer, and Uterine Sarcoma as well as normal pelvic ultrasound and common normal variants.

  • Consult this reference where and when you need it at Expert Consult.

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323277228
eBook ISBN:
9780323313667
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437737943

About the Author

Beryl Benacerraf

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology, and Radiology, Harvard Medical School; Director of Vincent Memorial Hospital, Obstetrical Ultrasound Division, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Steven Goldstein

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY

Yvette Groszmann

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Instructor in Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Reviews

"This excellent text is intended for a wide range of health professionals who perform and/or deal with pelvic ultrasound.

It is ideal for all of us as an Aide-mémoire. It is also useful for those who only just want a quick look to understand images that is being presented to them. I suspect however that the experienced sonographers will have outgrown the book very quickly and may not need to look at it again".

Reviewed by: Dr Roger Moshy, Consultant Radiologist, Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust    Date: Nov 2014

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.