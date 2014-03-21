Gynecologic Ultrasound: A Problem-Based Approach
1st Edition
Description
For pelvic symptoms, ultrasound is the initial imaging modality of choice in todays cost-conscious climate. Employing a practical, problem-based approach Gynecologic Ultrasound is the only medical reference that provides a stepwise method in the diagnosis of gynecological abnormalities. Abundantly illustrated and easily accessible, it is an ideal resource for a clinical setting.
"...an excellent text, well-illustrated and well worth having in any library." Reviewed by RAD Magazine, Dec 2014
Key Features
- Expedite and confirm diagnosis of gynecological abnormalities. An easily accessible format—organized by both entity and differential diagnosis—facilitates searches and zeroing in on the one correct entity.
- Master the nuances of using ultrasound through the visual instruction of more than 600 clear images including 3D and Doppler – important and necessary tools for pelvic ultrasound.
- Glean all essential, up-to-date, need-to-know information about Mullerian Duct Abnormality, Endometriosis, Ovarian cancer, and Uterine Sarcoma as well as normal pelvic ultrasound and common normal variants.
- Consult this reference where and when you need it at Expert Consult.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 21st March 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277228
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313667
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437737943
About the Author
Beryl Benacerraf
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology, and Radiology, Harvard Medical School; Director of Vincent Memorial Hospital, Obstetrical Ultrasound Division, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
Steven Goldstein
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY
Yvette Groszmann
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Instructor in Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Reviews
"This excellent text is intended for a wide range of health professionals who perform and/or deal with pelvic ultrasound.
It is ideal for all of us as an Aide-mémoire. It is also useful for those who only just want a quick look to understand images that is being presented to them. I suspect however that the experienced sonographers will have outgrown the book very quickly and may not need to look at it again".
Reviewed by: Dr Roger Moshy, Consultant Radiologist, Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Date: Nov 2014