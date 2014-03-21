Gynecologic Ultrasound: A Problem-Based Approach

For pelvic symptoms, ultrasound is the initial imaging modality of choice in todays cost-conscious climate. Employing a practical, problem-based approach Gynecologic Ultrasound is the only medical reference that provides a stepwise method in the diagnosis of gynecological abnormalities. Abundantly illustrated and easily accessible, it is an ideal resource for a clinical setting.

"This excellent text is intended for a wide range of health professionals who perform and/or deal with pelvic ultrasound." Reviewed by Dr Roger Moshy, Consultant Radiologist, Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Nov 2014

"...an excellent text, well-illustrated and well worth having in any library." Reviewed by RAD Magazine, Dec 2014