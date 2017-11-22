1. Introduction

1.1 Green Chemistry: Historical Perspectives and Basic Concepts

2. Chemical Issues of Modern Society

2.1 Environmental Chemistry, Renewable Energy and Global Policy

2.2 Sustainable Synthesis

2.3. Integrating the Principles of Toxicology Into a Chemistry Curriculum

2.4 Effects of Environmental Factors on DNA: damage and mutations

3. Green Chemistry in Practice

3.1. The Natural Atmosphere

3.2. Air Pollution and Air Quality

3.3. Stratospheric Ozone Depletion and Recovery

3.4. The Greenhouse Effect, Aerosols, and Climate Change

3.5. The Chemistry of Natural Waters

3.6. Water Contamination and Pollution

3.7. Contaminants of Emerging Concern, with an Emphasis on Nanomaterials and Pharmaceuticals

3.8. Pollution in the Coastal Zone: A Case Study of Wastewater on Cape Cod, MA

3.9. The Composition of Soils and Sediments

3.10. Heavy Metal Pollution and Remediation

3.11. Application of Green Chemistry in Homogeneous Catalysis

3.12. Heterogeneous Catalysis: A Fundamental Pillar of Sustainable Synthesis

3.13. Phase Transfer Catalysis: a Tool for Environmentally Benign Synthesis

3.14. Biocatalysis: Nature’s Chemical Toolbox

3.15. Organic Solvents in Sustainable Synthesis and Engineering by

3.16. Ionic liquids as novel media and catalysts for electrophilic/onium ion chemistry and metal-mediated reactions

3.17. Solvent-free synthesis of nanoparticles

3.18. Application of Microwaves in Sustainable Organic Synthesis

3.19. Application of Sonochemical Activation in Green Synthesis

3.20. Principles of Electrocatalysis

3.21. Principles of Photochemical Activation toward Artificial Photosynthesis and Organic Transformations

3.22. Biopolymers: biodegradable alternatives to traditional plastics

3.23. Modern Applications of Green Chemistry: Renewable Energy

3.24. From ethanol to biodiesel: a survey of green fuels

3.25. Solar Energy Conversion

3.26. Towards a Sustainable Carbon Cycle: the Methanol Economy

3.27. Natural and Nature-Inspired Synthetic Small Molecule Antioxidants in the Context of Green Chemistry

3.28. The Value-adding Connections between the Management of Eco-innovation and the Principles of Green Chemistry and Engineering

3.29. The International Chemicals Regime: Protecting Health and the Environment