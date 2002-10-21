Glucose Metabolism in the Brain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123668523, 9780080491592

Glucose Metabolism in the Brain, Volume 51

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Donard Dwyer
eBook ISBN: 9780080491592
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123668523
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st October 2002
Page Count: 555
Table of Contents

Introduction:Energy Metabolism in the Brain The Cerebral Glucose-Fatty Acid Cycle: Evolutionary roots, regulation, and (patho)physiological importance Expression, Regulation and Functional Role of Glucose Transporters (GLUTs) in Brain Insulin-Like Growth Factor 1 Promotes Neuronal Glucose Utilization During Brain Development and Repair Processes CNS Sensing and Regulation of Peripheral Glucose Levels Glucose Transporter Protein Syndromes Glucose, Stress, and Hippocampal Neuronal Vulnerability Glucose/Mitochondria in Neurological Conditions Energy Utilization in the Ischemic/Reperfused Brain Diabetes Mellitus and the Central Nervous System Diabetes, the Brain and Behavior:Is there a biological mechanism underlying the association between diabetes and depression Schizophrenia and Diabetes Psychoactive Drugs Affect Glucose Transport and the Regulation of Glucose Metabolism

Description

Regulation of glucose at the biochemical level affects every area of the brain, and has impact from cellular to behavioral brain function. It plays an important role in diseases such as diabetes, stroke, schizophrenia and drug abuse as well as in normal and dysfunctional memory and cognition. This volume represents a thorough examination of all the major issues that are relevant to glucose metabolism by brain cells in relation to disease, combining basic research and clinical findings in a single, indispensable reference.

Key Features

  • Serves as an essential reference on glucose metabolism in the brain
  • Presents authoritative accounts by leading researchers in the field
  • Includes thorough reviews with provocative sections on future directions

Readership

Basic scientists and clinical researchers in neuroscience, neurology and biochemistry

Details

No. of pages:
555
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080491592
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123668523

About the Serial Volume Editors

Donard Dwyer Serial Volume Editor

