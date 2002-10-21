Glucose Metabolism in the Brain, Volume 51
1st Edition
Introduction:Energy Metabolism in the Brain The Cerebral Glucose-Fatty Acid Cycle: Evolutionary roots, regulation, and (patho)physiological importance Expression, Regulation and Functional Role of Glucose Transporters (GLUTs) in Brain Insulin-Like Growth Factor 1 Promotes Neuronal Glucose Utilization During Brain Development and Repair Processes CNS Sensing and Regulation of Peripheral Glucose Levels Glucose Transporter Protein Syndromes Glucose, Stress, and Hippocampal Neuronal Vulnerability Glucose/Mitochondria in Neurological Conditions Energy Utilization in the Ischemic/Reperfused Brain Diabetes Mellitus and the Central Nervous System Diabetes, the Brain and Behavior:Is there a biological mechanism underlying the association between diabetes and depression Schizophrenia and Diabetes Psychoactive Drugs Affect Glucose Transport and the Regulation of Glucose Metabolism
Regulation of glucose at the biochemical level affects every area of the brain, and has impact from cellular to behavioral brain function. It plays an important role in diseases such as diabetes, stroke, schizophrenia and drug abuse as well as in normal and dysfunctional memory and cognition. This volume represents a thorough examination of all the major issues that are relevant to glucose metabolism by brain cells in relation to disease, combining basic research and clinical findings in a single, indispensable reference.
- Serves as an essential reference on glucose metabolism in the brain
- Presents authoritative accounts by leading researchers in the field
- Includes thorough reviews with provocative sections on future directions
Basic scientists and clinical researchers in neuroscience, neurology and biochemistry
