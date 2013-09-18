Global Clinical Trials for Alzheimer's Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124114647, 9780124115309

Global Clinical Trials for Alzheimer's Disease

1st Edition

Design, Implementation, and Standardization

Editors: Menghis Bairu Michael Weiner
eBook ISBN: 9780124115309
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124114647
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th September 2013
Page Count: 432
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
68.99
58.64
107.23
91.15
99.95
84.96
75.95
64.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
99.95
84.96
60.99
51.84
75.95
64.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Global Clinical Trials for Alzheimer’s Disease is a handy one-stop reference for researchers and physicians planning and conducting global clinical trials in this area. This book addresses important considerations that may arise during the successful design and execution of these trials, including site selection, local regulatory issues, pharmacogenomics, ethical matters and much more. Given the saturation of traditional clinical trial markets and the worldwide progression of Alzheimer’s disease, there is a need to focus on clinical trials in emerging markets and developing countries. This book provides you with a practical approach to recognizing the opportunities and tackling the challenges that are present during the planning and execution of global clinical trials for Alzheimer’s disease.

Key Features

  • Written by leading experts with hands-on experience in designing and running global Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases clinical trials
  • A step-by-step guide that provides critical information on the design, conduct and standardization necessary to effectively execute clinical trials and accelerate drug development in this area
  • Includes practical examples, ethical considerations, lessons learned and other valuable tools to aid the planning and implementation of Alzheimer’s disease global clinical trials in emerging markets and developing countries

Readership

Targets those individuals worldwide who are involved in clinical trials in AD, dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases, including scientists, physicians, regulators, safety officers, biostatisticians, data managers and more who plan and execute Alzheimer’s Disease clinical trials in and for developing companies.

Table of Contents

Section I – Global Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trials

Ch 1 – Introduction and Overview of Global Clinical Trials

Ch 2 – Dementia and Neurodegenerative Diseases: Global and Local Public Health Burden

Section II – Challenges and Opportunities to conduct Alzheimer’s Disease Trials

Ch 3 – Global Issues in Drug Development

Ch 4 – Patient Populations and Evolution of Diagnostic and Therapeutic Standards

Ch 5 – Opportunities for Standardization of Diagnostic and Outcome Measures

Section III – Operationalization of Global Alzheimer’s Disease Trials

Ch 6 - The Increasing Competition for Clinical Trial Sites and Traditional Markets – Issues and Opportunities

Section IV – Enhancing Low and Middle Income Countries Capacities

Ch 7 – Strengthening/Building AD Global Clinical Trial Sites – Lessons Learned

Section V – Pharmacogenomics and Ethical Considerations

Ch 8 – Definitions

Ch 9 – Pharmacogenomics in Clinical Trials

Ch 10 – Pharmacogenomics in AD Clinical Trials

Ch 11 – Conduct of Global Clinical Trials in Vulnerable Populations (Ethical Considerations)

Ch 12 – Next Steps Towards Global Clinical Trials of CNS Disease

Section VI – Human Resources Planning

Ch 13 – Talent Management

Section VII – Appendices

Ch 14 – Useful Online Appendices

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124115309
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124114647

About the Editor

Menghis Bairu

Menghis Bairu

Menghis Bairu, M.D.—physician, editor, author, philanthropist and healthcare business executive—has more than two decades of international experience in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, global health and non-profit arenas. Dr. Bairu serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Development at Elan. His responsibilities include, but are not limited to clinical development, biometrics, regulatory, CMC, QA, safety-and-risk management, clinical operations and medical affairs. Previously he served as head of Onclave Therapeutics, a wholly Elan-owned oncology biotech company.

He lectures extensively on global health and biopharmaceutical issues with particular focus on Emerging Markets (e.g. India, China, Latin America, Singapore, Middle East, South East Asia and Africa). He served as editor and co-author of Global Clinical Trials: Effective Implementation and Management (Elsevier, 2011), a textbook designed to help researchers develop and implement effective and ethical international clinical trials. Dr. Bairu is also editor/co-author of Global Clinical Trials Playbook: Management and Implementation (Elsevier, 2012), and Global Clinical Trials for Alzheimer's Disease: Design, Implementation, and Standardization (Elsevier, 2013).

Prior to joining Elan, Dr. Bairu worked at Genentech for more than five years in a number of managed care, medical and commercial (Oncology, Immunology, and Cardiovascular) roles. He served as managed care Medical Director for Fremont Health Corporation/II before joining Genentech. He served on the board of directors for One World Health, a nonprofit drug development company funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and A-Cube, a privately held pharma startup.

In 2013, Dr. Bairu was named to the boards of directors of Dubai-based NewBridge Pharmaceuticals (he also serves as chairman of NewBridge’s science and technology committee), and ADVentura Capital SL, a Barcelona, Spain-based venture capital firm focused on funding and mentoring promising healthcare, IT and GreenTech companies. In 2011, Dr. Bairu joined the advisory board of the China Trials 5, a global clinical trials development summit focusing on China and north Asia. He currently serves as Adjunct Faculty at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine where he lectures on global clinical trials’ design, development and conduct.

Affiliations and Expertise

President and CEO, Speranza Therapeutics, Dublin, Ireland and Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Development, Elan Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Michael Weiner

Michael Weiner

Dr. Weiner attended Johns Hopkins University and the State University of New York, and worked at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York (Resident), and Yale University (Fellow). After service in the US Air Force, in 1971 at the University of Wisconsin he was awarded a VA Research Associate at the Madison VA. Subsequently he was awarded a VA Clinical Investigatorship and relocated to the Palo Alto VA/Stanford University, where he subsequently received the Young Investigator Award of the American College of Cardiology in 1976. In 1980 he performed the first experiment using implanted coils to obtain 31P NMR spectra from the kidney of living rats, beginning his work using NMR/MRI for research. Since1980 he has been at the San Francisco VA/UCSF. He is currently Director of the Center for Imaging of Neurodegenerative Diseases. He is Professor of Radiology, Medicine, Psychiatry, and Neurology at UCSF. He has published over 600 peer reviewed scientific papers. His grants include studies of Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, frontotemporal dementia, HIV/AIDS, gulf war illness, posttraumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, epilepsy, and other neurodegenerative conditions. He is the Principal Investigator of: the NIA funded Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI)/Grand Opportunities (GO) Grant, and the renewal of ADNI (total funding over $150 million for these 3 grants). Recently he was awarded a grant from the DOD entitled Effects of traumatic brain injury and post traumatic stress disorder on Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in Veterans using ADNI. In 2006 Dr. Weiner was awarded the Middleton Award, for outstanding research in the VA. In 2010 he was awarded the Gold Medal of Paul Sabatier University in Toulouse France, and the Gold Medal of the city of Toulouse, France. In 2011 he accepted the Ronald and Nancy Reagan Research Award from the Alzheimer’s Association on behalf of ADNI. In 2013, he is being awarded the Potamkin Prize for Research in Pick’s, Alzheimer’s, and Related Diseases from The American Academy of Neurology and The American Brain Foundation.

Affiliations and Expertise

MD, Professor of Medicine, Radiology, Psychiatry, and Neurology, University of California San Francisco and Director, Center for Imaging of Neurodegenerative Diseases (CIND), San Francisco VA Medical Center

Reviews

"Written and edited by internationally recognized clinician-scientists, this useful book is a welcome addition to the field…This is a practical and useful reference for conducting international clinical trials in Alzheimer's disease. Researchers that are planning and conducting global clinical trials would benefit from having access to this excellent reference." Rating: 3 Stars--Doody.com, April 11, 2014

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.