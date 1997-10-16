Fundamentals of Acoustical Oceanography
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Realm of Acoustical Oceanography, Theory and Applications of Ocean Acoustics. Sound Propagation. Transmissions Along Raypaths. Sources and Receivers. High Intensities. Processing of Ocean Sounds. Sound Scattered by a Body.Bubbles. Biomass Echoes, Reverberation, and Scattering Models. Sonar Systems: Measurements and Inversions. Waveguides: Plane Layers and Wedges. Scattering at Elements of a Rough Surface. Scattering and Transmission at Statistically Rough Surfaces. Mappingthe Seafloor. Subject Index.
Description
The developments in the field of ocean acoustics over recent years make this book an important reference for specialists in acoustics, oceanography, marine biology, and related fields. Fundamentals of Acoustical Oceanography also encourages a new generation of scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs to apply the modern methods of acoustical physics to probe the unknown sea. The book is an authoritative, modern text with examples and exercises. It contains techniques to solve the direct problems, solutions of inverse problems, and an extensive bibliography from the earliest use of sound in the sea to present references. Written by internationally recognized scientists, the book provides background to measure ocean parameters and processes, find life and objects in the sea, communicate underwater, and survey the boundaries of the sea. Fundamentals of Acoustical Oceanography explains principles of underwater sound propagation, and describes how both actively probing sonars and passively listening hydrophones can reveal what the eye cannot see over vast ranges of the turbid ocean. This book demonstrates how to use acoustical remote sensing, variations in sound transmission, in situ<$> acoustical measurements, and computer and laboratory models to identify the physical and biological parameters and processes in the sea.
Key Features
@bul:* Offers an integrated, modern approach to passive and active underwater acoustics
- Contains many examples of laboratory scale models of ocean-acoustic environments, as well as descriptions of experiments at sea
- Covers remote sensing of marine life and the seafloor
- Includes signal processing of ocean sounds, physical and biological noises at sea, and inversions
- resents sound sources, receivers, and calibration
- Explains high intensities; explosive waves, parametric sources, cavitation, shock waves, and streaming
- Covers microbubbles from breaking waves, rainfall, dispersion, and attenuation
- Describes sound propagation along ray paths and caustics
- Presents sound transmissions and normal mode methods in ocean waveguides
Readership
Senior undergraduates and graduate students taking classes in acoustical oceanography. Professionals involved in underwater acoustics, ocean acoustics, oceanography, and meteorology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 16th October 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080532165
Reviews
@qu:"...Fundamentals of Acoustical Oceanography is an excellent starting point for oceanographers seeking acquaintance with this field as well as a valuable reference for practicing scientists." @source:David Farmer, SOIL SIMULANT @qu:"This book will be an invaluable reference for acoustical oceeanographers. It will also be used extensively by fisheries and biological oceanographers as they try to understand and develop new ways to use acoustics to study the physical and biological processes that lead to ever-varying distributions and abundances of organisms ranging from phytoplankton to marine mammals. I strongly recommend it to acousticians, geophysicists and physical and biological oceanographers." @source:--D.V. Holliday Limnology and Oceanography @qu:"Fundamentals of Acoustical Oceanography is written in a style appropiate for a broad audience at many levels. Much of the text is written in a simple tutorial manner so that nonspecialists and people who are just entering the field can understand it. Furthermore, there is enough detail and references made to the literature so that the specialist can also make use of the material. The book spans areas of marine geology, marine biology, physical oceanography, and marine engineering and would be useful in applications involving ecology, commerce, and the military." "Medwin and Clay integrate diverse concepts and focus on solving realistic problems. Oceanography is described along with acoustics. Acoustical formulations are derived in terms of observable ocean parameters and there are many comparisons of theory with laboratory and ocean data." "The book follows "Acoustical Oceanography," published in 1977 by the same authors but with author order reversed. The first book was widely used and cited.. It had eleven printings, was translated into Russian and was cited routinely by scientists in varied disciplines and in many different journals. Since 1977, there have been significant advances in the area of acoustical oceanography. This new book incorporates many of the advances along with a new format." @source:--T.K. Stanton, Journal of the Acoustical Society of America @qu:"Part of the excitement pervading this field (acoustical oceanography) stems from the rapidity with which the scope of possible applications is increasing: Fundamentals of Acoustical Oceanography is an excellent starting point for oceanographers seeking acquaintance with this field as well as a valuable reference for practicing scientists. The opportunities (in acoustical oceanography) will be limited only by the oceanographer's imagination and the need for a firm understanding of the underlying principles. It is this last requirement to which the authors have contributed, and oceanographers will be grateful for their effort." @source:--D. Farmer, EOS, Trans., Am. Geophys. Union
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Herman Medwin Author
Both authors are applied physicists with international reputations. In their research and teaching, they have both defined the newfield of acoustical oceanography. In 1977 a text they co-wrote, Acoustical Oceanography, was published. Herman Medwin is the former president of the Acoustical Society of America (1992–1993) and a past chair of the ASA Technical Council (1987–1988). A former chairman of the Technical Committee on Underwater Acoustics of the ASA (1975–1977), which dealt principally with naval acoustics, Medwin founded the nonmilitary Technical Committee on Acoustical Oceanography of the ASA and became its first chair (1989–1991). Medwin received his M.S. in Applied Physics from UCLA in 1948, and his Ph.D. in Physics from UCLA in 1954. He has published approximately 100 professional journal articles, and has been granted five U.S. patents with one pending.
Affiliations and Expertise
Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, California
Clarence Clay Author
Clarence S. Clay's scholarship in wave propagation, oceanography, and bioacoustics was recognized with a Silver Medal in Acoustical Oceanography (1993). Clay received graduate degrees in physics at Kansas State University (M.S., 1948) and the University of Wisconsin (Ph.D., 1951), where his research was in atomic spectroscopy. His publications include Ocean Acoustics and Elementary Exploration Seismology.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wisconsin at Madison