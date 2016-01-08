Fundamentals and Applications of Nanophotonics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to Nanophotonics
2 Electrodynamics and the Wave Nature of Light: Maxwell Equations
3 Quantum Mechanics and Computation in Nanophotonics
4 Materials
5 Nanofabrication Techniques
6 Nanocharacterization
7 Effective Medium Theories
8 Plasmonics
9 Metamaterials
10 Nonlinear Optics from a Classical Perspective
11 Nanophotonic Devices
Description
Fundamentals and Applications of Nanophotonics includes a comprehensive discussion of the field of nanophotonics, including key enabling technologies that have the potential to drive economic growth and impact numerous application domains such as ICT, the environment, healthcare, military, transport, manufacturing, and energy.
This book gives readers the theoretical underpinnings needed to understand the latest advances in the field. After an introduction to the area, chapters two and three cover the essential topics of electrodynamics, quantum mechanics, and computation as they relate to nanophotonics.
Subsequent chapters explore materials for nanophotonics, including nanoparticles, photonic crystals, nanosilicon, nanocarbon, III-V, and II-VI semiconductors. In addition, fabrication and characterization techniques are addressed, along with the importance of plasmonics, and the applications of nanophotonics in devices such as lasers, LEDs, and photodetectors.
Key Features
- Covers electrodynamics, quantum mechanics and computation as these relate to nanophotonics
- Reviews materials, fabrication and characterization techniques for nanophotonics
- Describes applications of the technology such as lasers, LEDs and photodetectors
Readership
academics and postgraduate students in photonics, optics and nanoscience as well as those working industrially in nanotechnology, photonics, microelectronics, nanoelectronics, semiconductors, sensors, lasers, optical materials and devices, biology and nanomaterials.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 8th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782424871
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782424642
About the Editors
Joseph W. Haus Editor
Joseph Haus is a professor and director of the Electro-Optics Program at the University of Dayton, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dayton, OH, USA