Functional Occlusion in Restorative Dentistry and Prosthodontics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723438090, 9780723438793

Functional Occlusion in Restorative Dentistry and Prosthodontics

1st Edition

Authors: Iven Klineberg Steven Eckert
eBook ISBN: 9780723438793
eBook ISBN: 9780723438465
Hardcover ISBN: 9780723438090
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 3rd September 2015
Page Count: 288
Description

Assess and manage occlusion problems with confidence! Functional Occlusion in Restorative Dentistry and Prosthodontics provides a full-color, comprehensive guide to occlusion, with coverage ranging from an explanation of biological principles to treatment planning and clinical procedures. An easy-to-understand approach advances your skills with the latest evidence-based clinical research, and reinforces knowledge with chapter synopses, key points boxes, and abundant references. To support the book’s content, a companion website includes three video clips: condyle movements within the glenoid fossa, relationship between condylar translation and rotation, and movement of the condyle–disc assembly recorded by MRI. Edited by internationally renowned prosthodontics experts Iven Klineberg and Steven Eckert, this reference will help you treat occlusion conditions and TMJ disorders safely and effectively.

Key Features

  • An easy-to-read, easy-access format presents the newest evidence-based clinical research on occlusion.
    • A companion website supports the book with three video clips: condyle movements within the glenoid fossa, relationship between condylar translation and rotation, and movement of the condyle–disc assembly recorded by MRI.
    • ~Nearly 300 full-color photographs and illustrations depict occlusal conditions, principles, and treatment.
    • A world-renowned team of expert contributors offers practical insights gained from years of clinical research and experience. 
    • Summary tables, key points boxes, and helpful hints and tips make it easier to assess and manage occlusal issues and TMJ problems.

    Table of Contents

    Preface and Introduction
    SECTION 1: BIOLOGICAL CONSIDERATIONS
    1. The biological basis of a functional occlusion: the neural framework
    2. Periodontal micro- and immuno-biology
    3. Occlusion and health  
    4. Occlusion and adaptation to change – neuroplasticity and its implications for cognition
    5. Jaw movement and its control  
    6. Anatomy and pathophysiology of the temporomandibular joint  
    SECTION 2: ASSESSMENT
    7. Occlusal form and clinical specifics  
    8. Occlusal diagnostics for treatment planning  
    9. Articulators, transfer records and study casts
    SECTION 3: ORAL IMPLANT OCCLUSION
    10. Physiological considerations of oral implant function  
    11. Occlusion and principles of oral implant restoration  
    12. Implant rehabilitation and clinical management
    SECTION 4: CLINICAL PRACTICE AND OCCLUSION MANAGEMENT
    13. Temporomandibular joint disorders
    14. Jaw muscle disorders
    15. Occlusion and periodontal health
    16. Occlusion and orthodontics
    17. Occlusion and fixed prosthodontics
    18. Occlusion and removable prosthodontics
    19. Occlusion in maxillofacial prosthetics
    20. Occlusal splints and management of the occlusion
    21. Occlusal adjustment in occlusion management
    Conclusions

    About the Author

    Iven Klineberg

    Professor, Westmead Centre of Oral Health, Australia

    Steven Eckert

    Steven Eckert DDS

    Professor of Dentistry

    Mayo Clinic

    200 First St SW

    Rochester, MN 55905

