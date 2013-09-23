Foundations of Maternal-Newborn and Women's Health Nursing
6th Edition
With easy-to-read coverage of nursing care for women and newborns, Foundations of Maternal-Newborn & Women's Health Nursing, 6th Edition shows how to provide safe, competent care in the clinical setting. Evidence-based guidelines and step-by-step instructions for assessments and interventions help you quickly master key skills and techniques. Also emphasized is the importance of understanding family, communication, culture, client teaching, and clinical decision making. Written by specialists in maternity nursing, Sharon Smith Murray and Emily Slone McKinney, this text reflects the latest QSEN competencies, and the accompanying Evolve website includes review questions to prepare you for the NCLEX® exam!
- Nursing Care Plans help you apply the nursing process to clinical situations.
- Procedure boxes provide clear instructions for performing common maternity skills, with rationales for each step.
- UNIQUE! Therapeutic Communications boxes present realistic nurse-patient dialogues, identifying communication techniques and showing to respond when encountering communication blocks.
- Communication Cues offer tips for interpreting patients’ and families’ verbal and nonverbal communication.
- Critical Thinking exercises focus on clinical situations designed to test your skills in prioritizing and critical thinking.
- Updated drug guides list important indications, adverse reactions, and nursing considerations for the most commonly used medications.
- Check Your Reading helps you assess your mastery of key content.
- Critical to Remember boxes highlight and summarize need-to-know information.
- Want to Know boxes provide guidelines for successful client education.
- Glossary provides definitions of all key terms.
Table of Contents
Part I: Foundations for Nursing Care of Childbearing Families
1. Maternity and Women’s Health Care Today
2. The Nurse’s Role in Maternity and Women’s Health Care
3. Ethical, Social, and Legal Issues
4. Reproductive Anatomy and Physiology
5. Hereditary and Environmental Influences on Childbearing
Part II: The Family Before Birth
6. Conception and Prenatal Development
7. Physiologic Adaptations to Pregnancy
8. Psychosocial Adaptations to Pregnancy
9. Nutrition for Childbearing
10. Antepartum Fetal Assessment
11. Perinatal Education
Part III: The Family During Birth
12. Processes of Birth
13. Nursing Care During Labor and Birth
14. Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
15. Pain Management During Childbirth
16. Nursing Care During Obstetric Procedures
Part IV: The Family Following Birth
17. Postpartum Physiologic Adaptations
18. Postpartum Psychosocial Adaptations
19. Normal Newborn: Processes of Adaptation
20. Assessment of the Normal Newborn
21. Care of the Normal Newborn
22. Infant Feeding
23. Home Care of the Infant
Part V: Families at Risk during the Childbearing Period
24. The Childbearing Family with Special Needs
25. Complications of Pregnancy
26. Concurrent Disorders During Pregnancy
27. Intrapartum Complications
28. Postpartum Maternal Complications
29. High-Risk Newborn: Complications Associated with Gestational Age and Development
30. High-Risk Newborn: Acquired and Congenital Conditions
Part VI: Women’s Health Care
31. Family Planning
32. Infertility
33. Preventive Care for Women
34. Women’s Health Problems
Appendixes
A. Use of Drugs and Botanical Preparations during Pregnancy and Breastfeeding
B. Keys to Clinical Practice: Components of Daily Care
C. Answers to Check Your Reading
D. Answers to Critical Thinking Exercises
Glossary
- No. of pages:
- 880
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 23rd September 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737468
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293846
Sharon Murray
Professor Emerita, Health Professions, Golden West College, Huntington Beach, CA
Emily McKinney
Baylor Healthcare System, Dallas, TX