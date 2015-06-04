While in college, David R. Dowling held summer positions at Hughes Aircraft Co. and the Los Angeles Air Force Station. He completed his doctorate in 1988 at Graduate Aeronautical Laboratories of the California Institute of Technology and moved north to Seattle to accomodate his wife's career in medicine. While there, he worked for a year in the laser technology group at Boeing Aerospace, and then for almost three years as a post-doc at the Applied Physics Laboratory of the University of Washington. In 1992, he accepted a faculty position at the University of Michigan. Prof. Dowling is currently conducting research in acoustics and fluid mechanics. He is a fellow of the Acoustical Society of America, a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and a member of the American Physical Society. He is a US citizen.

Positions at the University of Michigan :

Professor, Sept 2005 to Present

Associate Professor, Sept 1999 thru August 2005

Assistant Professor, Sept 1992 thru August 1999

Visiting Assistant Professor, July 1992 thru August 1992