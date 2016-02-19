Fearon's Introduction to Biochemistry, Fourth Edition provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of biochemistry. This book discusses the elements that occur in biological material and the biological properties of water and aqueous solutions.

Organized into two parts encompassing 25 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the classification, distribution, properties, and importance of the constituents of organisms. This text then examines the variable as well as the invariable elements of the biological aspect of all living organisms. Other chapters consider the most important inorganic biochemical compounds, including water, carbon dioxide, carbamates, carbonates, sulfates, silicates, phosphates, fluorides, and chlorides of the biochemical metals. This book discusses as well the chemical reactions associated with life. The final chapter deals with the inherent property of cells for self-construction, which enables them to grow and to preserve their character.

This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, biologists, scientists, and research workers.