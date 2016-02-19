Fearon's Introduction to Biochemistry - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781483168081, 9781483195568

Fearon's Introduction to Biochemistry

4th Edition

Editors: William John Edward Jessop
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Fearon's Introduction to Biochemistry, Fourth Edition provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of biochemistry. This book discusses the elements that occur in biological material and the biological properties of water and aqueous solutions.

Organized into two parts encompassing 25 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the classification, distribution, properties, and importance of the constituents of organisms. This text then examines the variable as well as the invariable elements of the biological aspect of all living organisms. Other chapters consider the most important inorganic biochemical compounds, including water, carbon dioxide, carbamates, carbonates, sulfates, silicates, phosphates, fluorides, and chlorides of the biochemical metals. This book discusses as well the chemical reactions associated with life. The final chapter deals with the inherent property of cells for self-construction, which enables them to grow and to preserve their character.

This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, biologists, scientists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Part I Constitutive Biochemistry

1 The Subject-Matter of Biochemistry

2 Biological Elements

3 Inorganic Compounds

4 Solutions and Colloidal Systems

5 Classification and Characteristics of Organic Compounds

6 Carbohydrates

7 Identification and Estimation of Carbohydrates

8 Proteins

9 Amino Acids

10 Lipids

11 Sterols and Steroids

12 Biological Pigments: Pyrrole Derivatives, Carotenoids, Flavins, Melanins

13 Nutrients

Part II Dynamic Biochemistry

14 Catalysts

15 Digestion

16 Carbohydrate Metabolism

17 Protein Metabolism

18 Lipid Metabolism

19 Tissue Respiration

20 Nucleic Acid Metabolism

21 Nitrogenous Bases: Amines and Amides

22 Excretion

23 The Internal Environment: Blood and Tissue Fluids

24 Hormones

25 Tissue Chemistry

Appendix I. Food Composition Tables

Appendix II. Reagents

Abbreviations and Equivalents

Index

