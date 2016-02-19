Fearon's Introduction to Biochemistry
4th Edition
Fearon's Introduction to Biochemistry, Fourth Edition provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of biochemistry. This book discusses the elements that occur in biological material and the biological properties of water and aqueous solutions.
Organized into two parts encompassing 25 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the classification, distribution, properties, and importance of the constituents of organisms. This text then examines the variable as well as the invariable elements of the biological aspect of all living organisms. Other chapters consider the most important inorganic biochemical compounds, including water, carbon dioxide, carbamates, carbonates, sulfates, silicates, phosphates, fluorides, and chlorides of the biochemical metals. This book discusses as well the chemical reactions associated with life. The final chapter deals with the inherent property of cells for self-construction, which enables them to grow and to preserve their character.
This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, biologists, scientists, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Part I Constitutive Biochemistry
1 The Subject-Matter of Biochemistry
2 Biological Elements
3 Inorganic Compounds
4 Solutions and Colloidal Systems
5 Classification and Characteristics of Organic Compounds
6 Carbohydrates
7 Identification and Estimation of Carbohydrates
8 Proteins
9 Amino Acids
10 Lipids
11 Sterols and Steroids
12 Biological Pigments: Pyrrole Derivatives, Carotenoids, Flavins, Melanins
13 Nutrients
Part II Dynamic Biochemistry
14 Catalysts
15 Digestion
16 Carbohydrate Metabolism
17 Protein Metabolism
18 Lipid Metabolism
19 Tissue Respiration
20 Nucleic Acid Metabolism
21 Nitrogenous Bases: Amines and Amides
22 Excretion
23 The Internal Environment: Blood and Tissue Fluids
24 Hormones
25 Tissue Chemistry
Appendix I. Food Composition Tables
Appendix II. Reagents
Abbreviations and Equivalents
Index
- No. of pages:
- 482
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483195568