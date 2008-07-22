Examination of the Newborn and Neonatal Health
2nd Edition
A Multidimensional Approach
Key Features
- An essential guide to this most important of examinations
- The first book to assist in the recognition of the psychosocial and emotional elements of physical disability that may impact on the family
- Provides a multi-professional perspective, with contributors from specialists in their fields
- Each chapter addresses the subject from a holistic perspective that includes ethical, legal and psychosocial aspects as well as the physical
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 The practical examination of the newborn
3 From gametes to fetus: a chronology of embryo development
4 Antenatal screening and testing: the significance for the health of the newborn
5 Influences on the health of the newborn, before and during pregnancy
6 Maternal and newborn transition: adjustment to extrauterine life
7 Resuscitation of the newborn baby
8 Neurological, behavioural and growth assessment of the newborn
9 Congenital cardiac anomalies in the newborn: causes, effects and treatment
10 The newborn eye: visual function and screening for ocular disorders
11 Congenital abnormality: screening, diagnosis and communication
12 Neonatal jaundice: implications for newborn health
13 Neonatal skincare and cordcare: implications for practice
14 Newborn screening and immunization
15 Helping parents make decisions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 22nd July 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702049552
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702079436
About the Authors
Lorna Davies
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Midwifery, Christchurch Polytechnic and Institute of Technology, New Zealand.
Sharon McDonald
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of CPD & PG Portfolio, Senior Lecturer in Midwifery, Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, UK
