Examination of the Newborn and Neonatal Health

1 Introduction

2 The practical examination of the newborn

3 From gametes to fetus: a chronology of embryo development

4 Antenatal screening and testing: the significance for the health of the newborn

5 Influences on the health of the newborn, before and during pregnancy

6 Maternal and newborn transition: adjustment to extrauterine life

7 Resuscitation of the newborn baby

8 Neurological, behavioural and growth assessment of the newborn

9 Congenital cardiac anomalies in the newborn: causes, effects and treatment

10 The newborn eye: visual function and screening for ocular disorders

11 Congenital abnormality: screening, diagnosis and communication

12 Neonatal jaundice: implications for newborn health

13 Neonatal skincare and cordcare: implications for practice

14 Newborn screening and immunization

15 Helping parents make decisions