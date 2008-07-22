Examination of the Newborn and Neonatal Health - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702049552, 9780702079436

Examination of the Newborn and Neonatal Health

2nd Edition

A Multidimensional Approach

Authors: Lorna Davies Sharon McDonald
Paperback ISBN: 9780702049552
eBook ISBN: 9780702079436
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd July 2008
Page Count: 352
Key Features

  • An essential guide to this most important of examinations
  • The first book to assist in the recognition of the psychosocial and emotional elements of physical disability that may impact on the family
  • Provides a multi-professional perspective, with contributors from specialists in their fields
  • Each chapter addresses the subject from a holistic perspective that includes ethical, legal and psychosocial aspects as well as the physical

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 The practical examination of the newborn

3 From gametes to fetus: a chronology of embryo development

4 Antenatal screening and testing: the significance for the health of the newborn

5 Influences on the health of the newborn, before and during pregnancy

6 Maternal and newborn transition: adjustment to extrauterine life

7 Resuscitation of the newborn baby

8 Neurological, behavioural and growth assessment of the newborn

9 Congenital cardiac anomalies in the newborn: causes, effects and treatment

10 The newborn eye: visual function and screening for ocular disorders

11 Congenital abnormality: screening, diagnosis and communication

12 Neonatal jaundice: implications for newborn health

13 Neonatal skincare and cordcare: implications for practice

14 Newborn screening and immunization

15 Helping parents make decisions

About the Authors

Lorna Davies

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Midwifery, Christchurch Polytechnic and Institute of Technology, New Zealand.

Sharon McDonald

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of CPD & PG Portfolio, Senior Lecturer in Midwifery, Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, UK

